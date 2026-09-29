10-in-1 black-out multitool is a Japanese Leatherman rethink

A spin on the classic plier-based multitool design originated by Leatherman, the all-new Blackjaw from Tsuchioto Works features a carefully curated selection of implements packaged into a single body. The tool is designed to bridge daily life, DIY projects and the great outdoors. Tsuchioto prides itself on including only tools it believes will find work on a regular basis, securing them all into a tight, compact EDC package. While Leatherman and Gerber multi-pliers will always have a place in any collection, the Blackjaw looks to be an intriguing alternative.

Tsuchioto Works introduces itself as a design workshop from Tokyo specializing in handheld tools. It developed the Blackjaw in response to the problems it experienced with existing multitools. In fact, the firm found heaps of inspiration by looking directly at a drawer cluttered with multitools team members no longer carried.

It seems the biggest sticking point for Tsuchioto with existing multitool designs was the ubiquitous bit holder crafted to work with loose bits. Sometimes those bits are stored in the tool itself, sometimes they're carried in a separate pouch or sleeve. Either way, Tsuchioto didn't like leaving components unsecured, having a few multitools lurking in the aforementioned junk drawer missing bits lost long ago in parts unknown.

Tsuchioto's first order of business, then, was to ensure missing bits could never be a problem experienced with the Blackjaw. It is quite proud of the fact that each and every Blackjaw implement is attached securely to the chassis – no loose bits or swappable tools of any kind.

The Blackjaw includes a bottle opener with flathead screwdriver Tsuchioto Works

Of course, there's a good argument for including the humble bit driver, too. The open holder allows multitool users to carry the bit types/sizes they use most, then swap them out for the. specific ones they need for the work they're doing on a given day. It's sort of a specialized multitool within a broader multitool.

The Blackjaw does have a single Phillips screwdriver and separate flathead but doesn't allow for any alternative driver styles or sizes, so if the task at hand requires something different, you're walking back to the garage for a separate tool.

Still, we do tend to agree with the underlying concept that a multitool should include everything tightly packed in one single body, without requiring the user to carry along extra pieces. That's sort of the whole idea. At some point carrying extras becomes more like carrying around a small toolbox worth of loose components in your pocket, less like carrying a single multitool. No multitool can replace every tool in the workshop, so it shouldn't become an entire tool kit.

Tsuchioto also targeted a more reliable set of pliers that doesn't slip on round materials. Similar to what we've seen in other multitools, it uses a three-in-one single-pivot design that includes long-nose pliers at the tips, a standard rounded plier in the middle of the jaws, and a wire cutter at the innermost crease.

The fine needle-nose tips of the pliers provide precision grabbing Tsuchioto Works

As for the fold-out implement set, Tsuchioto selected its tools with such thought and care, it actually organized them into four categories: Camp, Work, DIY and Everyday. The Camp set comprises a double-sided saw, a blade, a can opener and a bottle opener. The "Work" selection includes a wire cutter, wire stripper and long-nose pliers.

Unless your involves being an electrician or something related, we don't really see the need for a distinction between the Blackjaw's Work and DIY tools. Stripping wire while working on electrical hardware or installing home theater equipment feels as much "DIY" as using the flat or Phillips screwdriver, standard pliers or saw for myriad projects around home and yard. We'd just put all those under "DIY" and call it good.

Whether you call it work or weekend DIY, stripping wires is a breeze with the Blackjaw in hand Tsuchioto Works

The Everyday category feels more accurate but just consists of reruns from the other categories – namely the knife blade and the bottle opener. Tsuchioto also includes the carabiner as part of Team Everyday, which makes sense since you can use it to clip the Blackjaw to a belt loop or backpack to carry around wherever you're headed. We always find calling a clip, keyring, lanyard or the like a "function" to be a stretch, though, so we've cut Tsuchioto's claimed 11 tools down to 10.

Does the included nylon carry pouch up the number of functions to 12? No, no it doesn't.

We do like that the Blackjaw's carabiner is set back within the handle, a contrast to existing tools like the Gerber Stakeout Drive that debuted earlier this year. This gives the Blackjaw a more compact, natural form without having a big, goofy faux-carabiner jutting out the end.

The Blackjaw measures just over 4 in long and features a carabiner more neatly integrated into its footprint than we've seen on other tools Tsuchioto Works

It's worth noting that the categories are more for reference, but the implements themselves aren't actually organized by category. Instead, they're simply spread between the two separate handle sections. Tsuchioto installs them on the outside of the split handle so that users can easily access every function without having to open the entire package.

The closed Blackjaw measures 4.2 inches (107 mm) long and weighs in at 7.8 oz (220 g). It's made from a mix of aluminum and stainless steel and features a matte black finish that Tsuchioto believes will wear more naturally than bright polished metal. It says that in six months of regular use, you can expect it to look "used rather than ruined."

Honestly, we're not buying that the black will cover wear that much better than stainless steel, but it does look pretty cool. And worst case scenario, the tool will show just how much time it's spent doing work – nothing wrong with that. If you want a mint tool showing no wear or imperfections, you can always store it away in a case rather than carrying it around and putting it to use.

Tsuchioto is currently raising money on Kickstarter for a Blackjaw launch. The multitool is available at pledge levels starting at ¥11,000 (approx. US$70), and the campaign has already rocketed past its modest US$633 goal with over a month left to go. Deliveries will begin in March 2027 if all else moves to plan.

Source: Kickstarter

