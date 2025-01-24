BMW Motorrad enjoyed its best-ever year of sales in 2024

BMW Motorrad has an impressively wide range of offerings in its stable. From the single-cylinder 310cc G 310 GS to the mammoth 1,802cc R18, there’s a bike in there for every kind of buyer … and every kind of market, too.

BMW appears to be reaping the benefits of that diverse lineup with 2024 being its best sales year in history. A total of 210,408 BMW bikes were sold last year, with Germany, the company's home market, accounting for the highest volume.

This sets up 2025 nicely for the bikemaker.

"With the strongest sales result in company history, BMW Motorrad remarkably claims the first place in the global Premium Motorcycle segment," says Markus Flasch, head of BMW Motorrad. "Our market leadership in numerous segments and markets is based on our claim to innovation leadership, our highly attractive product offering as well as the consistent strategic focus on brand strength."

Europe is by far BMW Motorrad's best-selling region, with 118,727 motorcycles sold. With a notable increase of more than 8% from the previous year, Germany continues to lead the European market with 26,177 units. It's followed by France (20,693 units), Italy (16,617 units), and Spain (13,009 units).

Europe wasn't the only strong-performing market for BMW, though. Significant markets like China (13,872 units), India (8,301 units), Brazil (15,267 units), and the United States (17,272 units) all made a substantial contribution to BMW Motorrad's record success.

More than 68,000 consumers worldwide chose between the R 1300 GS, the R 1300 GS Adventure, and the BMW 1250 GS, meaning the big GS boxer range was BMW's best-selling model. That’s good news for BMW fans, considering the likes of the Triumph Tiger 1200 and KTM 1390 Super Adventure offer stiff competition in that category.

In fact, with 40,890 units sold, the BMW F series – including the F 800 GS, F 900 GS, F 900 GS Adventure, F 900 R, and the F 900 XR – also made a big contribution. Its sub-500cc displacement category was an equally successful driver of success, with 22,339 units of the BMW G 310 GS, G 310 R, and G 310 RR models sold in markets across the globe.

The aggressive BMW Motorrad four-cylinder models also saw significant growth in sales as well. With 11,610 sales, the BMW S 1000 RR maintained its market dominance and top spot in the super-sport category.

Along with the three wildly popular BMW Motorrad M models, a total of 27,147 bikes with high-performance four-cylinder motors were sold globally, further emphasizing the obsession with performance and driving dynamics.

Lest I forget the BMW Motorrad Urban Mobility segment – with sales of more than 20,000 units in 2024 – it includes the C 400 GT and C 400 X models, as well as the fully electric versions, the CE 04 and CE 02.

Am I surprised? Not really. With KTM's struggles out in the open, and Japanese bikemakers not having the most dominant market presence globally, BMW’s success is a sign of everything it's been doing right in recent years.

This significant achievement comes after BMW affirmed its intentions to increase its market share in the high-end motorcycle segment at EICMA. There are a fair number of new models lined up for 2025 from the Bavarian giant, including the eagerly anticipated F 450 GS adventure bike.

Another big year ahead?

Source: BMW