Honda is set to bring the e-clutch to its beginner 250cc bikes

Honda’s e-clutch tech is a nifty piece of tech that was first introduced in 2023. While it already comes as standard on the current CBR650R and CB650R models in the US, Honda is set to bring the tech to its entry-level motorcycles. And rightly so.

That’s because the e-clutch, at its core, is perfect for beginner riders as it helps them shift without operating the clutch. It sort of sits between the traditional manual transmissions and semi- and fully automatic bikes.

And now, Honda is on the cusp of bringing the same technology to the CL250 scrambler and Rebel 250 cruiser motorbikes (already revealed earlier this year). Although both these bikes are only sold in Japan as of yet, it signals Honda’s intent to transition its entire range of motorcycles, in phases at least.

The e-clutch controls the sensor and motor, regulating the ideal half clutch automatically, allowing you to change the shift as per your convenience Honda

How does the e-clutch work? It controls the sensor and motor, regulating the ideal half clutch automatically, allowing you to change the shift as per your convenience with less hassle. In contrast to other semi-autos, the e-clutch does not require you to rely on the clutch at all, even while braking or stopping.

What enabled Honda to make this tech easily configurable is its ability to retrofit any existing Honda engine. And while it does add a few extra pounds (6.6 lb in the case of the Rebel 250), it doesn’t really impact the ride quality all that much.

Don’t forget, it is Honda’s 249cc SOHC single engine that serves as the foundation for numerous other models in Japan as well as on international markets, including the US. The Rebel 300, CB300R, CRF300L, CRF300LS, and CRF300L Rally all use the same engine in the 286cc form (due to a longer stroke of 63 mm rather than the 55 mm of the 249cc version).

The CL250 is an entry-level scrambler-styled moto meant for beginner riders that offers easy ergonomics and ride handling Honda

This means all of these bikes could easily be equipped with an e-clutch in the near future. But most importantly, the addition of e-clutch wouldn’t really affect the suggested retail pricing too much.

For instance, in Japan, the Rebel 250's e-clutch model costs the equivalent of US$325 more than the standard model, which is not too crazy considering the trade-off. So, in the event that Honda does bring the tech to its entry-level range in the West, it isn’t likely to burn a hole in your pocket.

Considering both the CL250 and Rebel 250 are entry-level bikes meant for beginner riders with easy ergonomics and ride handling, this move makes perfect sense. It would help you avoid juggling between the clutch and throttle when braking, pulling out of a halt, or in stop-and-go traffic. And when you’re moving, it basically functions like an up-and-down quickshifter. Pretty neat.

Honda is on the cusp of bringing the e-clutch to the CL250 scrambler and Rebel 250 cruiser Honda

Here’s hoping it makes its way to more global Hondas soon enough.

Via: WeBike Japan