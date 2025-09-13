Aprilia's ultra-light $105K track weapon packs ridiculous power

Aprilia has gone all out with its new RSV4 X-GP, a beast of a track-only superbike that arguably makes more power than anything else you can buy outside of Kawasaki's supercharged Ninja lineup this year.

The X-GP puts out 238 hp (up from the standard RSV4's 220 hp), which is more than enough to get you in trouble even on a controlled circuit. What's special about this one is that Aprilia's also got the weight down to just 368 lb (167 kg), which is awfully close to that of MotoGP racing bikes. The extensive use of carbon fiber, from the entire fairing to the structural seat support, contributed to that low figure.

For reference, Kawasaki's forced induction Ninja H2 for 2026 puts down 240 hp – but weighs a lot more at a hefty 524 lb (237 kg). There are multiple factors including gearing and torque curve that influence their acceleration, but between the two, it's likely the X-GP will be quicker off the line. Even the 2023 Ducati Panigale V4, with its 998c firebreather that made 240 hp, came in at 395 lb (179 lb) when fitted with a special full racing exhaust.

The massive front wing is just one of many aerodynamic features on the imposing RSV4 X-GP Aprilia

All that power comes at a screaming 13,750 RPM from a race-derived 1,099 cc; it also makes a beefy 96.6 lb.ft (131 Nm) of torque. It's paired with a Sprint Filter air filter, a dry clutch, and a titanium dual-pipe exhaust system from SC Project.

From this angle, you can get a good look at the under wing, cornering wings, and the dual-outlet SC Project exhaust system Aprilia

This model is big on aerodynamic elements. There's a prominent wing protruding in front of the beak, as well as leg wings and tail wings which Aprilia notes are a first for any production bike.

Look closer and you'll also spot an under wing near the rear tire, and cornering wings. All these help increase downforce during braking and cornering, which increases stability at high speeds and prevents wheelie lift.

The X-GP is the first-ever production bike to get tail wings Aprilia

As you'd expect on a high-performance machine like this, the X-GP is fitted out with top-of-the-line kit. The fully adjustable Öhlins mechanical suspension setup includes FKR front forks and a rear monoshock. They're mated to a Brembo radial 19x16 master cylinder with 330-mm T Drive discs for plenty of stopping power. Forged magnesium Marchesini wheels grace Pirelli Superbike slicks. You'll also be treated to Jetprime racing switchgear and Spider adjustable rearsets machined from billet aluminum.

Fully adjustable Ohlins suspension kit, Brembo braking components, and Pirelli Superbike slicks make for good company on the track Aprilia

The onboard active electronics are configured for racing performance: that includes wheelie control, traction control, engine braking, and power delivery. You can fine-tune the ECU to your liking further with an included Yashi laptop.

The race-configured electronics can be further customized with a Yashi laptop for tweaking the ECU Aprilia

All of this equates to more performance than even the bonkers BMW Concept RR superbike that we saw in May. That monster's inline four pumps out 230 hp. Other mad Italian machines from Ducati and MV Agusta for this model year deliver around 210 hp, and aren't close to matching the X-GP on the weighing scale.

Only 30 RSV4 X-GPs will be made through Aprilia Racing's Factory Works program, and you'll need to wait almost three months for yours to be delivered. Aprilia is asking for €90,000 (US$105,000) apiece. That's more than thrice the cost of the aforementioned Ninja H2 (MSRP $32,700) – but that's the price you pay for a competition-grade steed with a combination of specifications we've almost never seen before in a production bike.

Source: Aprilia