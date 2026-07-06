3D 'laser stirring' generates complex unobtainium-level alloys

High-entropy alloys (HEAs) are metallurgy’s version of having your cake and eating it too, combining multiple elements to create unusual mixes of desirable properties. The problem is that they can be difficult to create, requiring proper mixing of the constituent elements at the atomic level.

Now, scientists at the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have developed a 3D-printing technique that facilitates the mixing of these stubborn alloys while simultaneously building complex parts.

Their innovation changes the laser’s path from straight scan lines to tiny elliptical loops, turning it into a microscopic stirrer that mixes the molten metal before it solidifies. In tests, the approach improved mixing between a dense refractory high-entropy alloy and a lightweight titanium alloy, showing that laser path control can profoundly influence how alloys form during printing.



The challenge of high-entropy alloys

Engineering applications often require materials to have properties that are impossible to obtain from a single element. Traditional alloys solve this problem by combining elements, typically leaning on one dominant base metal with other ingredients added in smaller quantities. Add a pinch of carbon to a vat of molten iron, and you obtain steel, a material several times stronger than iron. Throw in a bit of nickel and chromium, and you have stainless steel with excellent corrosion resistance. These are some of man's most sorcery-like achievements, providing materials with excellent engineering properties.

However, as technology evolves, so does the need for even better materials. A growing number of aerospace and energy applications require materials that yield exceptional strength, durability, and heat resistance simultaneously. HEAs address this by combining five or more metallic elements in relatively equal proportions.

But there is a catch. Because different metals have vastly different densities, melting points, and solidification behaviors, they don't like to mix evenly. Even if they melt together, they can separate into blotchy regions as they cool, weakening the final material.

“HEAs need to be mixed down to the atomic level,” said Fan Zhang, the NIST physicist who co-led the project. “It takes extra effort to get metals to blend together in those ratios.”



The "stirring" solution

Existing techniques like arc melting or powder metallurgy work well for research samples or simple ingots, but they cannot easily create highly complex finished parts with internal channels or customized local compositions. For that, manufacturers turn to metal 3D printing (Laser Powder Bed Fusion), where a powerful laser scans across a thin layer of metal powder, melting selected regions to form the part. Layer by layer, it can build parts that would be difficult or impossible to cast or machine conventionally. Theoretically, you could create finished HEA parts using laser powder bed fusion by combining multiple metal powders in the powder bed.

However, standard metal 3D printing does not solve the alloy-mixing problem. The laser creates a tiny molten pool that exists for only a fraction of a second before it freezes again. For single metals and simple alloys, that's usually enough. On the other hand, for the stubborn combinations of metals needed to create high-entropy alloys, there is neither enough time nor movement for the ingredients to blend properly.

This brings us to the researchers' surprisingly direct yet effective solution: stir the melt pool as it prints to properly mix the molten elements. The stirring stick? The laser itself.

Rather than programming the laser to travel along normal, straight scan tracks, researcher Ho Yeung and the team had it draw loop-the-loop, elliptical patterns. This transformed the laser from a simple heat source into a microscopic stirring tool, actively forcing the molten metals to blend right before solidification.

Remarkably, this method does not require a major redesign of printer hardware – just a change in the laser path. However, the team did have to write their own toolpath software from scratch, as commercial printer software cannot currently generate these complex patterns.



Peering inside molten metal

To test their method, the researchers chose a brutal trial: combining a dense refractory alloy (RHEA-19) with a lightweight titanium alloy – these are two materials that don't exactly see eye to eye in a melt pool. The team placed the materials side by side, then swept the looping laser across their boundary to see whether it could mix them into a new alloy rather than leaving them as separate regions.

Before we get into the results, let's take a quick look at what it took to even study them, as that itself required another major piece of science. The researchers needed to see what was happening inside the metal as it melted and solidified, not just inspect it after the fact. This is hard because the process occurs in less than a second, and dense metals are opaque.

The team turned to the Advanced Photon Source at Argonne National Laboratory, a stadium-sized synchrotron facility that produces extremely bright X-ray beams. Using X-ray diffraction, they watched how X-rays scattered through the metal as atoms shifted during melting and solidification. The resulting patterns allowed them to study the atomic structure in real time. They also used electron microscopy to examine the final solidified material.

The experiments showed that the laser-stirring approach worked, improving mixing between materials that would normally be difficult to combine. More importantly, it showed that the laser's path can be used as a tool to control how alloys form during additive manufacturing.

In summary, the researchers devised a technique using existing technologies that simultaneously produces high-entropy alloy raw materials and complex finished products.



A "color printer" future for metal

The long-term implications are greater than printing a single difficult alloy. Today, metal 3D printing often depends on pre-alloyed powders. If a manufacturer wants to print 12 different alloys, they may need 12 different powders. NIST’s method points toward a future where printers could mix simpler metal powders inside the machine, much like a color printer mixing a few inks to create many different shades.

This could make metal 3D printing cheaper and more flexible. It could also allow engineers to gradually change the alloy composition across a single part. A turbine blade, for example, might one day be printed with one metal blend in a region that needs heat resistance and another where toughness or weight matters more, without welding separate pieces together.

Still, there are limits. This project, described in the journal Additive Manufacturing , is currently a research demonstration, not a plug-and-play industrial process. Different alloy systems will behave differently, and mixing is only one part of the challenge. Engineers still have to manage cracking, porosity, residual stress, cooling rates, powder quality, and final heat treatment. Commercial software would also need to catch up before this kind of toolpath control becomes routine.

Source: NIST