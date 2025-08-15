Refreshed KTM 690s become the most powerful single-cylinder motos

It’s been a while since we last saw a shiny new orange motorcycle launch from KTM’s ranks. After treading the dark waters of financial turmoil just months ago, KTM has now returned to the spotlight with a refreshed 690 platform.

KTM's flagship supermoto 690 SMC R and the 690 Enduro R bikes have undergone a significant update that includes a slew of modern features. The most significant being the subtle yet instrumental changes to the single-cylinder engine, which now makes it the most powerful in its class.

That title has just been snatched from Ducati's 659cc Superquadro Mono engine that comes on the Hypermotard 698 Mono, which pushes out 77.5 hp and 46.5 lb.ft (63 Nm). By contrast, KTM’s revised 690 now produces a claimed 79 hp (up from 74 previously) and punchy 53.9 lb.ft (73 Nm) of torque.

The Enduro R gets an optional Rally mode, which takes care of Dynamic Slip Adjust, Motor Slip Regulation, and a Slip Adjuster KTM

The bump in power isn’t the only change: the single-cylinder gets a new stator, clutch cover, and crankcase. KTM claims that around 50% of the engine's components have been upgraded or replaced.

The LC4 has been one of the best engines KTM has put out in recent years. However, there was a significant issue with bikes built around them – they were anything but reliable. Thankfully, the folks in Austria took that feedback to heart.

Now, the revised valve timing is said to provide more substantial low-rpm torque, with service intervals increased to 15,000 km/9,320 miles (up from 10,000 km/6,213 miles), and valve clearance checks are now performed every 60,000 km/37,282 miles (up from 30,000 km/18,641 miles).

Also reworked is the exhaust system with a repositioned catalytic converter, which, as a result, fits a more compact muffler. This also allows for the install of slip-on mufflers without removing the cat, and dual lambda sensors aid with emissions control.

The service intervals have increased to 15,000 km/9,320 miles (up from 10,000 km/6,213 miles), and valve clearance checks are now performed every 60,000 km/37,282 miles (up from 30,000 km/18,641 miles) KTM

Both 690s feature a tubular trellis chassis (same as before) supported by stout WP XPLOR forks and a WP XPLOR monoshock (WP Apex on the SMC). KTM states that the suspension has been retuned. The Enduro uses a 21/18-inch wheel combination, while the SMC uses 17-inch spoked wheels. Both weigh roughly 330 lb (150 kg) without fuel, marking a small increase over the 2024 models.

On the electronics side of things, the bikes now get a new 4.2-inch TFT display with a small dash. It lets you pair up with the KTM Connect app, allowing for music, calls, turn-by-turn navigation, and USB-C charging.

Each bike gets two ride modes: Street and either Sport (SMC R) or Offroad (Enduro R). What I like is that the system can remember your last setting, so you won’t have to manually set the mode each time you crank the bike. Cornering ABS and MTC are standard and switchable, with the SMC R getting a SuperMoto ABS mode for rear-wheel slides.

There are also some optional upgrades like the Rally mode for Enduro R, which takes care of Dynamic Slip Adjust, Motor Slip Regulation, and a Slip Adjuster, while the SMC R's track mode gives you Launch Control, five levels of Anti-Wheelie, Motor Slip Regulation, and a Slip Adjuster.

KTM's single-cylinder engine now makes it the most powerful in its class, snatching the crown from Ducati's 659cc Superquadro Mono engine that comes on the Hypermotard 698 Mono KTM

The plastic bodywork has been sharpened all around, too, with the tank shrouds now reaching the front forks. There's a new LED headlamp, new handguards, and upgraded fork protectors. A new white and orange livery also debuts.

Personally, I think KTM’s 690 range of motorcycles required updating the most, so it’s pleasing to see that’s where KTM has picked up from after resuming full-scale production.

KTM hasn't revealed when the two new motorcycles will be available for purchase (a September timeline is suggested for now), but both bikes are already featured among the bike maker's configurations.

Pricing is also under wraps, but considering the predecessors were sold for US$12,999, expect the new MSRP to increase by a few hundred dollars. If it were me, I’d pass on the first batch and wait to see if there are any issues KTM needs to iron out, but perhaps even more importantly, see how the market responds, and go from there.

Source: KTM