Ducati's most extreme road-legal moto weighs 368 lb and pushes out 228-hp

A century in the making, and still chasing the impossible – Ducati has never been one to regard conventional limits. With the Superleggera V4 Centenario, the Italian marque isn’t just nudging the boundaries of performance; it is breaking them.

Packing a staggering 228 horsepower into a featherweight package that dips to just 368 lb (167 kg) in track-ready trim, this isn’t merely another halo superbike. It’s a statement of engineering excess.

The Superleggera V4 Centenario comes as Ducati celebrates 100 years of relentless pursuit of speed. And powering the superbike is the Desmosedici Stradale R 1100, a brand-new engine from Ducati. It’s now 1,103cc as opposed to 998cc, and that’s down to an increased stroke from 48.41 to 53.5 mm.

The Superleggera V4 Centenario will only be produced in 500 units Ducati

That increase in displacement means the Centenario produces 228 hp at 14,500 RPM in the road-legal Euro 5+ configuration and 86.7 lb.ft (117.6 Nm) of torque at 10,500 RPM. Having personally cornered bikes that produce a fraction of this power around racetracks, I have to admit, I’m a little terrified by the Centenario.

That engine is now around 8 lb (3.6 kg) lighter than the Panigale V4's 1,103cc motor. There’s extensive use of titanium bits, lighter fasteners, and revised internal components that help shed off some weight.

Want even more power? Slip on the Akrapovič racing exhaust, and utilize Ducati Corse Performance oil, and that output rises to 247 hp at 14,750 RPM and 93.1 lb.ft (126.3 Nm) of torque at 12,500 RPM. That’s bordering on proper racing motorcycle territory, albeit with a license plate.

And that racing pedigree gets further recognition in its gearbox. The Centenario employs the Ducati Racing Gearbox, in which the neutral sits below the first gear rather than in between first and second.

Ducati says this is to avoid unintentional engagement of neutral during the last and most crucial stage of braking. At the same time, gear changes between first and second are said to be faster and smoother than ever before.

Electronics can't get more impressive than this Ducati

Everything, from the chassis, the frame, swingarm, subframe, and wheels, is dripping in carbon fiber. The carbon front frame alone is 17% lighter than the aluminum frame on the Panigale V4.

And this is the world's first road-legal bike to come with carbon-ceramic brake discs. That’s not carbon-coated or carbon-looking. That’s actual carbon-ceramics discs – akin to what you’d find in MotoGP. Why? These are lighter, more heat-resistant, and have less inertia, which translates to sharper turn-in and less effort to move the thing.

The Superleggera V4 Centenario is the world's first road-legal bike to come with carbon-ceramic brake discs Ducati

Carbon runs all the way to the suspension as well, which features an Öhlins NPX fork with carbon fiber sleeves at the front and a TTX36 GP shock at the back. Of course, it comes with race-ready adjustability.

Everything, from the fairing to even the smallest components, is made from carbon. That includes the mudguard, tank cover, radiator cover, sprocket cover, heel guards, handlebar splash guards, seat base, intake duct, number plate holder, and rear seat cover.

Aerodynamics was a big part of this bike’s build, too. Ducati’s Panigale V4 R, which is used to race in the Superbike World Championship, came in clutch here. The winglets and the corner sidepods that Ducati debuted in MotoGP in 2021 help with the downforce, even at extreme lean angles. All of this, together with the Panigale's already formidable aero kit create a motorcycle that’s ready to take on the track as is, without any alterations.

And then there’s the electronics, which it is obviously swamped with. Ducati now makes use of new algorithms for more accurate management in Ducati Traction management (DTC) DVO, Wheelie Control (DWC) DVO, Slide Control (DSC), and Power Launch (DPL) DVO. It also features Engine Brake Control DVO with the Dynamic Engine Brake (DEB) feature in addition to RaceBrake Control and Road eCBS.

The Superleggera V4 Centenario is technically a track bike in a street-legal form Ducati

The bike will come in a dark red livery with white stripes inspired by earlier models like the 1949 Ducati 60 and the company's first racebike, the 1955 Gran Sport "Marianna." It will only be produced in 500 units, with each bike featuring a plate signed by the technician who manually adjusted the Desmodromic camshaft timing. How about that?

Pricing has yet to be announced. But considering previous Superleggera models, it should be well into six-digits.

So much of this motorcycle is about numbers. But here’s the thing: At some point, numbers stop meaning anything. Bikes like this aren’t built to be used in the conventional sense; they exist to remind us why we fell in love with motorcycles in the first place.

This Ducati doesn’t just blur the line between road and race; it makes you question why that line exists at all. And honestly, that’s where the magic lies. Because no matter how much carbon fiber you throw at it or how exotic the metallurgy gets, the Centenario still boils down to a very human experience.

Each bike will come with a plate signed by the technician who manually adjusted the Desmodromic camshaft timing Ducati

It’s about the courage (or madness) to twist the throttle on something this extreme, knowing full well it’s operating at a level most of us will never truly exploit. But that’s okay. Not every bike needs to make sense. Some just need to make you feel like a better rider than you probably are.

Source: Ducati