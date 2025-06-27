Gimbal-packing projector sets the mood and rocks the room

Canister-shaped lifestyle projectors are great for quick and easy wall-filling viewing in a small space without the room being dominated by a huge TV. Yaber's T1 Pro also serves up mood lighting, and rocks the house with TurboSonic sound.

Giving a projector more utility – such as dialing in the atmosphere in a chill space between shows – is something that XGIMI and Epson have both offered recently, and the T1 Pro follows this thinking.

When its business end faces down, the projector can serve as a night-light with adjustable brightness, warm and cool modes, and tweakable colors to set the mood or just provide a subtle glow for meditation and relaxation.

The portable projector can help set the ambience with multi-color mood lighting Yaber

The main body is mounted to a single-arm gimbal stand for 180-degree vertical tilt, meaning that users can point it at a desktop, wall or ceiling with ease. The smiling panel out front is home to sensors that feed the system's autofocus, auto keystone correction, screen alignment and resize for obstacle avoidance chops for even more positioning ease and flexibility.

The native 1080p projection engine includes a LED light source for 220 ANSI lumens, which Yaber says should be "enough to provide clear images in a dimly lit room or at night." Visuals can run from 40 diagonal inches right up to 120 at a 1.18:1 throw ratio. And though it doesn't run Google TV, the Linux OS does appear to support popular streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video.

That's served up via Wi-Fi 6, though HDMI and UDB ports are available for those who prefer to cable. The base of the gimbal stand features a 75cc acoustic chamber and vented duct that's reported to serve as a "sonic GPS" to push low frequencies to the front and rear. The single 8-W speaker driver – which supports Dolby Audio – fires other frequencies up and out for the promise of satisfying balanced sound delivery.

"The T1 Pro's TurboSonic acoustic technology revolutionizes low-frequency performance through its innovative vented duct structure (not a traditional bass reflex port)" Yaber

The T1 Pro measures 4.17 x 4.57 x 8.95 in (106 x 116 x 228 mm) and weighs in at 3.27 lb (1.25 kg). The top of the integrated stand ends in a silicone and nylon strap for easy carry, though this model doesn't come with a built-in battery so wall outlet placement will need to be figured in when deciding on movie night location.

Yaber currently has this model up for pre-sale at US$159.99, though we've no word on if or how this will change once it goes on general sale.

Product page: Yaber T1 Pro