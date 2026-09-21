Modular pocket knife morphs into as much or as little blade as you need

We've featured loads of cool knives for the everyday carry community on here, but I haven't ever seen anything quite like this. It's a modular number that you can customize to handle whatever the day's going to throw at you.

The Modulus by Hightron comprises sections that you can detach in seconds without any tools, so you can add and swap bits of it to create the folding knife that'll work best for your next adventure.

Here's how it works: you can attach any one blade head from the three that are available, along with additional segments to build out the handle.

MODULUS by HIGHTRON: The Fully Modular EDC Pocket Knife

Let's talk blades first. Say, you're venturing into the wilderness and have room to spare for a pocket-sized tool. Go with the everyday blade, which measures 2.86 in (72.6 mm) to give you a long edge to work with and a satisfying flick action. It can handle rope and other materials you'll encounter outdoors.

The everyday blade is nicely sized and uses high-hardness M390 steel to handle all kinds of outdoor cutting tasks Hightron

If you've got packages to open, or need to cut fabric, carboard, or paper, swap in the SK-5 steel utility blade head. This uses a replaceable common razor in a secure slot that will deliver smooth cutting.

The utility blade features a replaceable razor that's great for cutting fabrics and opening packages Hightron

The mini blade head, meanwhile, is extremely compact, yet strong enough for precise light cutting and trimming tasks.

The mini blade is perfect for precise trimming and cutting work, and can pair with just the middle section or tail section Hightron

You can pair any of these three heads with a middle section that the blade folds into and extends the handle for a comfortable grip, and/or a tail section that includes a pocket clip. There's also a finger grip that attaches to the tail end, if that's your style.

The middle section and tail end with a pocket clip extend the handle to fit your grip as you like Hightron

These sections are all made from TC4 titanium, and they each feature CNC machined high-strength stainless steel locks to securely hold them together without wobbling. The everyday blade and mini blade use M390 steel, selected for its hardness and edge retention.

With its unique design that features visible hardware in textured metallic finishes, and a novel system for customizing your knife to suit your needs, the Modulus is unlike any other knife you've ever owned.

The Modulus can be had in sandblasted titanium and black finishes, and you can mix and match segments between them for a unique look Hightron

Hightron is crowdfunding the Modulus system on Kickstarter, where you can snag one starting at US$262 (discounted from its expected MSRP of $435). That set includes the everyday blade head, middle and tail sections, and a finger ring in a sandblasted titanium finish.

Adding on the utility blade or the mini blade head brings the pledge level to $342 (down from $570) or $372 (down from $620), respectively.

It's certainly not cheap, but then again, I can't say I've seen anything similar on the market lately. Plus, you're getting a titanium build with M390 steel blades for your money, so this should last you a good while.

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, Hightron has been in the EDC business for a while now, and sells a range of knives and tactical pens via its online store.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in December, and delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends.

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.