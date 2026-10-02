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Knives and Multitools

Swiss Army knife adds prized EDC accessory it's lacked for centuries

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
October 02, 2026
Swiss Army knife adds prized EDC accessory it's lacked for centuries
As amazingly functional as the Swiss Army knife is, Tortoise Gear has long shown there's a little room for improvement
As amazingly functional as the Swiss Army knife is, Tortoise Gear has long shown there's a little room for improvement
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The Lamprey91 fits on any hidden rivet 91mm Victorinox SAK, and installs without any tools
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The Lamprey91 fits on any hidden rivet 91-mm Victorinox SAK, and installs without any tools
The Lamprey91 looks like a factory-fitted clip
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The Lamprey91 looks like a factory-fitted clip
The stainless steel clip is designed to maintain a strong grip on pocket hems of different thicknesses, and is also heat treated for strength
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The stainless steel clip is designed to maintain a strong grip on pocket hems of different thicknesses, and is also heat treated for strength
If you've got a 4mm bit handy, the clip can serve as a screwdriver
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If you've got a 4-mm bit handy, the clip can serve as a screwdriver
The clip has room to accommodate a lanyard, so the knife's keyring remains unoccupied
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The clip has room to accommodate a lanyard, so the knife's keyring remains unoccupied
Securely installing the Lamprey91 takes only seconds
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Securely installing the Lamprey91 takes only seconds
As amazingly functional as the Swiss Army knife is, Tortoise Gear has long shown there's a little room for improvement
7/7
As amazingly functional as the Swiss Army knife is, Tortoise Gear has long shown there's a little room for improvement
View gallery - 7 images

For how ubiquitous and varied they are, Victorinox' Swiss Army Knives strangely don't come with clips to hold them in place in your pocket. You'd think that some time over the last 136 years, the company would have added one by now.

EDC brand Tortoise Gear wants to fix that. Its new Lamprey91 pocket clip is universally compatible with virtually every 91-mm Swiss knife model from Victorinox, and it's arguably the most elegant solution to this problem anyone's cooked up.

Fun fact: Victorinox acquired its rival Wenger some 20 years ago, so it's now the sole supplier of Swiss Army Knives to the actual Swiss army. In 2020, it was reportedly producing 45,000 knives a day.

Lamprey91 | The ULTIMATE pocket clip for your 91mm SAK!

Tortoise Gear says it's spent years going through dozens of prototypes to create the Lamprey91. It's designed to be installed in seconds without tools or modifications to your multitool, and seamlessly integrate with every hidden rivet Victorinox model in the immensely popular 91 mm size.

The Lamprey91 utilizes the knife's internal geometry to wedge and clip securely to the rivets. This makes for a neat fit that makes it look like your multitool came with it out of the factory, and ensures it stays put once fitted.

Securely installing the Lamprey91 takes only seconds
Securely installing the Lamprey91 takes only seconds

What's especially nice about this accessory is that it can be installed as a removable or permanent addition, thanks to the inclusion of locking tabs that can be bent before fitting to keep the clip attached for good.

The clip is made from high quality aerospace-grade stainless steel, engineered to maintain a strong grip where it clamps on to your pocket, and is heat treated for strength. Since it attaches at the back top of the knife, it doesn't interfere with any folding tools, and doesn't occupy the keyring like some other clips.

The stainless steel clip is designed to maintain a strong grip on pocket hems of different thicknesses, and is also heat treated for strength
The stainless steel clip is designed to maintain a strong grip on pocket hems of different thicknesses, and is also heat treated for strength

There are a couple of addition clever bits to this design too: the clip has room at the top for a lanyard. That makes it even easier to whip out your knife when you need it. Plus, the clip can hold a 4-mm bit and double as a screwdriver in a pinch.

Tortoise Gear is crowdfunding the Lamprey91 on Kickstarter, where you can get one for US$25 (down from its expected $29.99 MSRP), made in the USA.

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. That said, Tortoise Gear is a licensed accessory maker for Victorinox products, and has previously shipped a thoughtfully designed fire steel and tinder that fits into the knife's toothpick slot, among other products.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in February 2027, and delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends (estimated at $5 for US orders, and about $15 for international orders).

Source: Kickstarter

View gallery - 7 images

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Knives and MultitoolsSwiss ArmyKnifeMultitoolsEDCKickstarter
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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