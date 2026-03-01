2026 DesertX gets Ducati's lightest twin-cylinder engine ever

Six years after Ducati launched the first-gen DesertX, the company has given its beloved adventure motorcycle a major overhaul, with a view to enhancing off-road performance. From the details and specs we've seen, there are both thoughtful updates and possibly controversial trade-offs for fans of the outgoing model – but it's said to all be in service of making the DesertX more enjoyable for riders of all skill levels.

The big-ticket item on the list is the new 890cc V2 twin-cylinder engine that's nearly 13 lb (5.8kg) lighter than the previous mill – and it's the lightest V-twin the company's ever made. This one gets variable intake valve timing for more readily available power and greater torque at low speeds.

It actually makes the same 67 lb.ft (92 Nm) of torque as the old engine, but you can access 70% of that down low at just 3,000 RPM, which should make it easier to methodically tackle rough terrain. Ducati notes that the use of standard spring-actuated valves in this design allows for 28,000 miles (45,000 km) between trips to the service station.

Ducati says the DesertX's chassis, suspension, and ergonomics have all been updated for a more engaging off-road experience Ducati

The new DesertX likely won't be faster than its predecessor: it's just a couple of pounds lighter overall at 461 lb (209 kg), and it makes the same 110 hp as the V1 model. Its 4.75-gallon (18-liter) polymer fuel tank is smaller too, bringing the range down from as estimated 233 miles (375 km) to 207 miles (333 km).

That said, the revised tank lowers the bike's center of gravity to make for improved handling and maneuverability. There's also an all-new aluminum monocoque chassis in place of the previous steel trellis frame. It allows easier access to the engine and air filter, which riders will appreciate when it's time to carry out some maintenance out in the wilderness.

The fuel tank has been slimmed down to make it easier to grip, and it lowers the bike's center of gravity – but it's also smaller and offers less range than the previous model Ducati

While the 2026 model looks fairly similar to the first-gen DesertX, readers with a keen eye will notice the updated twin headlamps, a lower front end, and more modern bodywork.

Ducati says it also offers better ergonomics in the saddle, thanks to a slimmer fuel tank that's easier to grip, and a rider triangle that'll give you more steering control on rugged trails. It is tall too, with a standard seat height of 880 mm (34.6 in). A suspension kit and seat options can lower that significantly, if you prefer.

Gone is the rally-style vertically-oriented dash. In its place is a 5-inch horizontal color TFT that leaves room above it for your phone or GPS device. You can switch between display modes with different info layouts for road riding and navigating off the beaten track.

The updated dash is a horizontal 5-inch color TFT affair, and it lets you toggle between six riding modes Ducati

You'll get the usual electronic trimmings that you'd expect on a Ducati: a six-axis IMU that informs cornering ABS, traction and wheelie control, and six riding modes. There's also an updated quickshifter that promises more precise gear changes, and has its sensors tucked inside so it's less prone to damage from the elements.

The DesertX gets tubeless spoked wheels – 21 inch in front, 18 inch at the rear. Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires come standard, and you can choose from other homologated options too. The new 305-mm discs and Brembo braking system promise better lever feel and modulation when you go off-road.

The DesertX features slightly updated styling and bodywork, but retains the signature twin headlamps and unmistakable silhouette of the beloved original Ducati

Lastly, let's talk suspension. The new KYB 46-mm forks are independently adjustable to suit your preferences, while the rear gets a KYB shock absorber with remote preload adjustment and a full floater progressive link. Ducati says the latter makes for "a softer response in the early part of the stroke and more sustained support when high forces come into play," which means a comfortable ride across different types of terrain.

This new model can be had for US$16,995; at that price point, it's pit against KTM's 890 Adventure R and the Triumph Tiger 900 range. When you've got quality kit on offer across all of them, it's not just about the best deal, but which model fits your riding style best – so you'll certainly want to test ride the fantastic options in this segment before you make a choice.

