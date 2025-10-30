Dual-laser projector brings massive 4K cinema home

The world's top DLP projector brand has launched a new dual-laser model, which not only promises stunning visuals with "unmatched clarity and color accuracy" but also gives home cinema buffs the opportunity to transform the viewing space into a console game room.

According to the graphic on the Optoma UHZ58LV's product page (reproduced below), one laser takes care of the red color spectrum while the other beams out blue, green and yellow. They're combined through the optics for 3,000 lumens – making for lights-on potential, though the best results will be achieved in a darkened space.

Optoma's dual-laser light source puts out 3,000 lumens Optoma

The projector is reported to cover 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, boasts 3-million:1 contrast, and supports HDR10+ content for more depth and detail. PureEngine Ultra processing technology also makes for carefully tweaked color, contrast and detail plus crisp high-speed action, sharp details, and user customization.

Optoma says that the DLP projector is powerful enough to throw 4K UHD imagery at up to 320 diagonal inches, at a 1.4:1 ~ 2.24:1 ratio. A Filmmaker Mode is included for movies as the director intended, and ISF day and night modes are baked in too, where the imagery is adjusted automatically depending on room conditions.

Setup flexibility shapes up with 1.6x zoom and lens shift capabilities, while keystone correction pulls at the axes to form a perfect rectangle. This isn't a smart projector that runs Google TV or Roku, but relies on external media sources to provide the entertainment – with folks needing to plug in via one HDMI 2.1 port plus two HDMI 2.0 ports. There are powered USB ports too, should you wish to pop in a streaming stick and power it from the same interface.

Console gamers are treated to low input lag and big-screen visuals with "advanced motion control processing" Optoma

Gamers can look forward to snappy 240-Hz refresh at Full HD while the PureMotion engine examines each frame in real-time and applies "advanced motion control processing" to take judder and blur out of the viewing equation. Input lag is said to get down to 8.5 milliseconds – which could be the difference between hitting the target or being hit.

This model rocks a 15-W speaker, though it has both analog and digital audio outs for onward connection to external setups – and one of the HDMI 2.0 ports supports audio return for cabling up to an AV receiver or soundbar.

The UHZ58LV is up for pre-order in Europe, and will be making its way to the US soon for US$2,299.

Product page: Optoma UHZ58LV