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Compact tri-laser projectors bring affordable premium to the watch party

By Monica J. White
July 15, 2026
Compact tri-laser projectors bring affordable premium to the watch party
Crisp 4K GTV visuals packed into a compact, portable form factor that sports a novel built-in stand
Crisp 4K GTV visuals packed into a compact, portable form factor that sports a novel built-in stand
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Crisp 4K GTV visuals packed into a compact, portable form factor that sports a novel built-in stand
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Crisp 4K GTV visuals packed into a compact, portable form factor that sports a novel built-in stand
The Elfin Flip 4K features a triple-laser light source capable of outputting 1600 lumens with a Delta E color accuracy rating of under 1
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The Elfin Flip 4K features a triple-laser light source capable of outputting 1600 lumens with a Delta E color accuracy rating of under 1
The Elfin Flip 4K model rocks a 7-W speaker with Harmon Kardon sound
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The Elfin Flip 4K model rocks a 7-W speaker with Harmon Kardon sound
Setting the mood of the room with the Elfin Flip 4K
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Setting the mood of the room with the Elfin Flip 4K
Gamers can look forward to super-quick response, ALLM, variable refresh, and virtual crosshairs
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Gamers can look forward to super-quick response, ALLM, variable refresh, and virtual crosshairs
The Eflin Flip 4K's gimbal stand doubles as both carry handle and adjustable base
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The Eflin Flip 4K's gimbal stand doubles as both carry handle and adjustable base
The Elfin Flip Laser model features a RGB laser light source and can manage 1080p visuals
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The Elfin Flip Laser model features a RGB laser light source and can manage 1080p visuals
The Elfin Flip Laser model shares the same dimensions as its 4K cousin, but comes in a little lighter
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The Elfin Flip Laser model shares the same dimensions as its 4K cousin, but comes in a little lighter
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Compact lifestyle projectors tend to fall into one of two camps: small enough to move around easily, or bright and capable enough to stand in for a TV on movie nights. XGIMI’s expanded Elfin Flip Series is trying to sit somewhere between the two.

Led by the new Elfin Flip 4K, alongside the more affordable Elfin Flip Laser (and the already available Plus model), the lineup builds around a slim, book-sized body with an integrated carry handle and stand combo, rather than the usual box-on-a-tripod format. Like other XGIMI projectors, this isn’t really meant to be an outdoorsy camping-style gadget. Instead, it's styled to sit cleanly on a coffee table or transport easily between the bedroom and living room.

The Elfin Flip 4K features a triple-laser light source capable of outputting 1600 lumens with a Delta E color accuracy rating of under 1
The Elfin Flip 4K features a triple-laser light source capable of outputting 1600 lumens with a Delta E color accuracy rating of under 1

The 4K model uses a RGB Triple Laser light source, rated at 1,600 ISO lumens, with 20,000:1 dynamic contrast when Dynamic Black Level Enhancement is switched on. XGIMI is also claiming 110% BT.2020 color coverage, and Delta E color accuracy of less than one, which pushes the device’s specs a step closer to premium living-room projector territory than a casual portable streamer.

The optical zoom is a useful addition, too. With a 0.98–1.3:1 throw ratio, you can resize the picture without having to physically move the unit as much.

Despite the more serious spec sheet, the hardware is still built around portability. The Elfin Flip 4K is 9.64 in (24.5 cm) wide and weighs 1.55 kg (3.4 lb). The integrated stand and handle allow up to 150 degrees of adjustment, with nifty flip-to-start interaction.

The Eflin Flip 4K's gimbal stand doubles as both carry handle and adjustable base
The Eflin Flip 4K's gimbal stand doubles as both carry handle and adjustable base

XGIMI’s automatic setup tools then handle uninterrupted keystone correction, autofocus, screen alignment, obstacle avoidance, wall-color adaptation, and eye protection. The aim here is to remove the usual fiddling that many projectors require before you sit down to watch a movie.

Streaming is built into the system through Google TV, with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and other popular entertainment apps. Audio comes from a 7-W sound system tuned by Harman Kardon, with Dolby Audio.

The Elfin Flip 4K is also being pitched beyond movies and shows. For gaming, XGIMI quotes 1-millisecond input lag – though this figure applies at 1080p/120-Hz rather than at full 4K. It also supports Variable Refresh Rate and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), alongside Black Equalizer, Virtual Crosshair, and a dedicated Gaming Picture Mode.

Ultimately, the 4K model is positioned to act as a standalone, plug-and-play (mains-powered) media hub that handles visuals, sound, and content curation out of a single lightweight box.

The Elfin Flip Laser model features a RGB laser light source and can manage 1080p visuals
The Elfin Flip Laser model features a RGB laser light source and can manage 1080p visuals

The Elfin Flip Laser sits below it as a more budget-friendly alternative. It retains the flagship's RGB light source, smart streaming interface, and audio setup, but steps down to 1080p resolution and a 10,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio. This variant shares the exact same chassis dimensions as the 4K version, though it sheds a bit of weight, coming in at 1.38 kg (3 lb).

The Elfin Flip 4K is priced at US$999, while the Elfin Flip Laser comes in at $799. Both are available from July 15 direct from XGIMI, and Amazon from July 22. What remains to be seen is whether XGIMI has found that sweet spot between portable convenience and living-room performance.

Source: XGIMI

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Home EntertainmentXGIMILaser4K UHDProjectorsHDGoogle TVPortableCompact
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Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Monica is a tech journalist with over a decade of experience. Computing is her main area of interest, and she loves building her own PCs and tracking all the latest innovations. A UK native, Monica now lives in Poland with her fluffy dog and her endless pile of electronics.

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