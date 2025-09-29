Samsung's battery-packing smart TV is made to move

If you're the kind of viewer who needs your TV to be wherever you are, Samsung's got the gadget for you. The Moving Style sports a 27-inch QHD screen, Dolby sound, a built-in battery, a handle-packing kickstand, and smart entertainment hub cooked in.

Hang on, you might say, that seems familiar. And you'd be right. LG previewed and launched a similar product earlier this year. Like the StanbyMe 2, Samsung's Moving Style model can be rolled from room to room mounted to an included wheeled stand, or detached and grabbed by its handle for entertainment on the move.

Samsung's Moving Style smart TV runs on battery power, and can be detached from its wheeled stand and carried by hand Samsung

The 27-inch touch display runs to the same 2,560 x 1,440 pixels as LG's effort, but does refresh much faster – at 120 Hz – for the prospect of responsive mobile gaming. Samsung has also baked in AI image optimization, color boosting tech and auto HDR remastering, as well as its own Smart TV platform for access to live channels and streaming favorites over Wi-Fi 5.

Users can mirror content from smartphones over Google Cast or AirPlay, voice search is available through the remote courtesy of Bixby or Google Assistant, and there are features included to help you get your workout groove on. More than 3,500 works have been registered in the system's digital art store, so you can set the screen up as eye candy when not watching shows, or AI can create something using a prompt.

A web browser has been included for browsing content online, and the display can host a daily info board made up of useful apps when not being used as a TV. If the kids are bored and you'd rather they didn't tune into the latest bland reality TV show, the device features a sketching app to support user creativity – though it's fingers only here folks, as the setup doesn't support stylus input.

Samsung's Moving Style smart TV serving up the latest headlines via the included web browser Samsung

Rounding out the key specs is a 69-Wh battery for portable freedom. There's a single 120-Hz HDMI input for cabling to a media source or console, along with two USB ports. The smart TV rocks a 10-W two-channel sound system that's compatible with Dolby Atmos sonic immersion. And it can be optioned with a 1080p webcam for video chats with family and friends.

That all adds up to a useful portable entertainment hub for trotting from room to room around the apartment, plonking in the corner of your space-critical tiny home or packing into the RV for watching on the road. As of writing, it looks like the Moving Style portable smart TV is only on sale in the company's home territories for KRW 1,440,000 (which converts to around US$1,000), but there are hints of a global release in the offing – such as the teaser video below.

The Movingstyle Teaser | Samsung

