Smarter bike helmet hides a secret weapon

A couple of months back we reported on an e-mobility spin-off from Rivian that launched a modular ebike that rides without a chain or belt. Pre-orders for the T-MB are now open, but Also is already looking to protect your noggin with a light-packing smart helmet.

The TM-B rolls with a chain-by-wire setup where the rider pedals straight into a generator, this powers the in-house motor directly or – if excess electrical energy is created – helps top up the onboard battery. As you roll down a hill and apply the brakes, the motor also recovers energy as you slow down and feeds it into the battery.

Also says the TM-B is up for everything from city commutes to lugging cargo to dirt trail runs Also

The system makes a massive 180 Nm (132 lb.ft) of torque available for pedal-assist to 28 mph (45 km/h) or throttle only to 20 mph. The battery is reckoned good for up to 100 miles (162 km) per charge if you take it easy. And various modules allow the purpose of the ebike to change according to needs – morphing from a single-seater to a cargo hauler with relative ease. It's as odd-looking as it is impressive.

Should you opt to tap into Also's new e-mobility universe from next year, you won't be wanting just any old helmet to shield your brain box in the event of trouble. And the company has predicted your desire for something a little special with the addition of the Alpha Wave smart helmet to its product line.

The new safety accessory features the recently launched Release Layer System, a new MIPS (Multi-Directional Impact Protection System) alternative. Instead of internal liners, it features panels on the outer shell with a layer of tiny polycarbonate bearings underneath.

ALSO joins Canyon and HEXR has early adopters of the Release Layer System, which is designed to "roll and release concussive force upon impact" ALSO/Transcendent Mobility

Upon impact, specially tuned adhesive releases its grip where the force is concentrated and the panel is free to roll on the bearings in any direction before fully detaching to significantly dissipate rotational energy. "It’s a design that can uniquely redirect concussive forces away from the brain."

Elsewhere, the Alpha Wave comes packing the HighBar strap system – which replaces the familiar Y-strap configuration with a pair of rigid plastic anchors connected to more pliable slotted plastic straps that meet under the chin at an adjustment dial. This wheel effectively does away with complicated fit tweaks, allowing for single-handed precision tightening and loosening – even while wearing gloves.

There a two LED lights to the front, one serving as a 200-lumen headlight to complement the front light of your ride and the other is a 75-lumen task light, which could come in handy as you fumble through backpack in the dark. The beamer at the rear of the helmet wirelessly synchronizes with the on-bike lighting system of the upcoming TM-B.

The helmet features the innovative HighBar strap system, for one-handed adjustment without the fiddly bits ALSO/Transcendent Mobility

The IPX6-rated skull protector also rocks built-in audio that shapes up as four wind-shielded speakers and two downfiring, noise-canceling microphones for making calls or reacting to navigations prompts. Onboard electronics are powered by battery, which is topped up over USB-C.

As you might expect for an ebike lid that's stocked to the gills with next-gen tech, the ticket price doesn't sit at the budget end of the marketplace but comes in at US$250. That's a lot of saved-up pennies, particularly as it looks like you'll have to completely replace the helmet if that RLS setup ever needs to deploy. But can you put a price on the promise of top-notch safety and smart utility to boot?

The Also Alpha Wave helmet will go up for pre-order shortly, ahead of shipping from early next year.

