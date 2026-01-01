Lucky Dip
Since 2002, Gizmag/New Atlas has published more than 100,000 stories across technology, science, transportation, architecture, medicine, design, robotics, outdoor living and many other disciplines.
Here's a fun way to flip through the archives - each of these carousels brings you a fresh group of random stories when you hit the SHUFFLE button. Enjoy!
Health Archives
Researchers have made a surprising discovery, finding that repeatedly applying gentle pressure to shinbones improved strength, coordination, and performance on memory tests. Can the animal study translate to humans? We'll soon find out.
Whether it's four or eight hours, how much we sleep each night has become a focus of not just researchers but anyone looking to optimize their long-term health. However, a new study suggests we might be focusing on the wrong part of the clock.
Exercise helps us sleep better, so researchers wondered if it could also protect our memory from the corrosive effects of not enough slumber as well. Turns out, the results suggest a kind of biological cheat code that protects our brains.
Ultrasound scanners usually spend their days giving expectant parents a first grainy look at their baby. Now Canon has pointed one of its machines at coral to see if it’s egg-laden, and to maybe help with its reproduction issues too.
Tests found that the physical activity energy expenditure calculated by a variety of commercial smartwatches consistently overestimated calorie output, and only worsened as the wearer’s body fat increased.
A systematic review of previous studies has delivered mixed results linking health problems with cell phone use while pregnant, making it hard to rule out a risk to fetal heart function and a slightly higher chance of earlier delivery.
Science Archives
The volatile seismic zone along the roughly 750-mile San Andreas Fault beneath California are "critically stressed" – a level of pressure that has reached its highest point in 1,000 years – increasing the likelihood of a big earthquake hitting the US.
Why does the "poop emoji" look the way it does? Physics has the answer: as most animals defecate downward, each new coil falls a shorter distance, naturally forming the familiar tapered swirl.
For the first time, a European Southern Observatory (ESO) study has quantified the threat to astronomy posed by a large number of highly reflective satellites planned to launch in the coming years.
A honey bee’s barbed sting could be among the most sophisticated of venom-delivery systems in the natural world. Despite knowing about this relatively unusual anatomy for more than a century, nobody had ever observed it in action. Until now.
Human blood proteins have been found binding pigments in ancient rock art paintings in Southern China, potentially helping them survive the elements for more than 2,000 years.
The narwhal's defining feature – its continuously growing tusk – is the only straight structure of its kind seen in the animal kingdom. Now, scientists have cracked the code on how these elusive Arctic whales grow such an important and unique tool.
Technology Archives
March 27, 2006 Inflatable structures hold enormous promise as lightweight, temporary constructions of all types, as is evidenced by the advanced work currently
Review of the Window and Port Solar Chargers from XD Design.
Dyson is to release a Carbon Fiber DC26 vacuum cleaner where the wonder substance is used in the anti-static carbon fibres on the brushbar and is claimed to be a significant improvement in picking up fine dust particles and allergens.
Transport Archives
Kicking pavement to speed through city streets is so last century. Today's skaters can truck along effortlessly with the help of electric motors and wireless remotes. The StarkBoard doesn't need a handheld controller to speed up, making use of weight and motion sensors to get you rolling.
February 8, 2007 Carroll Shelby International and Rucker Performance unveiled a limited production Shelby motorcycle at the Cincinnati V-Twin Expo last week
Barring mishap, QinetiQ will set a significant milestone in aviation history later today.
Engineering Archives
If you were trying to remotely operate a robotic hand, it would certainly makes things easier if you could feel what it was touching. Such a system was demonstrated this week at the Amazon re:MARS Tech Showcase, utilizing technology from three separate companies.
MIT researchers have developed an ultrasound wristband that uses AI to translate wrist movements into precise, real-time robotic actions. So far, this is one of the most effective methods for teaching robots to move like humans.
Born out of family tragedy, Team Wendy has transitioned from small ski-gear manufacturer to supplier for the Australian and American military. New Atlas spoke with head of product development, Ron Szalkowski, and CEO Jose-Rizo Patron about making smarter, safer helmets.
The BIG-designed Robert Day Sciences Center is an eye-catching new addition to California's Claremont McKenna College. It will take the form of Jenga-like stacked timber rectangles and will be topped by solar panels, reducing its draw on the grid.
Architectural studio Parma Arquitectura has recently created the ideal desert-proof tiny home. Santerra House boasts a rammed earth and burnt timber shell, resembling the soft shades of sandstone and the surrounding landscape.
What if biofuel crops could be grown on marginal land that wouldn't be suitable for food crops anyway? Well, that's the case with sugarcane. Now, genetically-engineered types of sugarcane may make it a more valuable source of biofuel than ever before.
Outdoor Archives
Alphago's stretched, oversized The Cube glamping tent features an air tube frame designed to inflate within minutes at the push of a button. Want to make a cube city? Simply zip multiple tents together into a sprawling air-beam compound.
You can now go camping without having to compromise on meal time, with the world's first top-heating grill that sets up in seconds and then folds down to an easy-to-carry briefcase-sized portable kit you can take with you anywhere.
Self-taught tiny house builder Ana White puts some experienced firms to shame with the space-saving ideas in her Open Concept Rustic Modern Tiny House. Most notably, it features an elevating bed that makes the interior seem more spacious than a standard loft bedroom would.
Airbnb is running a competition offering people the chance to spend a night at the BIG-designed Lego House in Billund, Denmark. The winner and their family will also get a private tour around the brickmaker's flagship building along with other activities.
Hotomobil has a deep lineup of bold campers, both motorized and towable. One that leaps off the pages of its photo gallery is the Mohican small trailer, a mini-camper with boxy shape, bright dual-tone paint and a space-optimizing slide-out kitchen.
We've just spoken to Scarpar CEO Andrew Fern, who has confirmed that this unique vehicle is going into production later this year. Getting it to this point has been a fascinating struggle.