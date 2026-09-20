AGV helmet flips MIPS-style tech inside out with micro-sphere shell

AGV has apparently reached the point where a motorcycle helmet isn't aerodynamic enough unless it is covered in thousands of tiny spheres. No, this isn't a joke, nor is it the result of an unfortunate manufacturing accident involving a tub of bubble wrap.

The new Pista GP R3 really does have a surface covered in microscopic spherical elements. And AGV even reckons these spheres can make a meaningful difference when you're hurtling around a racetrack at deeply antisocial speeds.

First released in 2011, the AGV Pista GP RR has been the go-to helmet for MotoGP riders. The Pista GP R3 now features the AGV Sphera System with Release Layer System (RLS), which boosts rider protection from oblique impacts. It is designed to limit the rotation transmitted to the head from the very initial stages of the impact, reducing the risk of concussion by six times.

You see, oblique impacts are one of the main causes of serious brain injuries. When such an impact occurs, the brain, suspended in cerebrospinal fluid, tends to follow the rotation of the helmet and skull with a slight delay. This relative rotation between the brain and the skull generates the stress responsible for the damage inside.

The Pista GP R3 is compliant with the latest FIM FRHPhe-02 standard AGV

A matrix of hundreds of micro-bearings separates the exterior shell of the system from the actual helmet shell. The Sphera system is made to come apart in a controlled way in the event of an oblique hit with the ground or an obstruction, releasing some of the energy and assisting in limiting the rotation delivered to the head.

All of it may sound familiar if you’ve heard of MIPS technology. That’s because it basically uses a very similar technique to address the same safety concern.

But in contrast to MIPS, which has a continuous sliding layer inside the helmet, the Pista GP R3 has a layer of more than 1,600 2 mm bearings on the outside. This layer ends up rolling and releasing, limiting the rotational force that reaches the brain.

What’s even better is that there’s practically zero weight added compared to the Pista GP RR helmet, and that’s because the bearings are bonded in place … which also helps prevent rattling at faster speeds. But all that’s in accordance with the International Motorcycle Federation's most recent racing helmet standard, the FIM FRHPhe-02.

The air intakes now feature Grilamid, a plastic-and-carbon-fiber composite AGV

“To achieve this extraordinary result, we worked closely with RLS, an innovative and outstanding British startup which, like us, is fully dedicated to human safety in dynamic environments, explains Angel Sanchez, CEO of the Dainese Group. “With the AGV Sphera system, developed in collaboration with RLS, we are proud to be the first to bring this revolutionary technology to a motorcycle helmet.” That said, it should be noted that the RLS tech has already been utilized in a couple of bicycle helmets.

AGV not only emphasized impact protection, but also the next most important thing on a MotoGP helmet: aerodynamics. AGV carried out extensive wind tunnel testing, and then verified the numbers on the track thanks to MotoGP riders who actively participated in the development and refinement phases.

Cornering, where a rider keeps his head turned toward the apex and the exit, was given special consideration. It’s a posture that produces substantial lateral aerodynamic pressures on the helmet.

In order to minimize drag in this position and maximize overall aerodynamic neutrality, the spoiler has been completely revised in terms of both size and side surface shape. This helps improve performance and reduce rider fatigue.

The Pista GP R3 comes with a Sphera System with Release Layer System (RLS) AGV

AGV has also reworked the Pista GP R3’s ventilation system. The new air intakes use Grilamid, a plastic-and-carbon-fiber composite that keeps weight down without sacrificing structural strength.

It has also redesigned the air outlets at the rear that help pull hot air out of the shell more efficiently. Besides improving heat management, the revised airflow is intended to maintain the helmet’s aerodynamic stability, keeping the rider cooler and more focused when the pace gets serious.

The visor remains one of the Pista GP’s defining features, with AGV claiming class-leading visibility in both horizontal and vertical directions. For the R3, the visor has grown to 5 mm thick and gets a revised opening mechanism with increased retention force. The idea is simple: keep the visor firmly shut when things go wrong, reducing the chance of it popping open during an impact.

The Pista GP R3 made its public debut at the 2026 San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix, where it was already being worn by AGV-equipped riders across MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3.

The Pista GP R3 T has already debuted at the 2026 San Marino and Rimini Riviera GP AGV

Now AGV hasn’t revealed an official MSRP just yet, so we’ll have to wait for the retail launch next year to find out what it will cost. My guess? Somewhere just under US$1,800.

At the end of the day, the Pista GP R3 is what happens when helmet designers are told that “good enough” isn't an option. It’s lighter on the nonsense and heavier on the science. Even if that science involves gluing what looks like a microscopic bubble bath to the outside of your helmet.

Source: AGV