© 2025 New Atlas
Marine

Sub-$1,400 XiaoTun could be "the people's underwater jetpack"

By Ben Coxworth
July 04, 2025
Sub-$1,400 XiaoTun could be "the people's underwater jetpack"
The XiaoTun underwater jetpack is presently on Kickstarter
The XiaoTun underwater jetpack is presently on Kickstarter
View 4 Images
The XiaoTun is made mainly of aluminum alloy and PVC
1/4
The XiaoTun is made mainly of aluminum alloy and PVC
The jetpack has a maximum speed of 4.92 ft (1.5 m) per second – or 3.4 mph / 5.4 km/h
2/4
The jetpack has a maximum speed of 4.92 ft (1.5 m) per second – or 3.4 mph / 5.4 km/h
The XiaoTun underwater jetpack is presently on Kickstarter
3/4
The XiaoTun underwater jetpack is presently on Kickstarter
The XiaoTun is available in small, medium and large harness sizes
4/4
The XiaoTun is available in small, medium and large harness sizes
View gallery - 4 images

Consumer aerial jetpacks may still not be readily available, but underwater jetpacks? Those are another story. The relatively affordable XiaoTun is the latest to cross our radar, reportedly shooting wearers up to a maximum submerged speed of almost five feet per second.

Made by a Hong Kong startup of the same name, the XiaoTun ("zow-ton") appears to also be known as the AJ-03, the Smart Diving Jetpack, and the AquaticJetpack … take your pick. It's currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign.

And yes, we have seen other wearable underwater propulsion devices before, although most of those have been worn on the arms or hips. The only other fully backpack-type unit we've seen so far is the considerably more expensive CudaJet.

The XiaoTun is made mainly of aluminum alloy and PVC
The XiaoTun is made mainly of aluminum alloy and PVC

Putting it simply, the XiaoTun consists of two side-by-side 100-Nm (74-lb-ft) jet drive modules, a 15,000-mAh lithium-iron-phosphate battery, a chest harness with waist and shoulder straps, plus a hard-wired handheld remote. It can accommodate a 2-liter scuba tank on the back, although there's no word on compatibility with BCDs (buoyancy control devices) or weight belts.

Pressing directional buttons on the remote allows you to move forward, backward, or to turn to either side. An AI-based cruise control system then keeps you going in the desired direction, compensating for subtle body movements.

The jetpack has a maximum speed of 4.92 ft (1.5 m) per second – or 3.4 mph / 5.4 km/h
The jetpack has a maximum speed of 4.92 ft (1.5 m) per second – or 3.4 mph / 5.4 km/h

You can choose between cruising speeds of 1.64, 3.28 and 4.92 ft (0.5, 1 and 1.5 m) per second. According to the designers, one 3-hour charge of the battery should be good for runtimes of 90, 60 or 45 minutes, respectively. Battery life is displayed on the remote's 1.43-inch screen.

The whole rig weighs a claimed 20.28 lb (9.2 kg) out of the water, and is rated for a maximum depth of 66 ft (20 m).

The XiaoTun is available in small, medium and large harness sizes
The XiaoTun is available in small, medium and large harness sizes

For comparison, the 30.8-lb (14-kg) CudaJet tops out at 10 ft (3 m) per second, it can run for 90 minutes per 75-minute charge, and is capable of descending all the way down to 131 ft (40 m). All that extra performance, however, does come with a US$31,312 price tag.

The humbler XiaoTun, by contrast, could be yours for a pledge of $1,374 – assuming it reaches production, that is. Its planned retail price is $2,747.

You can see it in action, in the video below.

Discover the Future of Underwater Adventure! 🚀

Sources: Kickstarter, XiaoTun

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

MarineUnderwaterJetpackKickstarterSwimmingScuba
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!