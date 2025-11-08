Ducati makes its most extreme motorcycle lighter and more powerful

Nearly 20 years after the first Hypermotard dropped with its simple supermoto design, Ducati introduces the fourth generation of its most radical motorcycle range with two new models: the Hypermotard V2 and the upgraded Hypermotard V2 SP.

The formula has more or less always been: less weight, more power, with superbike technology. Ducati has doubled down on that mantra with even less weight and even more power, combined with your usual dash of Ducati technology.

The new Hypermotard V2 sees a weight reduction of 28.6 lb (13 kg) while the SP sheds just over two pounds more, effectively making them the Italian brand’s lightest and most powerful Hypermotards yet. All that is thanks to the new 890cc V2 engine.

New Hypermotard V2 SP & Hypermotard V2 | Ducati World Première 2026

At just 120 lb (54.5 kg), the V2 is Ducati’s lightest twin-cylinder ever. In terms of the output, it produces 120 horsepower compared to the outgoing 950cc Testastretta’s 116 horsepower. Max torque is 69.3 lb.ft (94 Nm), with Ducati saying 70% of that torque is already available at 3,000 revs.

Variable intake valve timing broadens its torque curve, with the engine now able to rev past 11,000 rpm as well. You’ll find the newest Ducati Quick Shift paired with a six-speed gearbox to provide smooth clutchless shifts in both directions. The motor will also be easier to maintain, offering nearly 28,000 miles (45,000 km) between valve clearance checks.

That motor acts as a stressed member of the monocoque frame, which also receives some important tweaks. The new Hypermotard V2 gets a steel triangular subframe and an aluminum swingarm, inspired by the hollow symmetrical swingarm we first saw on the newly-released Panigale V4. This move has helped reduce weight and increase overall rigidity.

The new Hypermotards retain the underseat dual exhausts, slender waist, and tall, wide-bar riding stance. I think the 34.6-inch (878.8-mm) seat height might be too tall for many riders, but thankfully, Ducati does offer a shorter alternative.

The suspension and brake setup varies depending on the trim you choose. The base trim for the V2 comes with some Brembo M4.32 Monoblock calipers, a set of 46-mm Kayaba forks, and a rear shock. The V2 SP benefits from up-spec M50 calipers, a 48-mm Öhlins NIX 30 fork, and an Öhlins STX 46 shock out back. The V2 gets cast-alloy wheels, which are replaced by forged-aluminum wheels on the SP, resulting in an extra 3.4 lb (1.56 kg) of weight loss.

And as you’d expect from Ducati, you get Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, and Engine Brake Control – all controlled via a six-axis IMU. Four ride modes come as standard: Race, Sport, Road, and Wet mode.

Two of the ABS's four modes are track-oriented, and one of them incorporates Slide by Brake. You get Ducati Quickshift 2.0 on both models, while the SP also gets an additional Ducati Power Launch and Pit Limiter feature.

Both bikes arrive early in 2026, with the Hypermotard V2 coming in at $16,995 and the Hypermotard V2 SP to be priced at $20,995 Ducati

A nice little joystick on the handlebar is used to operate the five-inch TFT, which alternates between day and night modes automatically. You get three modes of display: Track mode reduces the display to its most basic elements and offers real-time rider assistance, while Road and Road Pro modes provide your standard on-the-road ride information.

The Hypermotard V2 will come in the standard, sexy Ducati Red, while the SP will get a 20th-anniversary race-inspired graphic. Both bikes arrive early in 2026, with the Hypermotard V2 priced at US$16,995 while the Hypermotard V2 SP will be priced at $20,995.

Now these bikes aren’t cheap by any stretch of imagination. But then again, they’re not for the average Joe. If you’re someone who’s looking for a fun, high-spec street bike with track capability and are prepared to pay for premium, go for the SP.

But if you’re like me and would just want the character and engine upgrade but may not require the whole high-end kit, the regular V2 strikes the right balance between a large engine, a lighter bike, modern technology, and just being more practical for daily riding as a whole.

You might also consider the almost half-priced BMW F 900 R ($8,995) as an alternative, or the more expensive (but still far cheaper thanks Hypermotards) KTM 790 Duke ($9,499), but neither of these alternatives is anywhere near as light or as powerful as the Hypermotard. Which one’s your pick?

Source: Ducati