Tiny, bladeless magnetic multitool flips its feature set inside out

If you’re tired of improvising a stand for your phone every time you want to watch a movie on a flight, make a video call, or cook while following a recipe, a new multitool on Kickstarter might solve this problem.

We’ve seen everyday-carry (EDC) tools with built-in phone stands before, but the stand is usually treated as a secondary feature, and relatively few multitools include it at all. The Vulyx is a magnetic multitool that takes a different approach: it is primarily a phone stand with 12 additional tools built around it.

At its core, it is a titanium plate designed to be compact and lightweight enough to fit in a pocket or bag without adding any bulk. Weighing 48 grams (1.7 oz) and measuring 68.8 x 59.7 x 6 mm (2.71 x 2.35 x 0.24 in), it still provides stable support for a smartphone of pretty much any size and weight. The body is made from Grade 5 Titanium alloy, which is commonly chosen for EDC tools for its corrosion resistance, light weight, and durability. Vulyx is also CNC-machined to give the tool smooth, rounded edges.

The Vulyx combines 12 tools in a compact package

A folding arm on the bottom opens to provide stable support for a smartphone in both portrait and landscape orientation, making it convenient for hands-free use on any flat surface.

To hold the phone in place, the stand comes with a magnetic ring sticker that attaches to the back of a phone or phone case. And if your phone or case already has built-in magnetic support, you can just snap the Vulyx stand on. Once it’s folded away, it becomes a slim flat plate again and easily slips into a pocket.

The creators included a few additional features in an effort to make use of pretty much every part of the tool. The folding support arm doubles as a ruler measuring up to 10 cm (3.94 in). An integrated bubble level can be useful for simple alignment tasks, whether you’re hanging a picture frame on the wall, leveling furniture, or pitching a tent.

The edges of the tool serve as pry bar, package opener, wrench, and that EDC classic, a bottle opener. Screwdriver bits attach to the tool with a magnet, and the Vulyx itself can magnetically stick to any metallic surface.

Other features include a keychain hole, a quick-access hook, and a magnetic fidget toy, which is less about utility and more about tactile focus, utilizing the remaining surface space on the tool.

VULYX Magnetic 12-in-1 Phone Stand & Titanium EDC Tool

Unlike many multitools, this one doesn’t include a traditional knife blade. With no sharp cutting edges, the Vulyx is claimed to be TSA-compliant.

The tool comes with three 6 x 2 mm green glass glow vials, one ¼-in screwdriver bit, two 4 mm screwdriver bits, and the magnetic ring sticker for the phone.

Early bird pledges on Kickstarter start at US $59 for the complete kit, while the expected retail price is $95. Shipping is planned for October, assuming the campaign is successful.

Source: Kickstarter