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KTM somehow goes even harder with its 1390 Super Duke RR streetfighter

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
April 16, 2026
KTM somehow goes even harder with its 1390 Super Duke RR streetfighter
The 1390 Super Duke RR gets a bunch of upgrades over the regular R to make it lighter and handle even better
The 1390 Super Duke RR gets a bunch of upgrades over the regular R to make it lighter and handle even better
View 6 Images
The 1390 Super Duke RR gets a bunch of upgrades over the regular R to make it lighter and handle even better
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The 1390 Super Duke RR gets a bunch of upgrades over the regular R to make it lighter and handle even better
KTM's managed to shave a whole 25 lb off the standard R by using carbon fiber bits and lighter wheels
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KTM's managed to shave a whole 25 lb off the standard R by using carbon fiber bits and lighter wheels
The Akrapovic slip-on exhaust comes fitted as standard
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The Akrapovic slip-on exhaust comes fitted as standard
The head lamp has been revised for a sharper appearance
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The head lamp has been revised for a sharper appearance
The RR gets a new 8.8-inch touchscreen with a host of riding modes, as well as a larger tank with a keyless fuel cap
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The RR gets a new 8.8-inch touchscreen with a host of riding modes, as well as a larger tank with a keyless fuel cap
Top-shelf Brembo brake kit, WP Pro Components suspension, and Michelin Power GP Hypersport tires provide precise control
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Top-shelf Brembo brake kit, WP Pro Components suspension, and Michelin Power GP Hypersport tires provide precise control
View gallery - 6 images

As if its flagship naked motorcycle didn't already pose enough risk to life and limb, KTM's gone and upped the ante with a limited edition variant.

The 1390 Super Duke RR is leaner and better appointed for handling than the regular Super Duke R, and is sure to give your insurer a proper fright.

This single-seater is powered by the same 1,350cc 75-degree V-twin mill from the 1390 platform that makes a neck-wringing 187 hp and 106 lb-ft (145 Nm) of torque.

KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE RR – Built in Austria. Born to Dominate | KTM

The RR badge brings with it carbon fiber parts and lighter forged wheels that help slash 24 lb (11 kg) of its weight to 416 lb (187 kg), compared to the standard Super Duke R – edging it closer to a 1:1 power-to-weight ratio. Aero winglets add stability when the throttle's open wide. Yeah, this thing's gonna simply rocket off the starting line.

Those new wheels are wrapped in grippy Michelin Power GP Hypersport tires for precise control on the track. Top-of-the-line Brembo HyPure Sport brake calipers with floating 320-mm discs in front, and a twin piston caliper setup with a 240-mm disk at the rear help keep the madness in check.

Top-shelf Brembo brake kit, WP Pro Components suspension, and Michelin Power GP Hypersport tires provide precise control
Top-shelf Brembo brake kit, WP Pro Components suspension, and Michelin Power GP Hypersport tires provide precise control

Another big upgrade with this model is the suspension kit. Instead of the WP Apex set, you get a fully adjustable WP Pro Components package. There's a responsive closed-cartridge fork up front, and an RR-exclusive WP rear monoshock built for improved stability.

The Akrapovic slip-on exhaust comes fitted as standard
The Akrapovic slip-on exhaust comes fitted as standard

Other niceties included as standard: an Akrapovic slip-on exhaust that'll sound like a beast out of hell, a new 8.8-inch landscape TFT touchscreen that works with gloves, a slightly larger tank at 17.5 liters (3.85 gal) with a keyless fuel cap, and an adjustable single seat.

The RR gets a new 8.8-inch touchscreen with a host of riding modes, as well as a larger tank with a keyless fuel cap
The RR gets a new 8.8-inch touchscreen with a host of riding modes, as well as a larger tank with a keyless fuel cap

KTM's Tech Pack is also part of the package, giving you a bidirectional quickshifter and launch control, plus traction and wheelie control. In addition to the usual array of riding modes, the exclusive Beast mode all but disables electronic intervention so you can really feel the RR's raw performance.

The head lamp has been revised for a sharper appearance
The head lamp has been revised for a sharper appearance

The company's only making 350 of these to sell worldwide, and in Austria, it's listed at about €34,000 (US$40,150). If you're in the market for an unbridled track weapon that you can also wheelie down to the pub, this is worth a look.

Source: KTM

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MotorcyclesKTMNaked bike
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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