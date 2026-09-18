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Knives and Multitools

Elegant carbon fiber multitool puts a high-strength blade in your pocket

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
September 18, 2026
Elegant carbon fiber multitool puts a high-strength blade in your pocket
Harnds' lovely Sideknick multitool is about more than just good looks
Harnds' lovely Sidekick multitool is about more than just good looks
View 6 Images
Harnds' lovely Sideknick multitool is about more than just good looks
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Harnds' lovely Sidekick multitool is about more than just good looks
The basic Sidekick with a G10 handle and 918 steel blade comes in these four cool finishes
2/6
The basic Sidekick with a G10 handle and 918 steel blade comes in these four cool finishes
The clip on the rear can securely hold your cash and cards, or keep the knife secure in a pocket
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The clip on the rear can securely hold your cash and cards, or keep the knife secure in a pocket
The knife is designed to fit comfortably in your palm, while remaining compact enough to carry easily
4/6
The knife is designed to fit comfortably in your palm, while remaining compact enough to carry easily
The M390 steel blade is up to all kinds of cutting tasks, and should retain a sharp edge over plenty of use
5/6
The M390 steel blade is up to all kinds of cutting tasks, and should retain a sharp edge over plenty of use
Would it be a multitool if it didn't include a bottle opener?
6/6
Would it be a multitool if it didn't include a bottle opener
View gallery - 6 images

This new multitool we've just come across packs four tools into a frame that's both compact and easy to grip. What sets it apart is its range of finishes in a beautifully shaped handle, making for a sophisticated addition to your EDC kit.

The Sidekick from China-based brand Harnds features a 1.65-inch steel blade, a bottle opener, a rope and seatbelt cutter, and a window breaker. The blade folds into the handle, so you've got a tool roughly the size of an AirPods case that's easy to slip into your pocket. At just 2.4 oz (68 g), it won't weigh you down or add much bulk to your loadout.

When you need to cut paper, slice veggies at the campsite, or trim wood, the blade flips open smoothly, thanks to bearings that enable quick one-handed opening and closing.

Harnds Sidekick: ALL in 1 EDC Folding Knife

Since the Sidekick features a wide handle, you'll get a good grip on it for precise cutting work. This design also helps hold your cash and cards securely using the money clip on the rear – without leaving too much exposed on either side.

The clip on the rear can securely hold your cash and cards, or keep the knife secure in a pocket
The clip on the rear can securely hold your cash and cards, or keep the knife secure in a pocket

This multitool comes in two versions. The premium variant gets an M390 steel blade that promises high hardness, and exceptional wear and corrosion resistance. Its edge retention properties should see you sharpen it less frequently than other materials.

This one also comes with a carbon fiber handle in distinctive, subtly colored finishes. The infusion process makes for unique patterns, so no two handles are identical.

The knife is designed to fit comfortably in your palm, while remaining compact enough to carry easily
The knife is designed to fit comfortably in your palm, while remaining compact enough to carry easily

There's also an entry-level version with the same design. It swaps in tough 918 steel for the blade, and a durable G10 fiberglass-epoxy composite for the handle. Its textured finish makes for a non-slip grip, and you can get it in four different colors.

The basic Sidekick with a G10 handle and 918 steel blade comes in these four cool finishes
The basic Sidekick with a G10 handle and 918 steel blade comes in these four cool finishes

Harnds is crowdfunding the Sidekick on Kickstarter, where you can get the basic version for US$26 (discounted from its expected MSRP of $49.99). The carbon fiber/M390 steel version is priced at $89.99 (down from $179.99).

The M390 steel blade is up to all kinds of cutting tasks, and should retain a sharp edge over plenty of use
The M390 steel blade is up to all kinds of cutting tasks, and should retain a sharp edge over plenty of use

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, Harnds has previously launched and shipped another knife on the platform, and sells a range of EDC products via its site.

Would it be a multitool if it didn't include a bottle opener?
Would it be a multitool if it didn't include a bottle opener

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in December, and delivery costs will be finalized once the campaign ends (starting at $6.30 per unit for US orders).

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 6 images

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Knives and MultitoolsEDCKnifeMultitoolsCampingKickstarter
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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