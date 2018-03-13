Along with crazy concept cars, insane hypercars is a category that keeps folks coming back to the Geneva Motor Show each year full of anticipation. With the growth of ultra-powerful electric and hybrid powertrain technology, Geneva's stable of high-powered performance cars has only gotten more diverse and more compelling. This year is no exception, seeing everything from the world's quickest electric sports coupe, to a single-seat microturbine-backed electric track car, to several cars designed to be the all-out fastest production cars ever built.









The Hypercars

It's not usually an easy job crowning the best of the best when it comes to Geneva's pool of new hypercars, but the Rimac C_Two rises rather easily to the top this year. Just two years after finally moving the Concept_One from years-old concept to production car, Rimac is back with its successor, an absolutely razor-edge machine with a 1,914-hp four-motor electric powertrain, claimed 400-mile (650-km) range, Level 4 autonomous capabilities, and myriad other high-tech bits and bobs.

As Rimac explains it, the C_Two can shoot from 0 to 60 mph in (a just better than Tesla) 1.85 seconds, complete the 1/4 mile in 9.1 seconds, keep accelerating to 186 mph (300 km/h) in 11.8 seconds from standstill, and power all the way to a 258-mph (412-km/h) top speed. We would have hoped Rimac would cut loose the annoying underscored naming structure for something more befitting, but beyond that, the C_Two meets and exceeds all possible expectations.



The Supercars

We're not exactly sure where the line between supercar and hypercar is drawn, and given how quickly specs are evolving, we're not sure that line would stay in the same place very long, anyway. If pressed for an answer, though, we'd say that 1,000+ hp is quickly becoming the standard for the hypercar halo. We'd also say that "hypercar" should be reserved for the lightest, sleekest coupes on the floor, while "supercar" can also include sedans with the proper performance credentials.

Or something like that.

With its four seats, coach rear doors and 992-hp four-motor electric powertrain, the all-new Venere from Shanghai startup LVCHI Auto falls into the supercar category quite nicely. And its smooth, curvy looks and 2.5-second 0-62 mph (100 km/h) estimate only support claims of being super among sedans. The Venere's 100-kWh lithium-ion battery delivers an estimated 405 miles (652 km) of comfy GT cruising, enjoyed from within an impressive digital cockpit. Top speed is listed at 177 mph (285 km/h). LVCHI plans to bring the Venere to market in 2019, with Turin, Italy serving as the base of production.

Other supercar highlights: the McLaren Senna, the latest Paganis to roll off the lines, and a pair of hardcore Lamborghinis.

A modular oddity

Not quite as "hyper," "super" or even "decent-looking" as other cars in the gallery, but every bit as memorable, the new S1 from Sin Cars features a modular framework that lets customers build it exactly as they see fit - anything from a stripped-down, open-top track car to a hard-topped tourer. That modular design doesn't make for the best-looking piece of automotive art in Geneva, but it's an interesting proposition for getting a high-performance sports car exactly how you want it.