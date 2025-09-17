Meet Ducati's latest Diavel: The fastest accelerating moto from the Italians

Zero to 60 in 2.52 seconds. That’s how fast the all-new Diavel V4 RS goes. And it’s not just a random ‘ideal world’ spec on paper, but something Ducati accomplished during test runs in the real world.

And if you were thinking that Ducati spent months tweaking the frame, adding lightweight carbon elements to the motorcycle, or even making an all-new motor, think again. Instead, Ducati simply swapped the Granturismo motor with the Desmosedici Stradale and voila.

Sure, on paper, the older 1,158cc V4 Granturismo motor offers more displacement than the newer 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale you’d find on the Panigale and Streetfighter V4 models. But the latter adds a whole 14 horses more to that power output – a number instrumental to what the new Diavel can achieve now.

The V4 engine delivers 182 horsepower at 11,750 rpm and 88 lb.ft (120 Nm) at 9,500 rpm. Although that torque output is less than that of the standard Diavel, it is a thoroughbred motor that rocks a counter-rotating crankshaft and an STM-EVO SBK dry clutch, mated to Ducati’s latest Quick Shift 2.0 system.

But there’s still a part of me that wishes Ducati would have given it the same 200+ hp performance that the Panigale and Streetfighter offer with the same engine. But when you’re getting MotoGP-like acceleration, you can’t really huff and puff about the sacrifices.

The engine is housed within an aluminum monocoque frame that's connected to an aluminum single-sided swingarm in typical Ducati fashion. Suspension duties are taken care of by an upgraded Ohlins system, which consists of a 48-mm fork up front and a fully adjustable shock down back.

The bike sits on 17-inch forged aluminum wheels made especially for this model, which are covered in Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires. The Panigale V4-derived Bosch-Brembo braking system takes care of braking, with 330-mm discs up front and a 265-mm disc at the rear.

There's substantial use of titanium and carbon fiber components in places like the exhaust end cap, air intakes, seat tailpiece, mudguards, and tank covers. The RS logo runs almost across the length of the bike in different places, like the hands-free ignition key, dashboard graphics, and rear cylinder head cover.

Overall, the bike now weighs about 6.6 lb (3 kg) less than the standard Diavel V4 owing to the lithium-ion battery, carbon fiber bodywork, and sports car-inspired five-spoke "Y"-shaped forged wheels.

Ducati has offered our riding modes – Race, Sport, Touring, and Wet – alongside three core power modes (High, Medium, Low), while features like traction control, cornering ABS, Ducati Quick Shift 2.0, and wheelie control are standard.

A 5-inch TFT dash displays ‘Track Info Mode’ when in race mode, similar to that of the Panigale and Streetfighter. Additionally, the bike is also capable of recording 0–100 km/h and 0–200 km/h times.

Each bike will come with its numbered series plate on the cylinder head. Although you’ll have we leave your significant other behind because the Diavel V4 RS comes as a single-seater by default, though you can opt for a pillion seat as an extra.

Now, if you were to ask me to put the Diavel in a particular category of bikes, I’d fall short. That’s because it’s neither a traditional roadster nor a cruiser like the XDiavel V4. But most Diavel enthusiasts are moto weirdos who like their bikes to be one of a kind and fast as hell. If that’s the case, you can also look for the MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR. Equally uncategorizable. Equally sharp. It even offers the 200+ hp we were moaning about earlier. Plus, it will be way more affordable than the Diavel V4 RS, costing a mere $33,098.

The Diavel V4 RS, meanwhile, comes with a price tag of US$39,995. I guess there’s always a price to pay for exclusivity. And with a moto that goes as fast as this, that price can go near-ridiculous.

Ducati will start deliveries in Europe from December 2025, with other regions, including the US, following in January 2026.

Source: Ducati