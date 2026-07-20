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Knives and Multitools

Magnetic multitool packs secret cache and "everlasting" implement

By Shirl Leigh
July 20, 2026
Magnetic multitool packs secret cache and "everlasting" implement
The extension rod helps users reach into tight spaces
The extension rod helps users reach into tight spaces
View 3 Images
The extension rod helps users reach into tight spaces
1/3
The extension rod helps users reach into tight spaces
The T.Fix tool is presently on Kickstarter
2/3
The T.Fix tool is presently on Kickstarter
The T.Fix is claimed to tip the scales at 70 g (2.47 oz)
3/3
The T.Fix is claimed to tip the scales at 70 g (2.47 oz)
View gallery - 3 images

Most repair tools for the DIYer are functional, but can be cumbersome to carry around. The T.Fix, however – a triangular pocket-sized tool on Kickstarter – is a balance of function, versatility and modern elegant design.

Made of sturdy titanium alloy with a scratch-resistant sandblasted finish, the T.Fix can tighten/fine-tune gears, adjust brakes and repair camping components on the spot. It can be packed down into a compact triangle and stores all the bits essential for every repair scenario in a multi-layered structure sized 85.3 x 81.5 x 12 mm (3.6 x 3.21 x 0.47 in).

The quick-release dual-latch extension bar design with powerful magnets holds screwdriver bits firmly for quick hassle-free disassembly and extended reach.

The T.Fix is claimed to tip the scales at 70 g (2.47 oz)
The T.Fix is claimed to tip the scales at 70 g (2.47 oz)

Both the T.Fix's bit drivers and hidden storage compartment are magnetized, making it a cinch to remove or insert bits while holding screws of all sizes securely, a must for fixing in tight spaces. Just press the storage lid to flip it open and access its contents.

Included in the kit are standard 4-, 6- and 8-mm hex screwdriver shanks that are compatible with all standard hex screwdriver bits and micro screwdrivers. The T.Fix also comes with a snap-on extension rod that can be used in deep holes or narrow gaps.

The extension rod helps users reach into tight spaces
The extension rod helps users reach into tight spaces

Users can additionally use the included "everlasting pen" graphite tip to write ink-free on various surfaces, plus there's a handy utility knife attachment for cutting packaging, trimming material, and crafting.

You can get your own T.Fix Standard for a Kickstarter pledge of US$69 (30% off MSRP) if all funding and production goes according to plan. Delivery should commence in November.

T.FIX: The Most Powerful and Artistic Multifunctional Tool

Source: Kickstarter

View gallery - 3 images

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Knives and MultitoolsToolsKickstarterTitaniumEDC
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Shirl Leigh
Shirl Leigh
Shirl Leigh is a West Coast-based journalist/photographer with a diploma in journalism. Interests include the food and beverage industry, public transportation, photographic equipment, and tech innovations that free up time for important things like walking their Rottweiler and drinking Earl Grey tea. Looking forward to a positive future of food replicator technology that provides quick nourishment, and transporter travel that sends you safely on shore leave.

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