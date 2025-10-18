Portable projector rocking detachable speakers ups the immersion

Late last month, Anker sub-brand Soundcore launched a Kickstarter for a 4K laser projector with a 7.1.4 sound system. Those not wanting to wheel around a huge smart entertainment hub can now opt for something similar, but a lot more portable.

First up, the Kickstarter for the "world's first mobile theater station" – the Nebula X1 Pro – is still running if you want to join the 1,600+ backers who have so far supported the campaign to the tune of US$5.6 million.

It's certainly an impressive beast, marrying a triple-laser 4K projector with four satellite speakers for spatial sound, and then cramming everything into a wheeled tower. It weighs in at over 70 lb (~33 kg) though, and stands some 30 inches tall, so while it can be moved around from room to room or even outdoors, it's not exactly portable.

The projection unit can be adjusted across 130 vertical degrees for flexible placement of visuals Anker/Soundcore

The just-launched Nebula P1 also features a tower-like outer shell, but is much more compact and portable – at 5.3 lb (2.4 kg). It rocks detachable satellite speakers too, though just two for this outing – rated at 20 watts in total – and not the four of its larger sibling. There is a 480cc bass chamber however, for more satisfying low end thump indoors or out.

While each of these 2.0 surround-sound satellites sports its own 20-hour battery, the projector will need to be plugged into a wall outlet. The brand does have a bundle option available where an Anker Solix C300 power station can provide yard or camp movie nights for up to 3.7 hours between top-ups, which will add over 200 bucks to your checkout price.

And yes, you're going to have to seek out the shadows for your Google TV experience here, given the P1's 650-lumen LED light source. Plus you'll have to make do with 1080p this time around, though Soundcore does reckon that 180-inch diagonals are possible. The main unit is mounted within the frame such that it can move vertically across 130 degrees for image placement flexibility.

The Nebula P1 brings big-screen GTV to life at up to 180 inches Anker/Soundcore

Real-time autofocus and auto keystone should help you get snappy rectangles, and fit-to-screen plus obstacle avoidance are on tap via a companion app. It has a 1.2:1 throw ratio (which means that the unit will need to be pulled back at least 15.75 ft for full-stretch visuals), covers 124% of the Rec.709 color gamut, and comes with 400:1 native contrast.

There's a single HDMI 2.1 port for cabling up, which supports audio return and enables a 10-ms input lag for gaming large, along with USB connections. Screen sharing is possible over Google Cast or Nebula Cast. The setup is also reported to be outdoor-ready thanks to IP33 weather protection for the projector tower and IP54 for the speakers.

The Nebula P1 has a list price of US$799, but an $80 voucher is available for an introductory period, along with a bundled free projector screen.

Product page: Nebula P1