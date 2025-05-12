Harley-Davidson goes full chrome on limited-edition Fat Boy Gray Ghost

No cinephile wouldn’t remember Arnold Schwarzenegger riding a Fat Boy in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Heck, even if you’re not into movies, you’ll know of the iconic scene. It was on screen for less than three minutes, but boy, was it memorable.

While it might be tricky for Harley-Davidson to top that, the American bikemaker has produced perhaps the next most iconic thing: a limited edition, chromed-out Fat Boy Gray Ghost. No mirror? No problem!

It’s been 35 years since the Fat Boy came out, and it has managed to be one of Harley’s best-selling bikes ever since. The Fat Boy Gray Ghost becomes only the fifth bike to join Harley’s Icons Motorcycle series. It’s designed by Bill and Karen Davidson, who, fittingly, are the children of Willie G, one of the core designers of the first line of Fat Boys.

Its exterior is the result of a unique physical vapor deposition (PVD) method, sometimes referred to as thin film coating Harley-Davidson

"It pays amazing tribute to the original and the Fat Boy legacy of 25 years," said Karen Davidson. "I watched my dad design the stunning motorbike with all the guys, and still remember the first time I saw it ... [Now] the DNA of the 1990 bike has been enhanced in the 2025 version."

The theme of the new cruiser is "gray," as the name suggests. Its entire body has a gleaming silver finish, reminiscent of the original "Grey" Ghost from the 1990s. The glossy surface goes nicely with the chrome accents (engine casings, exhaust pipes, and headlamp nacelle) and silver slot wheels.

The bike's sparkling style is completed by chrome side covers and a bright silver powder-coated frame. A round air cleaner, yellow highlights on the lower rocker covers, engine covers, and tank console insert represent some styling cues of the original Fat Boy.

The Fat Boy Gray Ghost's entire body sports a gleaming silver finish, reminiscent of the original "Grey" Ghost from the 1990s Harley-Davidson

Its exterior is the result of a unique physical vapor deposition (PVD) method, sometimes referred to as thin film coating, in which a solid material is vacuum-vaporized and applied to the surface of a component. In this case, it's applied to the motorcycle fenders and fuel tank.

This feat is achieved by giving the bike part a negative charge and the solid material (an aluminum alloy) a positive charge. The component is then coated with a typical clear-coat finish after the deposition procedure. And while that gorgeous finish resembles chrome, it's more thorough than simple chrome plating, thus meeting the Harley corrosion resistance standards that chroming can't.

There’s an old-school charm to the bike, enhanced by features like a black leather tank strap with laced edge, and a leather seat valance with lacing and tassels. The recognizable winged graphic from the original Fat Boy is recreated in three-dimensional gasoline tank medallions. The Icons Collection medallion is mounted on the rear fender, while each bike's unique serial number is engraved on a commemorative tank console inlay. Neat!

Underneath, the Gray Ghost is identical to the 2025 Fat Boy, getting the same new 1,917cc Milwaukee-Eight 117 Custom engine. The output sees a 3-hp drop to 100 horsepower, though, while the torque stays at 122 lb-ft (165 Nm). A chunky 240-section rear tire transfers the power to the road through a six-speed transmission.

The Gray Ghost is identical to the 2025 Fat Boy, getting the same new 1,917cc Milwaukee-Eight 117 Custom engine Harley-Davidson

As for underpinnings, there's a double-cradle steel chassis sitting on a sturdy 49-mm telescopic fork and a concealed monoshock. Of the two suspension components, only the monoshock is adjustable (and only its preload). You also get 18-inch slot wheels with single disc brakes, but given the total weight of almost 700 lb (317 kg), I'd much rather have dual front discs for peace of mind.

Your confidence will further be bolstered by three ride modes (Road, Rain, and Sport) and rider safety features including ABS, traction control, drag torque slip control, and tire pressure monitoring. You also get amenities like heated gear connectors, a USB-C power outlet, a 5-inch console-mounted instrument panel with an analog speedometer and multi-function LCD, and all-LED lighting.

The Fat Boy is still one of the most recognizable motorcycles ever to hit the road, and a cultural icon in the American motorcycling world. Being a special, only a small number of Gray Ghosts will be produced – 1,990 units to be precise. That's an ode to the year when the first Fat Boy was produced.

The Fat Boy Gray Ghost retails for $25,399, which is significantly more than the Fat Boy's original MSRP Harley-Davidson

As is customary with the Icon's Collection, the Gray Ghost will not be easy on the pocket. It retails for US$25,399, which is significantly more than the Fat Boy's original MSRP. This places the Ghost on the premium end of the cruiser market.

Sure, spending a quarter of 100 grand on a limited-edition bike that basically boasts a chrome paint scheme may seem idiotic to many. But considering it may very well end up as a collectible, you might make good on your investment ... if you're lucky enough to get one, that is.

Source: Harley-Davidson