This Honda Dax is basically a pocket-sized hot-rod chopper

When Honda launched the Dax and its 125cc mini-moto siblings, I bet even Honda couldn’t have predicted the sheer number of custom builds they would go on to inspire. Here we are, with umpteenth Honda 125cc build... and it might just be my personal favorite.

That’s because this one’s exactly the opposite of what the Dax is all about: a drop-dead gorgeous American hot-rod chopper that even Harley-Davidson builders would admire.

Built by Fever Custom in Taiwan, you’re looking at a hand-shifted mini-chopper that looks like something straight out of a Hot Wheels box! The stock Dax is a practical urban commuter that comes standard with a clutch-free semi-automatic transmission. This build by Xiao An of Fever Custom, however, is anything but standard.

Starting with the only core component that remains mostly familiar: the air-cooled, four-stroke, single-cylinder 125cc engine producing around 9.3 hp. That motor is now operated via a custom suicide-shift setup featuring a long lever on the left side and a foot-operated clutch.

This one comes with a hand-shifted manual transmission Fever Custom

The build incorporates a unique neutral-selector mechanism and integrates the front sprocket cover directly into a complex shift linkage assembly. Every bracket, pivot point, and linkage was created from the ground up by Fever.

Out back, a custom stainless steel exhaust pipe rises vertically right next to the sissy bar, echoing classic vintage choppers. The pipe takes multiple bends before feeding into a handmade box muffler that doubles as a functional heat shield.

The stock Dax features a pressed-steel T-bone frame, making a hardtail conversion particularly challenging, especially if you want the bike to remain ridable rather than a static display piece. Xiao An re-engineered the rear chassis, modified the swingarm, and fabricated custom rigid struts styled to resemble streamlined shocks.

Up front, the modified chassis sits on an extended SYM Wolf 125 telescopic fork setup. Perched above the custom triple clamps are narrow ape-hanger handlebars flanked by a classic square headlight and a handcrafted cowl that accentuates the bike's narrow silhouette. Glitter-clear acrylic grips wrap the bars, while the compact stock Honda gauge display is neatly integrated into the setup.

The custom-made stainless steel exhaust pipe is the life of this build Fever Custom

While the 12-inch wheel diameter is retained, the wheels themselves are custom forged aluminum units by Taiwan's Mitomo. They’re wrapped in distinct rubber: a Pirelli Cinturato CN54 up front, and a Michelin MX 145R12 car tire out back for that authentic blocky chopper profile.

Braking performance comes courtesy of Gale Speed calipers, a Kustom Tech master cylinder, and custom in-house caliper brackets. Impressively, Fever retained the Dax's single-channel front ABS system by machining custom wheel-speed sensor discs and fabricating mounts for both the ABS module and the factory tip-over sensor.

For the bodywork, Fever hand-fabricated a custom gasoline tank with an integrated mounting system to accommodate the factory Honda fuel-level sender. The sissy bar, rear fender, license plate bracket, and seat pan are all one-off items.

That hand shift might put some proper retro cars to shame! Fever Custom

The paint job was handled by Jeffrey's Finishing Touch, featuring hand-airbrushed American hot-rod flames over a pearl ice blue base. A faux-fur seat pad tops it off, stealing the limelight in the best way possible.

The Honda Dax was never meant to be taken too seriously, which is precisely why this build works so well. It isn't faster or more practical than the factory bike—it's simply far more creative. And isn't that what custom bike building is all about?

Source: Fever Custom