Beginner-friendly e-jetboard gets Brabus style and performance boost

A luxury aftermarket performance tuning outfit probably best known for its reworking of Mercedes autos has partnered with electric jetboard pioneer Awake for a limited run model that "redefines what's possible in high-performance watersports."

The collaboration opted to use Awake's beginner-friendly Explore board – which launched earlier this year – as a starting point. That model features a reshaped PVC/foam board for "unmatched stability" and a grippy upper surface.

As you might expect of a Brabus project, performance has been given quite a boost. The original top speed of 25 mph (40 km/h) gets bumped to more than 34 mph (55 km/h) courtesy of an 11-kW high-torque linear e-jet that also gains funky red LED lighting – adding a sporty daytime visual touch while possibly causing shore dwellers to report spooky sightings along the coastline at night.

The updated linear propulsion system gains "fierce" red lighting to give the electric board a fire-spitting look Awake Boards

The signature glossy black and red accenting from the house of Brabus are present in spades too, along with plenty of branding opportunities on the board and the upgraded wireless remote. Riders can even tap into a special Brabus mode for 37.5% more acceleration while also experiencing "the most powerful torque in the industry."

The Shadow Explore is equipped with Awake's XR4 battery, which is reckoned good for up to an hour on the water before needing to return to shore for a top-up. Chargers for the board's battery and the hand controller are included.

"Despite its fierce looks, the Shadow Explore remains incredibly accessible," said Awake. "The wide, dual-channel hull design and carbon fiber fins ensure exceptional stability even at high speeds, making it perfect for both seasoned riders and newcomers."

Foot straps are included for tricks in and out of the water Awake Boards

The board measures 6 ft (1.85 m) in length, 2.4 ft (0.72 m) wide and is 7 inches (18 cm) thick. It features a custom "diagonal-pattern" soft deck pad, plus lots of grab handles. Foot straps will ship with the limited package too, as well as carbon-fiber performance fins for enhanced power and control. Real-time tracking is available through the companion mobile app, which can also be used to apply firmware updates.

The Brabus x Awake Shadow Explore Jetboard is limited to just 77 units worldwide, comes with a wheeled transport bag, and is priced at €15,900 (before taxes) – which converts to arounf US$18,350 in today's money.

"This launch is the intersection of high-performance riding and high-end design," said Awake's Christos Nicolaou. "We didn’t just want to create another board – we wanted to make history. The Shadow Explore is a state-of-the-art collectible and a statement. It’s for the select few who don’t just follow trends – they create them."

You can get a taste for what's on offer in the video below.

BRABUSIZE THE WAVES - Brabus x Awake Shadow Jetboard

Product page: BxA SE