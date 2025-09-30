Indian Challenger smashes a 58-year-old Land Speed Record at Bonneville

Who said baggers can’t go fast? Indian Motorcycle just showed us a glimpse of its racing DNA by setting a new record with its race-spec Challenger, which achieved close to 200 miles per hour at Bonneville Salt Flats.

The intention was to see just how fast the King of the Baggers race bike could go. And for this effort, the company teamed up with S&S Cycle and Mission Foods, with two-time KOTB champion, Tyler O’Hara, on the saddle of the bike.

Indian has had a storied history of backing serial winners for as long as one can remember. From Ed "Iron Man" Kretz's victory at the 1937 Daytona 200 and the domination of the original Wrecking Crew to Jared Mees' present-day dominance on the flat track. And now, a land speed record of this stature only adds to Indian’s racing credibility.

A 196 MPH Race Bagger at Bonneville

And it’s no ordinary record, either – a certain Burt Munro achieved 191 mph (307.3 km/h) on a 1920 Scout made in a shed in 1967. The plea was, "Have fun, go fast, make Burt proud!" as O'Hara sprinted off the starting line to accomplish a record-breaking 192 mph (308.99 km/h).

Our own Joe Salas tells us he’s the first dude he ever saw back it into a corner with his knee down too! And to do it on a significantly bigger motorcycle, and without complete streamlining, contrary to Munro’s attempt in the 1960s, is an even bigger feat.

With a few adjustments and a second run at 196.576 mph (316.358 km/h) to set the class record, O'Hara and the Wrecking Crew established themselves in the American Motorcycle Association record books with their 2000cc APS-AG (class A for "special construction motorcycles," PS for "partially streamlined," and AG for "altered gas") two-run average record of 194.384 mph (312.83 km/h). The previous class record was 169.828 mph (273.311 km/h), set in 1972, by J. Angerer riding a Triumph.

Indian built its Bonneville contender on a stock Challenger race bike, in collaboration with S&S Cycle. It uses the Indian's 112 ci PowerPlus V-twin motor, which produces 126 horsepower in stock condition. But it gets fitted with larger throttle bodies, ported cylinder heads, two-into-two exhaust, and race camshafts.

S&S Cycle also used a larger compression ratio to extract a few more horsepower, considering Bonneville lets you run high-octane fuel. The KOTB lightened crankshaft is also replaced with a full-weight one. And with ground clearance being of next to no concern because you’re essentially blasting in a straight line down the salt flats, S&S also created a muscular exhaust to prioritize flow over volume.

Neither Indian nor S&S has revealed official specs, but I’m guessing the motor is likely putting out 150 horsepower and 150 lb.ft (203 Nm). The rest of the bike is heavily customized with forged wheels, top-spec Brembo brakes, 43-mm Öhlins FGR250 forks, and an Öhlins TTX monoshock.

The entire bodywork is made of carbon fiber. Even the saddlebags! Indian Motorcycles

The tank was altered to meet class requirements and provide a tighter riding position; the front fender was made more muscular, while the fairing was narrowed and fitted with a redesigned windscreen. And the entire bodywork is made of carbon fiber. Even the saddlebags!

But there’s nothing that can tell you what it is like going near 200-mph on a 600-pound bagger on the salt. "You know, we're out there, and you grab sixth gear. You're leaning into it, and you get the green flag, and you're doin' your best you can, to go as fast as you possibly can. The bike's goin' left-to-right and your mind's tellin' you to roll out of it, but then your gut's tellin' you to stick with it. It's just uncomfortable, it's sketchy, you're going 190 miles an hour, and then wooo, you're across the finish line," explains O’Hara, perhaps as beautifully as one can.

O'Hara sprinted off the starting line to accomplish a record-breaking 192 mph (308.99 km/h), and with just a few adjustments, the second run resulted in 196.576 mph (316.358 km/h) speed to set the class record Indian Motorcycles

There you have it: a proper American-made touring bike offering menacing straight-line speed. Keep in mind: most of your run-of-the-mill 200-horsepower superbikes top out at about 190 mph (305.7 km/h)!

Source: Indian Motorcycles