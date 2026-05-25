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Materials

Fusing silk gives it Kevlar-like strength for next-gen implants

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
May 25, 2026
Fusing silk gives it Kevlar-like strength for next-gen implants
Silk, shown here in reeled form and cocoons, can be fused under controlled temperature and pressure to make exceptionally strong materials
Silk, shown here in reeled form and cocoons, can be fused under controlled temperature and pressure to make exceptionally strong materials
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Silk, shown here in reeled form and cocoons, can be fused under controlled temperature and pressure to make exceptionally strong materials
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Silk, shown here in reeled form and cocoons, can be fused under controlled temperature and pressure to make exceptionally strong materials
Dr. Emiliano Bilotti inspecting fused silk fibers at Imperial College London
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Dr. Emiliano Bilotti inspecting fused silk fibers at Imperial College London
Magnified images of fused silk at different conditions of heat pressing. Left: 5,100 atmospheres and 203 deg F, Right: 10,200 atmospheres and 311 deg F
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Magnified images of fused silk at different conditions of heat pressing. Left: 5,100 atmospheres and 203 deg F, Right: 10,200 atmospheres and 311 deg F
The leftmost bar of fused silk was created at 203 deg F and the rightmost bar at 473 deg F, both at 5,100 atmospheres
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The leftmost bar of fused silk was created at 203 deg F and the rightmost bar at 473 deg F, both at 5,100 atmospheres
View gallery - 4 images

Silk isn't just great as a smooth fabric for luxurious clothing: it's finding a wide range of uses in everything from edible food-preserving wrappers to skin-friendly wearable health monitoring sensors. There's plenty of scope to enhance its characteristics too, and a simple new approach has allowed it to get about as tough as Kevlar.

Silk fibers are typically harvested and dissolved before they're turned into other forms for the aforementioned applications. A group of researchers from Tufts University, Imperial College London, and the University of Michigan went a different way: fusing the fibers together under precisely controlled heat and pressure.

By aligning the fibers in a single direction and then processing it in this way, you get a remarkably strong and tough solid bio-derived material. You can even control the structure depending on its target application by applying more or less heat and pressure, as the team noted in its paper that appeared in Nature Sustainability this month.

The leftmost bar of fused silk was created at 203 deg F and the rightmost bar at 473 deg F, both at 5,100 atmospheres
The leftmost bar of fused silk was created at 203 deg F and the rightmost bar at 473 deg F, both at 5,100 atmospheres

Silk fibers are first treated to remove the sticky sericin that enables insects to build cocoons. They're then hot-pressed at temperatures between 257-419 ºF (125-215 ºC) and pressures between 1,900-9,800 atmospheres, during which the amorphous phase of the fiber proteins enable the fibers to strongly fuse together.

The bond between these fibers transfers stress between them, making the fused material much stronger than before, similar to wood or carbon-fiber composites.

Dr. Emiliano Bilotti inspecting fused silk fibers at Imperial College London
Dr. Emiliano Bilotti inspecting fused silk fibers at Imperial College London

This fused silk has numerous properties that open it up to a wide range of applications. It can withstand ballistic impact – demonstrating toughness similar to that of Kevlar. It's transparent to visible light, and it's biocompatible.

Tufts research assistant professor Chunmei Li noted that, "because of its strength, it could potentially be used for fixation devices like plates, pins, and screws as supports for bone fractures." Tuning the processing conditions could also produce platforms for softer and more flexible implants.

Magnified images of fused silk at different conditions of heat pressing. Left: 5,100 atmospheres and 203 deg F, Right: 10,200 atmospheres and 311 deg F
Magnified images of fused silk at different conditions of heat pressing. Left: 5,100 atmospheres and 203 deg F, Right: 10,200 atmospheres and 311 deg F

It can also polarize terahertz radiation, and the team believes this material could be deployed in next-gen communication systems like 6G networks that will quickly transmit high volumes of encoded information.

Lastly, this approach to treating silk could allow for upcycling used textiles, which previously would have to be dissolved before processing, or simply discarded.

The researchers' next steps involve exploring ways to scale up production of this material, and exploring its role in sensing technologies.

Source: Tufts University

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MaterialsSilkKevlarTufts UniversityImperial College LondonUniversity of Michigan
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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