© 2026 New Atlas
Motorcycles

This Honda Dax is basically a pocket-sized hot-rod chopper

By Utkarsh Sood
September 02, 2026
This Honda Dax is basically a pocket-sized hot-rod chopper
Who asked for a pint-sized hot rod chopper?
Who asked for a pint-sized hot rod chopper?
View 6 Images
Who asked for a pint-sized hot rod chopper?
1/6
Who asked for a pint-sized hot rod chopper?
This one comes with a hand-shifted manual transmission
2/6
This one comes with a hand-shifted manual transmission
Powering the build is the same single-cylinder 125cc motor that produces around 10 hp
3/6
Powering the build is the same single-cylinder 125cc motor that produces around 10 hp
The custom-made stainless steel exhaust pipe is the life of this build
4/6
The custom-made stainless steel exhaust pipe is the life of this build
That hand shift might put some proper retro cars to shame!
5/6
That hand shift might put some proper retro cars to shame!
A proper 70s chopper, that!
6/6
A proper 70s chopper, that!
View gallery - 6 images

When Honda launched the Dax and its 125cc mini-moto siblings, I bet even Honda couldn’t have predicted the sheer number of custom builds they would go on to inspire. Here we are, with umpteenth Honda 125cc build... and it might just be my personal favorite.

That’s because this one’s exactly the opposite of what the Dax is all about: a drop-dead gorgeous American hot-rod chopper that even Harley-Davidson builders would admire.

Built by Fever Custom in Taiwan, you’re looking at a hand-shifted mini-chopper that looks like something straight out of a Hot Wheels box! The stock Dax is a practical urban commuter that comes standard with a clutch-free semi-automatic transmission. This build by Xiao An of Fever Custom, however, is anything but standard.

Starting with the only core component that remains mostly familiar: the air-cooled, four-stroke, single-cylinder 125cc engine producing around 9.3 hp. That motor is now operated via a custom suicide-shift setup featuring a long lever on the left side and a foot-operated clutch.

This one comes with a hand-shifted manual transmission
This one comes with a hand-shifted manual transmission

The build incorporates a unique neutral-selector mechanism and integrates the front sprocket cover directly into a complex shift linkage assembly. Every bracket, pivot point, and linkage was created from the ground up by Fever.

Out back, a custom stainless steel exhaust pipe rises vertically right next to the sissy bar, echoing classic vintage choppers. The pipe takes multiple bends before feeding into a handmade box muffler that doubles as a functional heat shield.

The stock Dax features a pressed-steel T-bone frame, making a hardtail conversion particularly challenging, especially if you want the bike to remain ridable rather than a static display piece. Xiao An re-engineered the rear chassis, modified the swingarm, and fabricated custom rigid struts styled to resemble streamlined shocks.

Up front, the modified chassis sits on an extended SYM Wolf 125 telescopic fork setup. Perched above the custom triple clamps are narrow ape-hanger handlebars flanked by a classic square headlight and a handcrafted cowl that accentuates the bike's narrow silhouette. Glitter-clear acrylic grips wrap the bars, while the compact stock Honda gauge display is neatly integrated into the setup.

The custom-made stainless steel exhaust pipe is the life of this build
The custom-made stainless steel exhaust pipe is the life of this build

While the 12-inch wheel diameter is retained, the wheels themselves are custom forged aluminum units by Taiwan's Mitomo. They’re wrapped in distinct rubber: a Pirelli Cinturato CN54 up front, and a Michelin MX 145R12 car tire out back for that authentic blocky chopper profile.

Braking performance comes courtesy of Gale Speed calipers, a Kustom Tech master cylinder, and custom in-house caliper brackets. Impressively, Fever retained the Dax's single-channel front ABS system by machining custom wheel-speed sensor discs and fabricating mounts for both the ABS module and the factory tip-over sensor.

For the bodywork, Fever hand-fabricated a custom gasoline tank with an integrated mounting system to accommodate the factory Honda fuel-level sender. The sissy bar, rear fender, license plate bracket, and seat pan are all one-off items.

That hand shift might put some proper retro cars to shame!
That hand shift might put some proper retro cars to shame!

The paint job was handled by Jeffrey's Finishing Touch, featuring hand-airbrushed American hot-rod flames over a pearl ice blue base. A faux-fur seat pad tops it off, stealing the limelight in the best way possible.

The Honda Dax was never meant to be taken too seriously, which is precisely why this build works so well. It isn't faster or more practical than the factory bike—it's simply far more creative. And isn't that what custom bike building is all about?

Source: Fever Custom

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

MotorcyclesCustomCustom BikesChoppersHondaTaiwan
No comments
Utkarsh Sood
Utkarsh Sood
With an MBA, Utkarsh comes from a marketing background, where he honed his skills in social media, web design, advertising and copywriting. He lives and breathes all things automotive and motorcycle, and loves to travel, with over 15 years of documenting his adventures.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The Coaster 407 is a proper V-twin cruiser coming out of Spain
Motorcycles
V-twin cruiser with automatic transmission slides under $6,000
If you're in the market for a V-twin cruiser with AMT, you’d barely get any options. The closest mainstream offering is Honda's Rebel 1100 DCT, which starts at around US$10,400 – but even that doesn't come with a V-twin. Enter the Rieju Coaster 407.
The KX327 siblings are Kawasaki's first big two-strokes in 20 years
Motorcycles
Kawasaki introduces its first all-new two-stroke motorcycle in 20 years
Just when most of us thought the era of two strokes was over, Japanese bikemaker Kawasaki has released its first big two-strokers in more than two decades – the KX327 motocrosser and the cross-country-focused KX327X.
Proper utilitarian bodywork on the Wolfstorm
Motorcycles
You're going to want this army-only-spec electric enduro
The Wolfstorm comes from Kyiv-based USC, which specializes in military equipment. Thanks to its near-zero heat signature and zero sound, it looks like the perfect tactical motorcycle for military use. But could we see it made available to the public?
The Honcho has started to roll off the production line
Motorcycles
$5,000 LiveWire mini electric motos are here to bring back the fun
The LiveWire Honcho Trail and Street aren't fast. They don't pack revolutionary battery tech. And they're not going to embarrass a sportbike at the traffic lights. Instead, they ask an important question: What if having fun is enough?
The Blacksheep One comes with an aluminium axial flux electric motor
Motorcycles
Blacksheep One: $40,000 Bespoke e-moto with a patented axial flux motor
An equivalent of $40,000 for an electric motorcycle might be stretching it too far for most. But then, we all know there are a select few in the world who would treat it as pocket change. That's perhaps who the Blacksheep One is for.
The Hightail has a swappable 4.4k-Wh battery
Motorcycles
Harley looks to enter electric off-road market with latest acquisition
Harley-Davidson’s electric spin-off, LiveWire, has just bought Dust Moto. This marks the company’s first acquisition and a strong indicator of its intent to muscle in on the rapidly growing electric off-road market.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!