New 3D thermal cloak hides heat from infrared cameras

Heat is terrible at hiding. You could wear camouflage and stand perfectly still in complete darkness, but you would still appear “as bright as day” to a thermal camera. This is a far from ideal phenomenon when the goal is to stay hidden. Researchers have now built a 3D thermal cloak that could prevent infrared detection.

The device was created by engineers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) and the Technical University of Denmark, who describe it as the first free-form, omnidirectional 3D thermal cloak. It combines a 3D-printed aluminum lattice with a low-conductivity silicone material to steer heat around an enclosed region. In laboratory tests, the cloak kept the temperature inside relatively uniform while restoring the heat pattern outside, effectively concealing a complex 3D object from an infrared camera when heat was applied from different directions.

When it’s critical to remain hidden, staying out of visual sight is relatively easy.

There is camouflage, smoke screens, barriers, and most effective of all, darkness. Becoming thermally invisible, however, is a whole other story. Everything above absolute zero emits thermal radiation, and any temperature difference between object and surroundings produces a heat signature that is invisible to our eyes but perfectly legible to the right sensor. Some high-end infrared cameras can distinguish temperature differences as small as 0.018 °F (0.01 °C).

Now, thermal visibility is extremely useful in countless scenarios, such as rescue operations in smoke or darkness, inspections for identifying faults in infrastructure, covert operations in the dark, security monitoring, and safety. On the other hand, when the goal is to stay hidden, as is sometimes the case in military, security, and surveillance applications, then thermal visibility becomes a problem.

One may think an insulating wall solves the problem. However, while a shield would hide the object, it would also make it very obvious that something is hidden. Unlike natural thermal signatures that fade gradually into the background, human-made shields usually feature rigid, unnatural straight lines or geometric shapes that stand out sharply against the surrounding landscape or equipment.

That would be like having an invisible body, but visible clothes. To avoid detection, the shield would constantly have to match the ever-changing surrounding temperature to prevent the thermal gradient that infrared sensors detect.

True thermal invisibility would require a barrier that would split the heat flow, guide it around an object, and reunite it on the other side. The object inside would be protected from the external temperature gradient, while an observer outside would see the pattern expected from an uninterrupted material. In thermal terms, there would be no obvious object-shaped disturbance to detect. This is the trick the UIUC-led team says its new structure, detailed in the journal Nature Communications, can perform.

This mechanism could also prove useful for heat management applications, especially in modern electronics, where processors, power components, batteries, optical devices, and temperature-sensitive sensors are often cramped into compact spaces.

Now, thermal cloaking itself is not new. Researchers have previously demonstrated flat, or effectively two-dimensional thermal cloaks, bilayer devices, and even an ultrathin “stealth sheet” that can hide and fake heat signatures. However, most earlier experimental devices worked with circular, spherical, or extruded shapes, or performed properly only when heat arrived along a prescribed axis.

In reality, things that need hiding tend to be three-dimensional and irregular, and, when it comes to shielding, heat can come from any multitude of directions. The new cloak is designed to accommodate arbitrary inner and outer shapes while operating omnidirectionally.

The new UIUC thermal invisibility cloak is designed to accommodate arbitrary inner and outer shapes while operating omnidirectionally. These characteristics required quite a bit of engineering wizardry.

A convincing thermal cloak cannot conduct heat uniformly. It must carry more heat through some regions than others and, at each point, conduct it more readily in certain directions. The researchers first used transformation thermotics to calculate how heat would need to travel around the protected cavity before returning to its original path. This produced a 3D map of the required thermal conductivity throughout the cloak.

The difficult part was turning that theoretical map into a manufacturable structure. The team’s solution, called 3D de-homogenization, uses a lattice based on three perpendicular bars. Adjusting the thickness and orientation of the bars changes how easily heat travels in each direction. An algorithm then connects the locally tuned bars into a single continuous framework that can be 3D printed.

The researchers printed the lattice from AlSi10Mg aluminum alloy, which conducts heat at 113 W/mK, using direct metal laser sintering with a minimum feature size of 0.5-mm. They filled the spaces with rubbery PDMS, which conducts just 0.16 W/mK, and embedded the completed cloak in a thermally conductive silicone. In simple terms, the aluminum creates carefully positioned highways for heat, while the PDMS blocks less desirable routes. Together, they steer heat around the central object without significantly disturbing the temperature pattern outside.

New 3D thermal cloak hides objects from heat in any direction

To test the device, the researchers fabricated a pear-shaped cloaking shell around an apple-shaped PDMS core, which represented the object they wanted to hide thermally. Without the cloak, the low-conductivity "apple core" distorted the surrounding isotherms, lines connecting points at the same temperature, revealing its presence. With the cloak, heat flowed around the core and returned to its original path, leaving the external temperature pattern largely undisturbed.

The researchers sandwiched the specimen between two aluminum plates, heating one to 104 °F (40 °C) and cooling the other with iced water. After 60 minutes, an infrared camera mapped the steady-state temperature distribution. Tests with heat flowing vertically and horizontally produced similar results: the external temperature field appeared almost unchanged, while the protected core remained at a relatively uniform temperature.

Using a scale where 0 represents perfect cloaking and 1 an exposed core, the design scored 0.037 when heat was applied vertically and 0.079 horizontally in the finite-element analysis (simulations). The physical measurements closely followed the simulated temperature profiles. The researchers also modeled five other free-form designs, 3D-printed several in plastic to check their manufacturability, and fabricated and thermally tested a second, heart-shaped metal cloak. Finally, they used spherical harmonics, basically a way of describing complicated surfaces mathematically, to design and print plastic face-shaped structures. The face cloak worked in three-axis simulations, although it was not given the full thermal bench test.

The most obvious eventual application for the technology is reducing the thermal signature of people or equipment to avoid thermal detection. The same control mechanism could also guide heat around a delicate sensor, isolate one component from a neighboring hot chip, or protect equipment exposed to an external temperature extreme.

“Any field that needs precise control of heat or needs to protect something from being detected thermally could benefit from this work,” said UIUC professor Shelly Zhang.

For now, there’s quite a distance between the project and a real-life practical thermal invisibility cloak. Most importantly, the device manipulated steady-state heat conduction through a solid test block; it did not suppress the thermal radiation emitted by a warm person or machine standing in open air.

The cloak is also a rigid, shape-specific, metal-and-silicone structure embedded in a carefully selected background material, not a flexible covering that can be thrown over an arbitrary object. Its best experimental result was recorded after an hour under controlled hot and cold boundaries, and it was physically tested along two orthogonal directions rather than every conceivable angle.

In summary, anyone already planning to order a thermal-invisibility cape and spend the evening strolling unnoticed past infrared cameras should put the grappling hook back in the cupboard. What exists today is a custom-designed rigid prototype that performs an impressive heat-routing trick inside a controlled laboratory setup. It may be a meaningful step toward a cloak, but it is not yet something you can drape over your shoulders and disappear into the night.

The researchers now plan to explore smart, multifunctional cloaks capable of masking objects that produce their own heat. Such a system might actively concentrate, spread, and guide heat on demand, bringing the technology much closer to both practical chip-scale heat management and genuine infrared camouflage. Achieving that goal will require the cloak to decide not only how heat travels around an object, but also where the object’s own waste heat goes.

Source: University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign