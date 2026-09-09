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Motorcycles

Aston Martin goes for the jugular with its razor-sharp superbike

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
September 09, 2026
Aston Martin goes for the jugular with its razor-sharp superbike
Brough Superior's latest collaboration with Aston Martin features breathtaking design borrowing from the automaker's hypercars
Brough Superior's latest collaboration with Aston Martin features breathtaking design borrowing from the automaker's hypercars
View 8 Images
Brough Superior's latest collaboration with Aston Martin features breathtaking design borrowing from the automaker's hypercars
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Brough Superior's latest collaboration with Aston Martin features breathtaking design borrowing from the automaker's hypercars
Brough's kept things simple in the performance riding-focused cockpit
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Brough's kept things simple in the performance-riding-focused cockpit
Like Aston Martin's cars, you'll get keyless unlocking and a backlit ignition button on here
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Like Aston Martin's cars, you'll get keyless unlocking and a backlit ignition button on here
Surely I'm not the only one getting aquatic predator vibes from this carbon fiber bodywork
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Surely I'm not the only one getting aquatic predator vibes from this carbon fiber bodywork
The AMB 002 will make 130 hp and be certified to ride on public roads
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The AMB 002 will make 130 hp and be certified to ride on public roads
The side strakes extend to encapsulate this singular headlamp
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The side strakes extend to encapsulate this singular headlamp
The taillamps will look familiar to owners of Aston Martin's Vulcan, Valkyrie and Valhalla hypercars
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The taillamps will look familiar to owners of Aston Martin's Vulcan, Valkyrie and Valhalla hypercars
This is as aggressive a streetfighter stance as I've seen through all of 2026
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This is as aggressive a streetfighter stance as I've seen through all of 2026
View gallery - 8 images

Historic motorcycle marque Brough Superior is back with another collaboration that’s nothing short of incredible – and this time around, you can actually ride it on city streets.

Allow me to present to you the stunning AMB 002, the first road-legal superbike Brough has made in partnership with Aston Martin.

This follows on from its 2019 creation, the turbocharged AMB 001, and the 2022 AMB 001 Pro whose V-twin made an outrageous 225 hp for an unadulterated adrenaline rush on the track.

Brough notes this is an entirely new product, blending high-end craftsmanship with design thinking from both the performance car and motorcycle domains.

This is as aggressive a streetfighter stance as I've seen through all of 2026
This is as aggressive a streetfighter stance as I've seen through all of 2026

Honestly, looking at the renders Brough has dropped, I can’t tell whether this is better suited to engaging in illegal activity or fighting crime a la Batman.

This is essentially a compact streetfighter, albeit one with avant garde styling realized in extensive sculpted carbon fiber bodywork. I’m getting marine predator vibes from the side view, where you’ve got enormous crescent-shaped gills cutting into the flanks to enable engine-cooling airflow and rising up to an imposing fuel tank like an orca’s head.

Surely I'm not the only one getting aquatic predator vibes from this carbon fiber bodywork
Surely I'm not the only one getting aquatic predator vibes from this carbon fiber bodywork

There are a few prominent elements echoing Aston Martin’s automotive design too. The integrated winglets extend through the side fairing and encapsulate the focused headlamp; the twin oval exhausts with ribbed heat sinks pay tribute to those on the Vanquish, DB12 S and DBX S; the array of blade-like tail lamps are borrowed from the brand’s Vulcan, Valkyrie and Valhalla hypercars.

All that comes together to give the bike seriously dramatic presence.

The taillamps will look familiar to owners of Aston Martin's Vulcan, Valkyrie and Valhalla hypercars
The taillamps will look familiar to owners of Aston Martin's Vulcan, Valkyrie and Valhalla hypercars

Barely contained beneath that bodywork is an entirely new 1,083cc four-stroke water-cooled V-Twin that makes a thundering 130 bhp and 81 lb.ft (110 Nm) of torque – plenty for tearing up public roads. Brough says you can expect strong low and mid-range torque, with a smooth and thrilling top-end, so it’s both accessible and exhilarating as you blast through the rev range.

This engine will sit within a titanium ‘backbone’ that’s milled from a single billet. That in turn fits into a frame coming in at just 11 lb (5 kg), and making for a total weight of just 419 lb (190 kg).

The AMB 002 will make 130 hp and be certified to ride on public roads
The AMB 002 will make 130 hp and be certified to ride on public roads

Brough’s also doing its double-wishbone ‘Fior fork’ front suspension that separates steering and braking forces, and avoids diving. All that together should result in nimble handling, and responsive performance to boot.

That’s a whole lotta bike, and it’s likely going to cost a lot. Brough will only make 300 of these, and aims to begin rolling them out toward the end of next year.

Brough's kept things simple in the performance riding-focused cockpit
Brough's kept things simple in the performance-riding-focused cockpit

It hasn’t specified a price, so I’m looking at the 2019 AMB 001’s US$120,000 tag as a reference point. That was a more powerful machine making 180 hp and limited to just 100 units. Going by the numbers, maybe this new one will be cheaper?

I guess this is one of those bikes where if you have to ask, it’s probably not in your budget.

Like Aston Martin's cars, you'll get keyless unlocking and a backlit ignition button on here
Like Aston Martin's cars, you'll get keyless unlocking and a backlit ignition button on here

Aston Martin isn’t the only brand Brough’s collaborated with on bikes. If you liked this one, check out its previous work with watchmaker Richard Mille on a phenomenal horology-inspired model.

Source: Aston Martin

View gallery - 8 images

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MotorcyclesBrough SuperiorAston MartinSuperbike
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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