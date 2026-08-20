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Motorcycles

Yamaha brings its smallest roadster to the West

By Utkarsh Sood
August 20, 2026
Yamaha brings its smallest roadster to the West
The bike is largely based on the bigger XSRs
The bike is largely based on the bigger XSRs
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The XSR155 is US-bound!
1/5
The XSR155 is US-bound!
A 155cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine powers the XSR155
2/5
A 155cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine powers the XSR155
The Deltabox frame sits on 37-mm upside-down front forks and a linkage-type rear suspension
3/5
The Deltabox frame sits on 37-mm upside-down front forks and a linkage-type rear suspension
The bike is largely based on the bigger XSRs
4/5
The bike is largely based on the bigger XSRs
The XSR155 may as well replace the V-Star 250 as Yamaha's smallest bike
5/5
The XSR155 may as well replace the V-Star 250 as Yamaha's smallest bike
View gallery - 5 images

Personally, I’ve always loved the Yamaha XSR lineup. I think the 700 and 900 are brilliant-looking motorcycles that most people can hop on, ride practically anywhere, and have a ball while doing so. They offer something for modern motorcycle enthusiasts alongside a dose of authentic retro style.

That pretty much sums up why Yamaha has kept the XSR line largely unchanged for the better part of a decade. And perhaps that’s exactly why Yamaha has decided to bring a small-capacity, single-cylinder version of the bike to the USA.

I’m speaking of the XSR155, a bike I’ve personally ridden in India … and loved every bit of. According toMotorcycle.com, news of its arrival comes via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) vehicle identification number (VIN) decoder data for the United States for the 2027 model year. Yamaha listed the XSR155 in that filing alongside other US-bound models such as the R3, MT-03, XMAX scooter, and WR125R.

All of these models are currently manufactured by Yamaha in Jakarta, Indonesia. What’s even more interesting is the absence of the long-running V-Star 250 in the VIN decoder, suggesting the XSR155 may be replacing it as Yamaha’s entry-level road bike in the US.

The XSR155 is US-bound!
The XSR155 is US-bound!

I'm usually harping on about the lack of small-displacement motorcycles for Western buyers and how most global manufacturers choose not to launch these incredibly fun, affordable options state-side. Thankfully, Yamaha seems eager to change that trend.

And the XSR155 may well be the perfect bike for the job. It comes packed with a 155cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke, SOHC single-cylinder engine featuring Yamaha's Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system. In Indian-market specification, it produces around 18.1 hp at 10,000 rpm and 10.5 lb.ft (14.2 Nm) of peak torque at 7,500 rpm (the US NHTSA filing lists maximum output slightly lower at 17.2 hp). The motor is paired with a six-speed transmission and an assist-and-slipper wet multi-plate clutch.

VVA is particularly useful on a small engine like this because it effectively gives the motor two distinct personalities. The engine can emphasize tractability at lower revs, then switch to a more aggressive valve profile higher up the rev range. That helps explain why this little single can rev all the way past 10,000 rpm while remaining smooth and usable around town.

A 155cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine powers the XSR155
A 155cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine powers the XSR155

It also means the XSR155 isn't dependent purely on displacement to make itself entertaining. That's important, because ~17-18 hp isn't going to intimidate anyone, nor is it supposed to. The appeal lies in the combination of low weight, a rev-happy engine, and a crisp six-speed gearbox. With a wet curb weight of around 302 lb (137 kg), the XSR155 has considerably less motorcycle to haul around than a typical 300cc or 400cc retro roadster.

Underneath the retro bodywork, the XSR155 uses a Deltabox frame, which is Yamaha's signature aluminum chassis architecture adapted for this small-displacement application. The hardware includes a 37-mm inverted front fork, a linkage-type rear monoshock, and disc brakes (282 mm front, 220 mm rear) backed by dual-channel ABS and traction control.

The Deltabox frame sits on 37-mm upside-down front forks and a linkage-type rear suspension
The Deltabox frame sits on 37-mm upside-down front forks and a linkage-type rear suspension

From the saddle, a 31.8-inch (810 mm) seat height means it doesn't feel overly tiny for taller riders. However, the narrow chassis keeps it manageable for shorter riders, while the compact riding position gives it a more substantial feel than its 155cc engine might suggest. The package is rounded out with round LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster featuring Yamaha's Y-Connect smartphone connectivity, and classic retro touches throughout.

Visually, Yamaha is leaning heavily into the neo-retro vibe. The company blends the visual identity of the larger XSR family with modern entry-level components, shrinking the basic ingredients into a package that's easier to ride, cheaper to run, and far less intimidating.

The XSR155 may as well replace the V-Star 250 as Yamaha's smallest bike
The XSR155 may as well replace the V-Star 250 as Yamaha's smallest bike

We recently saw Kawasaki take a similar route by bringing the single-cylinder W175 LTD to the US, and Honda find success with small-bore options like the XR150L. It seems manufacturers are finally looking past geographic divides and tired assumptions – like the idea that Western riders only have room in their garages for big-bore bikes.

The XSR155 proves you can have retro styling, modern engineering, and enough performance to make every daily ride unnecessarily fun, all without a giant engine or a giant price tag.

Via: Motorcycle.com

View gallery - 5 images

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MotorcyclesYamahaAmericaAffordableKawasakiHonda MotorcyclesRetro
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Utkarsh Sood
Utkarsh Sood
With an MBA, Utkarsh comes from a marketing background, where he honed his skills in social media, web design, advertising and copywriting. He lives and breathes all things automotive and motorcycle, and loves to travel, with over 15 years of documenting his adventures.

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