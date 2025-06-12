XGIMI brings triple-laser technology to portable projectors

XGIMI has updated its funky portable projector line to include a laser edition. The battery-powered MoGo 4 has been "engineered to resonate with tech-savvy Millennials, Gen Z and Gen A" though there's no reason old coots like me can't join the portable laser party.

"We saw an opportunity to reinvent what a portable projector could be – not just for watching, but for setting a mood, creating a space, even transforming a selfie," said Apollo Zhong, CEO of XGIMI. "The MoGo 4 Series isn’t just portable – it’s expressive. While others shrink projectors, we added more: filters, speakers, and design. It lives in your bag, but also in your vibe."

At the heart of the tubular entertainment hub is a triple-laser light source that gives red, green and blue colors their own laser, which blend together before streaming through the optics. Though this only translates to the projector putting out 550 ISO lumens, there is 110% coverage of the BT.2020 color gamut and 1,000:1 native contrast for "exceptional clarity, vibrancy and depth."

A 360-degree tilt stand and autofocus plus auto keystone correction should make for a relatively easy setup XGIMI

Its 1080p DLP projection engine with a 0.23-inch DMD chip can reportedly throw visuals at up to 200 diagonal inches, but 120 inches is the recommended maximum, and there's support for HDR10 content. Autofocus and auto keystone correction should make setup relatively painless too.

The MoGo 4 Laser boasts a built-in 71.28-Wh battery that's reckoned good for up to 2.5 hours of watching in eco mode or 6 hours of rocking in Bluetooth speaker mode. Video play can be increased to 5 hours with the optional 20,000-mAh PowerBase stand, or a 65-W powerbank can be plugged in if you want to keep things compact and portable.

Wi-Fi 5 is cooked in, while Google TV serves up streaming entertainment, plus there's ARC-supported HDMI for cabling to a source. A 12-watt dual-speaker Dolby sound system courtesy of Harman Kardon rocks the soundtrack. And there's an IR mini remote for quick control as well as a backlit BT remote for more control options.

Setting the mood with a Sunset filter XGIMI

Beyond movie entertainment, the projector also ships with four magnetic filters that can be popped in front of the lens to help set the mood, with the wave of a hand switching between different modes. The main unit is attached to a transparent tilt base that can disperse a little of the projector's laser light when docked, and there's a buckle lanyard for between-use transport.

The MoGo 4 Laser edition measures 8.2 x 3.8 x 3.8 in (207.6 x 96.5 x 96.5 mm) and tips the scales at 2.9 lb (1.32 kg). It's available from today for US$799, but can be bundled with a PowerBase stand and 70-inch outdoor screen for an extra hundred bucks. For the next month, XGIMI is also running a 10% off launch promotion.

If LED will do you, then a MoGo 4 model putting out 450 ISO lumens and coming with one ambient filter will set you back $499, or $549 with the PowerBase.

Source: XGIMI