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Since 2002, Gizmag/New Atlas has published more than 100,000 stories across technology, science, transportation, architecture, medicine, design, robotics, outdoor living and many other disciplines.

Here's a fun way to flip through the archives - each of these carousels brings you a fresh group of random stories when you hit the SHUFFLE button. Enjoy!

Health Archives

Skeleton on yellow background
Fitness & Exercise
Lifespan boosted by unexpected form of bone manipulation
Researchers have made a surprising discovery, finding that repeatedly applying gentle pressure to shinbones improved strength, coordination, and performance on memory tests. Can the animal study translate to humans? We'll soon find out.
Scientists found that for each hour someone got to sleep earlier, they experienced significantly more weight loss over eight weeks
Sleep
Weight loss is tied to earlier bedtime, not the hours spent asleep
Whether it's four or eight hours, how much we sleep each night has become a focus of not just researchers but anyone looking to optimize their long-term health. However, a new study suggests we might be focusing on the wrong part of the clock.
Man rubbing his eyes
Brain Health
One simple way to keep your brain sharp even after a bad night’s sleep
Exercise helps us sleep better, so researchers wondered if it could also protect our memory from the corrosive effects of not enough slumber as well. Turns out, the results suggest a kind of biological cheat code that protects our brains.
Gel-coated and sheathed, the probe goes in to check coral for eggs
Imaging & Diagnostics
Underwater ultrasound scans could help struggling coral reefs reproduce
Ultrasound scanners usually spend their days giving expectant parents a first grainy look at their baby. Now Canon has pointed one of its machines at coral to see if it’s egg-laden, and to maybe help with its reproduction issues too.
Man looking at his watch
Fitness & Exercise
You can’t trust your smartwatch while you work out
Tests found that the physical activity energy expenditure calculated by a variety of commercial smartwatches consistently overestimated calorie output, and only worsened as the wearer’s body fat increased.
Cell phone with pregnant woman in the background
Heart Disease
Using your phone while pregnant may not be as safe as we thought
A systematic review of previous studies has delivered mixed results linking health problems with cell phone use while pregnant, making it hard to rule out a risk to fetal heart function and a slightly higher chance of earlier delivery.

Science Archives

The San Andreas Fault stretches 750 miles (1,200 km) through California, indicating where the Pacific plate and the North American plate meet
Environment
'Critically stressed' US earthquake fault reaches 1,000-year pressure peak
The volatile seismic zone along the roughly 750-mile San Andreas Fault beneath California are "critically stressed" – a level of pressure that has reached its highest point in 1,000 years – increasing the likelihood of a big earthquake hitting the US.
Cupcake of a poo emoji
Physics
The poop emoji hides a deeper truth about physics, study reveals
Why does the "poop emoji" look the way it does? Physics has the answer: as most animals defecate downward, each new coil falls a shorter distance, naturally forming the familiar tapered swirl.
graphic of satellites in earth's orbit
Astronomy
1.7 million planned satellites to have ‘devastating’ impact on astronomy
For the first time, a European Southern Observatory (ESO) study has quantified the threat to astronomy posed by a large number of highly reflective satellites planned to launch in the coming years.
Honey bee with its abdomen raised
Biology
High-speed video reveals bee’s unique venom pump in action
A honey bee’s barbed sting could be among the most sophisticated of venom-delivery systems in the natural world. Despite knowing about this relatively unusual anatomy for more than a century, nobody had ever observed it in action. Until now.
Huashan rock art image
Archaeology
Gruesome ingredient has kept these 2,000-year-old rock artworks alive
Human blood proteins have been found binding pigments in ancient rock art paintings in Southern China, potentially helping them survive the elements for more than 2,000 years.
Scientists uncover how the only straight tusk in the animal kingdom is formed
Biology
The extraordinary engineering that builds nature's only straight tusk
The narwhal's defining feature – its continuously growing tusk – is the only straight structure of its kind seen in the animal kingdom. Now, scientists have cracked the code on how these elusive Arctic whales grow such an important and unique tool.

Technology Archives
Mobile Technology
The inflatable church, pub, nighclub, synagogue, mosque …
March 27, 2006 Inflatable structures hold enormous promise as lightweight, temporary constructions of all types, as is evidenced by the advanced work currently
Gizmag reviews the Window and Port Solar Chargers from XD Design
Electronics
Review: XD Design's Window and Port Solar Chargers
Review of the Window and Port Solar Chargers from XD Design.
Dyson D26 vacuum uses the anti-static qualities of carbon fibres on the brushbar
Around The Home
Dyson to release carbon fiber vacuum
Dyson is to release a Carbon Fiber DC26 vacuum cleaner where the wonder substance is used in the anti-static carbon fibres on the brushbar and is claimed to be a significant improvement in picking up fine dust particles and allergens.

Transport Archives

The StarkBoard remote-free electric skateboard is currently raising production funds on Indiegogo
Urban Transport
StarkBoard lets you skate remote-free
​Kicking pavement to speed through city streets is so last century. Today's skaters can truck along effortlessly with the help of electric motors and wireless remotes. The StarkBoard doesn't need a handheld controller to speed up, making use of weight and motion sensors to get you rolling.​
Motorcycles
Carroll Shelby tries his hand at building a motorcycle
February 8, 2007 Carroll Shelby International and Rucker Performance unveiled a limited production Shelby motorcycle at the Cincinnati V-Twin Expo last week
Aircraft
QinetiQ Zephyr solar powered unmanned aircraft to land after 14 days aloft
Barring mishap, QinetiQ will set a significant milestone in aviation history later today.

Engineering Archives

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (right) uses the system to manipulate a small soccer ball
Robotics
Touch-transmitting robotic hand gets its first public demo
​If you were trying to remotely operate a robotic hand, it would certainly makes things easier if you could feel what it was touching. Such a system was demonstrated this week at the Amazon re:MARS Tech Showcase, utilizing technology from three separate companies.
Graduate student Dian Li uses the wristband to control a robotic hand in real time
Robotics
Ultrasonic wristband used to track hand movements like never before
MIT researchers have developed an ultrasound wristband that uses AI to translate wrist movements into precise, real-time robotic actions. So far, this is one of the most effective methods for teaching robots to move like humans.
New Atlas spoke with Team Wendy about modern military helmets, and how they're safer than ever
Military
Team Wendy to target blast waves and rotational injuries in next-gen military helmets
Born out of family tragedy, Team Wendy has transitioned from small ski-gear manufacturer to supplier for the Australian and American military. New Atlas spoke with head of product development, Ron Szalkowski, and CEO Jose-Rizo Patron about making smarter, safer helmets.
The Robert Day Sciences Center is currently under construction and is expected to be completed in 2024
Architecture
Stacked rectangular structures form Jenga-like college building
The BIG-designed Robert Day Sciences Center is an eye-catching new addition to California's Claremont McKenna College. It will take the form of Jenga-like stacked timber rectangles and will be topped by solar panels, reducing its draw on the grid.
Santerra House is located in El Porvenir, in the center of Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico's popular wine region
Architecture
Rammed earth family home built for under $80K in Mexico
Architectural studio Parma Arquitectura has recently created the ideal desert-proof tiny home. Santerra House boasts a rammed earth and burnt timber shell, resembling the soft shades of sandstone and the surrounding landscape.
Sugarcane could soon be an even more valuable source of biofuel
Energy
Biofuel-friendly sugarcane has all the sugar and more oil
What if biofuel crops could be grown on marginal land that wouldn't be suitable for food crops anyway? Well, that's the case with sugarcane. Now, genetically-engineered types of sugarcane may make it a more valuable source of biofuel than ever before.​

Outdoor Archives

Best friends take in a day at the beach
Tents
Interconnectable camp cube airs into mega glamper hut in 4 mins flat
Alphago's stretched, oversized The Cube glamping tent features an air tube frame designed to inflate within minutes at the push of a button. Want to make a cube city? Simply zip multiple tents together into a sprawling air-beam compound.
The StoviGo is the creation of camping enthusiasts
Outdoors
Revolutionary grill folds up small on the go and cooks like a pro
You can now go camping without having to compromise on meal time, with the world's first top-heating grill that sets up in seconds and then folds down to an easy-to-carry briefcase-sized portable kit you can take with you anywhere.
The elevating bed was built for around US$500 using standard hardware store parts
Tiny Houses
Elevating bed makes for more spacious tiny house
Self-taught tiny house builder Ana White puts some experienced firms to shame with the space-saving ideas in her Open Concept Rustic Modern Tiny House. Most notably, it features an elevating bed that makes the interior seem more spacious than a standard loft bedroom would.
Home of the Brick: the winning entrant and their family will be invited to stay at the Lego House on November 24
Holiday Destinations
Brick lovers can win a night in starchitect-designed Lego House
Airbnb is running a competition offering people the chance to spend a night at the BIG-designed Lego House in Billund, Denmark. The winner and their family will also get a private tour around the brickmaker's flagship building along with other activities.
The two-sleeper Mohican is among the simpler small camping trailers out there
Camping Trailers
Colorful camper cube brings on airy open-road adventure
Hotomobil has a deep lineup of bold campers, both motorized and towable. One that leaps off the pages of its photo gallery is the Mohican small trailer, a mini-camper with boxy shape, bright dual-tone paint and a space-optimizing slide-out kitchen.
Toys
Scarpar's high speed, all-terrain powerboard set to launch within months
We've just spoken to Scarpar CEO Andrew Fern, who has confirmed that this unique vehicle is going into production later this year. Getting it to this point has been a fascinating struggle.