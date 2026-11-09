Harley-Davidson launches its first US single-cylinder bike in 49 years

For all the heavy hitters in Harley-Davidson’s ranks, it is perhaps the Sprint 440, a rather narrow single-cylinder built in India, that has the biggest responsibility for carrying the weight of the company’s sales. For if H-D is able to hit home with its new motorcycle, it might well and truly be “back.”

Revealed at EICMA 2026, the Sprint 440 isn’t an entirely new product. Hero MotoCorp builds it in India and sells it as the Harley-Davidson X 440 in other markets worldwide. It does, however, now finally come to its motherland, albeit with a few changes (starting with the name).

It’s been tinkered to look and feel more like a small-bore cruiser as opposed to a proper roadster, as it was in its X 440 avatar. Also updated are a newer, lower seat, different wheel sizes, and increased front-end rake. At its core, it's powered by an air/oil-cooled 440cc single-cylinder motor with a single overhead camshaft and two valves.

It has a long-stroke motor that produces 27 hp at 6,000 rpm and peak torque of 28 lb-ft (38 Nm) at 4,000 rpm. Nothing crazy in those numbers – but the whole thing should be far more enjoyable to ride in low-to-mid revs, as I can tell from having ridden the X 440.

The Sprint 440 is H-D's first single-cylinder moto for America in 49 years Harley-Davidson

There’s a six-speed gearbox with overdrive fifth and sixth ratios. You get an assist and slipper clutch as standard as well.

To put things in perspective, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 makes 20 hp and 20 lb-ft (27 Nm) of torque, while also being a tad heavier at 421 lb (191 kg) compared to the Sprint 440, which comes in at 412 lb (187 kg). Meanwhile, compared to Triumph, the Sprint comes in short against the new Bonneville T40’s liquid-cooled single, which makes 30 hp. That means it slots right between the RE and the Triumph modern retros in terms of power.

Another competitor takes shape in the form of the new Norton 450 Urban naked – another new contender in the 400-500cc market. That bike takes a more performance-oriented route with its 454cc liquid-cooled single producing around 46 hp and 33 lb-ft (45 Nm) of torque, with a big suite of electronics to make the package more appealing.

In that regard, details are pretty scant for the Sprint as of now. All we know is that the cockpit features a circular 3.5-inch color TFT display, LED lighting comes all around, as do USB-C charging, a fuel gauge, a gear-position indicator, and a remaining-range readout. So we’ll have to wait and see what kind of electronics the entry-level H-D gets.

The Sprint 440 features a 19-inch front wheel with ten-spoke cast-alloys Harley-Davidson

The Sprint's cruiser proportions are reinforced by 19-inch front and 17-inch rear 10-spoke cast-alloy wheels. Up top sits a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a shortened rear fender, and a stepped seat for two. At 26.4 inches (671 mm) – laden – the seat is exceptionally low, and its slim profile should make it particularly easy for shorter riders to plant their feet firmly on the ground.

Suspension duties fall to 43-mm inverted front forks with 5.1 inches (130 mm) of travel and a pair of piggyback rear shocks. The latter feature seven-position preload adjustment but offer just 3 inches (76 mm) of wheel travel. Braking, meanwhile, comes from a 320-mm front rotor with a two-piston caliper up front, while the rear gets a 240-mm disc and single-piston caliper.

You’d be able to personalize the Sprint with a range of accessories, including throw-over saddlebags, a removable windshield, engine guard, passenger backrest, new handlebars, and different seats. Harley also offers a Willie G. Skull range of grips, mirrors, and footpegs. Clearly, going for a smaller Harley doesn't mean missing out on the customary trip to the accessories catalog.

A circular 3.5-inch color TFT display sits at the heart of the cockpit Harley-Davidson

The last single-cylinder motorcycle sold in the US under the Harley-Davidson name was the 1978 Harley-Davidson SX-250. That puts the gap before the upcoming Sprint 440 at roughly 49 years. If you want to consider a four-stroke single, you’d have to go four years further back in time to 1974 for the Aermacchi-built Sprint 350.

The bike is priced at £4,995 in Great Britain. That’s about US$6,670 in direct conversion. An official US launch price and timeline should follow soon.

Harley coming up with a single-cylinder moto to its home country is more than just another model launch. It's a reminder that the company once built motorcycles for people who didn't necessarily need a hulking V-twin between their legs to feel part of the club.

Could this fuel Harley's much-needed comeback? Harley-Davidson

The Sprint 440 has a rather big set of boots to fill, even if its engine is considerably smaller than the Milwaukee faithful might be accustomed to. Whether it can win over a new generation of riders, or convince old-school Harley fans that there's more to the badge than displacement and chrome, remains to be seen.

Source: Harley-Davidson