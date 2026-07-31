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Motorcycles

Could the Honda CB500 be Royal Enfield's Kryptonite?

By Utkarsh Sood
July 30, 2026
Could the Honda CB500 be Royal Enfield's Kryptonite?
Honda's long-stroke single-cylinder retro is here
Honda's long-stroke single-cylinder retro is here
View 6 Images
Honda's long-stroke single-cylinder retro is here
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Honda's long-stroke single-cylinder retro is here
Honda unveiled a total of 10 motorcycles in India recently
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Honda unveiled a total of 10 motorcycles in India recently
The CB500 is powered by a 501cc engine producing 28 hp and 31.7 lb.ft of torque
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The CB500 is powered by a 501cc engine producing 28 hp and 31.7 lb.ft of torque
You get twin shock absorbers at the rear
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You get twin shock absorbers at the rear
The CB500 sports an analogue/digi console up front
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The CB500 sports an analogue/digi console up front
The CB500 will be made in India
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The CB500 will be made in India
View gallery - 6 images

This one came out of nowhere. Honda recently took the stage in India to reveal not one, not two, not three, but a total of 10 new motorcycles for the country. I don’t remember the last time I saw a bikemaker come out swinging as strongly as this.

And although there are a couple of model year updates in there, we were treated to some very interesting new bikes in there as well. One of them in particular caught my eye: the range-topping CB500.

For those of you who are not that familiar with the CB lineup, it's known as the GB in Europe. The single-cylinder CB350 is what is sold as the GB350 in Europe. You might remember the CB350 Special Edition we covered last year – boasting a retro motif with vintage styling and a very charming red colorway.

Now, Honda has just launched what will essentially be the big brother to the CB/GB350… the CB500. And it looks like it might not just be limited to India, with Honda already trademarking the GB500S product name in a handful of markets, including Europe.

The CB500 is powered by a 501cc engine producing 28 hp and 31.7 lb.ft of torque
The CB500 is powered by a 501cc engine producing 28 hp and 31.7 lb.ft of torque

So, what’s the bike like? Powering the retro is a new 501cc air-oil-cooled, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine. That means it’s not the 471cc parallel twin you’d find on the CBR500R that produces an impressive 47 hp at 8,500 revs.

Instead, the long-stroke single is only able to produce half of that output: 28 hp. It does, however, match the twin’s torque output of 31.7 lb.ft (43 Nm). Sure, those power figures won’t make sportsbike loyalists blush; rather, for a bike like the CB500, it might just actually be very well-suited for most cases – everyday commuting, weekend rides and even the occasional highway stint.

What I don’t like, though, is the 5-speed gearbox. I mean, c'mon Honda. Even Royal Enfield recognizes the need for a six-speed gearbox on its sub-500cc motorcycles. CB500 riders do get a slipper clutch with adjustable traction control (HSTC), however.

The rest of the components are fairly capable – a tubular steel frame suspended on telescopic forks at the front, and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Very old-school of Honda to dress the forks with gaiters.

You get twin shock absorbers at the rear
You get twin shock absorbers at the rear

Braking comes through a single disc to the front and another in back, with dual-channel ABS. I suspect that it might feel inadequate on slicker surfaces, but we can’t know for sure until we ride the thing. As for the wheels, we saw alloys on the display bike, but Honda did mention a tubeless cross-spoke wheel variant will be offered as well.

The company has actually done a pretty decent job of keeping the CB500 relatively light for its size at 392 lb (178 kg) fully fueled. It retains the teardrop tank, round LED headlamp, and the typical retro roadster proportions of the 350.

And when you look at a bike like this, it’s almost inevitable to draw comparisons to the likes of Royal Enfield’s retros like the Classic and the Hunter. But interestingly enough, it sits between Royal Enfield’s offerings, as the brand either offers its retros in a 350cc single-cylinder (20.2 hp, 20 lb.ft/27 Nm) configuration or a 648cc parallel twin (46.4 hp, 38.5 lb.ft/52.3 Nm).

Keeping the comparison as fair as I can, I’d much rather pit it against the Royal Enfield 350 rather than the 650, considering we’re still comparing single-cylinder engines at that point. In that regard, the CB500 is producing almost 60% more torque than the RE 350s while retaining the simplicity of a long-stroke single.

The CB500 will be made in India
The CB500 will be made in India

Honda has stated that the CB500 will be manufactured in India, and a domestic launch is anticipated later this year. A European announcement, although unconfirmed for now, might follow by next year’s EICMA bike show.

Now, we all know that retro is a formula Royal Enfield has mastered. If priced competitively, the CB500 could emerge as a compelling alternative to the Royal Enfield’s classics, offering substantially more grunt without sacrificing the laid-back, retro character that has made those bikes so successful.

It could be Honda's most serious shot yet at chipping away at Royal Enfield's dominance of the modern classic segment.

Source: Honda

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MotorcyclesHondaHonda MotorcyclesRetroRoyal EnfieldIndia
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Utkarsh Sood
Utkarsh Sood
With an MBA, Utkarsh comes from a marketing background, where he honed his skills in social media, web design, advertising and copywriting. He lives and breathes all things automotive and motorcycle, and loves to travel, with over 15 years of documenting his adventures.

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