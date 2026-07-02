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Gear

Tiny, bladeless magnetic multitool flips its feature set inside out

By Maryna Holovnova
July 01, 2026
Tiny, bladeless magnetic multitool flips its feature set inside out
The Vulyx EDC multitool starts with a feature that other tools treat as an extra
The Vulyx EDC multitool starts with a feature that other tools treat as an extra
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The Vulyx tool features a natural titanium alloy finish
1/3
The Vulyx tool features a natural titanium alloy finish
The Vulyx combines 12 tools in a compact package
2/3
The Vulyx combines 12 tools in a compact package
The Vulyx EDC multitool starts with a feature that other tools treat as an extra
3/3
The Vulyx EDC multitool starts with a feature that other tools treat as an extra
View gallery - 3 images

If you’re tired of improvising a stand for your phone every time you want to watch a movie on a flight, make a video call, or cook while following a recipe, a new multitool on Kickstarter might solve this problem.

We’ve seen everyday-carry (EDC) tools with built-in phone stands before, but the stand is usually treated as a secondary feature, and relatively few multitools include it at all. The Vulyx is a magnetic multitool that takes a different approach: it is primarily a phone stand with 12 additional tools built around it.

At its core, it is a titanium plate designed to be compact and lightweight enough to fit in a pocket or bag without adding any bulk. Weighing 48 grams (1.7 oz) and measuring 68.8 x 59.7 x 6 mm (2.71 x 2.35 x 0.24 in), it still provides stable support for a smartphone of pretty much any size and weight. The body is made from Grade 5 Titanium alloy, which is commonly chosen for EDC tools for its corrosion resistance, light weight, and durability. Vulyx is also CNC-machined to give the tool smooth, rounded edges.

The Vulyx combines 12 tools in a compact package
The Vulyx combines 12 tools in a compact package

A folding arm on the bottom opens to provide stable support for a smartphone in both portrait and landscape orientation, making it convenient for hands-free use on any flat surface.

To hold the phone in place, the stand comes with a magnetic ring sticker that attaches to the back of a phone or phone case. And if your phone or case already has built-in magnetic support, you can just snap the Vulyx stand on. Once it’s folded away, it becomes a slim flat plate again and easily slips into a pocket.

The creators included a few additional features in an effort to make use of pretty much every part of the tool. The folding support arm doubles as a ruler measuring up to 10 cm (3.94 in). An integrated bubble level can be useful for simple alignment tasks, whether you’re hanging a picture frame on the wall, leveling furniture, or pitching a tent.

The edges of the tool serve as pry bar, package opener, wrench, and that EDC classic, a bottle opener. Screwdriver bits attach to the tool with a magnet, and the Vulyx itself can magnetically stick to any metallic surface.

Other features include a keychain hole, a quick-access hook, and a magnetic fidget toy, which is less about utility and more about tactile focus, utilizing the remaining surface space on the tool.

VULYX Magnetic 12-in-1 Phone Stand & Titanium EDC Tool

Unlike many multitools, this one doesn’t include a traditional knife blade. With no sharp cutting edges, the Vulyx is claimed to be TSA-compliant.

The tool comes with three 6 x 2 mm green glass glow vials, one ¼-in screwdriver bit, two 4 mm screwdriver bits, and the magnetic ring sticker for the phone.

Early bird pledges on Kickstarter start at US $59 for the complete kit, while the expected retail price is $95. Shipping is planned for October, assuming the campaign is successful.

Source: Kickstarter

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GearEDCMultitoolsKickstarter
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Maryna Holovnova
Maryna Holovnova
Originally from Ukraine and now based in Edmonton, Canada, Maryna is a freelance writer with a passion for storytelling, consumer technology, sports/wellness, sustainable urban living, travel and architecture. She holds a master’s degree in linguistics from Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv and has experience in media, including television and photojournalism. Curious by nature, she’s always driven to explore the latest innovations, and when she’s not writing, you’ll likely find her running or learning a new language.

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