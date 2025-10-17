Honda's single-cylinder thumper is dripping in retro charm

When Honda revived the CB nameplate in 2020, it left many disappointed, considering it was making a comeback as a small-displacement single. It has been largely limited to markets like India, Japan, and parts of Europe, but for the few who have had a chance to swing their leg over it, the general response has been positive.

So, naturally, it made sense for Honda to refresh the bike from time to time, even if it means that little has changed for this outing apart from a classy paint scheme. And here we are, with the CB350 Special Edition.

The new trim is based on the stock CB350, but differs with a unique visual motif with vintage designs on the fuel tank, side panels, and fenders. It now comes in two beautiful retro paint schemes: Matt Dune Brown and Rebel Red Metallic.

My pick of the two is the metallic red hue. Its old-school cream accents harken back to the decal patterns Honda boasted on its CB models of the 1960s and 1970s. The red itself is similar to some of the paint Honda utilized on larger motorcycles, like the CBX and CB750.

Powering the retro bike is the same 348.36cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates 20 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 21.7 lb.ft (29.5 Nm) of torque at 3,000 rpm. The motor is connected to a five-speed gearbox by a slipper clutch and assist. Additionally, there’s also Selectable Torque Control and dual-channel ABS on offer.

Elsewhere, the CB350 Special Edition sports black alloy wheels, a chrome exhaust, a two-piece seat with a chrome pillion grab rail, chrome mirrors, and a circular LED headlamp with a chrome bezel. It also gets Honda's Smartphone Voice Control System and a semi-digital instrument console.

Honda first manufactured the CB350 in a number of configurations between 1968 and 1974, including a twin and a four-cylinder (which was known as the CB350F). However, Big Red eventually phased out the model in favor of the CB360, which was then replaced by the bigger CB400T.

But it’s a pity that the CB350 still eludes the US market, for it could very well go on to be a small-displacement hit here. Honda does have offerings like the Dax, the Monkey, the Super Cub, and the Trail 125 – small-sized retro-styled bikes – all of which have niche fan following too.

The CB350 would have fit right in. It’s just the right size for going about the town in style, it’s accessible for those just starting out, and when you consider all the tech Honda packs into it, it could well turn out to be a worthy competitor to Royal Enfield’s singles.

This Special Edition, though, is just limited to the Indian market for now. It is priced at INR 2,02,000 (which is the equivalent of roughly US$2,275). Ain’t that crazy value for an uber-cool retro single?

Source: Honda India