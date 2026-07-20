Magnetic multitool packs secret cache and "everlasting" implement

Most repair tools for the DIYer are functional, but can be cumbersome to carry around. The T.Fix, however – a triangular pocket-sized tool on Kickstarter – is a balance of function, versatility and modern elegant design.

Made of sturdy titanium alloy with a scratch-resistant sandblasted finish, the T.Fix can tighten/fine-tune gears, adjust brakes and repair camping components on the spot. It can be packed down into a compact triangle and stores all the bits essential for every repair scenario in a multi-layered structure sized 85.3 x 81.5 x 12 mm (3.6 x 3.21 x 0.47 in).

The quick-release dual-latch extension bar design with powerful magnets holds screwdriver bits firmly for quick hassle-free disassembly and extended reach.

The T.Fix is claimed to tip the scales at 70 g (2.47 oz) Ti-Ally

Both the T.Fix's bit drivers and hidden storage compartment are magnetized, making it a cinch to remove or insert bits while holding screws of all sizes securely, a must for fixing in tight spaces. Just press the storage lid to flip it open and access its contents.

Included in the kit are standard 4-, 6- and 8-mm hex screwdriver shanks that are compatible with all standard hex screwdriver bits and micro screwdrivers. The T.Fix also comes with a snap-on extension rod that can be used in deep holes or narrow gaps.

The extension rod helps users reach into tight spaces Ti-Ally

Users can additionally use the included "everlasting pen" graphite tip to write ink-free on various surfaces, plus there's a handy utility knife attachment for cutting packaging, trimming material, and crafting.

You can get your own T.Fix Standard for a Kickstarter pledge of US$69 (30% off MSRP) if all funding and production goes according to plan. Delivery should commence in November.

T.FIX: The Most Powerful and Artistic Multifunctional Tool

Source: Kickstarter