Kymco's middleweight touring scooter lands in the US, but will Americans even want it?

There probably isn’t any other bikemaker in the world that’s more synonymous with scooters than Kymco. It ranks right up there among top global scooter brands like Honda, Yamaha, and Piaggio/Vespa. Even in the USA, it’s relatively well-known, despite its small dealer footprint when compared to those other brands.

That, however, hasn’t stopped the Kwang Yang Motor Co. Ltd – to use its full moniker – from launching what is its ninth scooter in the US. I didn’t even know Kymco was offering this many options for the American market, and that’s in addition to its ATV and Side x Side offerings.

So, what’s special about the Downtown GT 350i? Even though the press material calls it a middleweight, my motorcycle brain refuses to do the same. There’s no way I’m addressing a 320-something cc two-wheeler as middleweight.

That’s right, the 350 in its name is a bit of a stretch. The engine is a liquid-cooled 321cc unit producing 28.2 hp at 7,500 rpm and 32.1 lb.ft (43.5 Nm) of torque at 7,500 rpm.

A 321cc engine powers the scoot, producing 28.2 hp at 7,500 rpm and 32.1 lb.ft of torque at 7,500 rpm Kymco

Kymco stresses that the engine is designed for much more than just commuting through town, offering the capability to handle serious touring at (sustained) higher speeds. And even that should be a breeze thanks to the automatic CVT transmission with a proper Traction Control System (TCS) that helps maintain traction in slippery conditions by adjusting the power on its own.

That engine sits on a 2.5% lighter frame than before, which seats two far more comfortably than many modern-day motorcycles. There’s a good amount of foot space in there, as well as under-seat storage, which is roomy enough to store two full-size helmets.

As far as underpinnings are concerned, most of it looks solid – hydraulic telescopic fork with a single-sided swingarm with adjustable swing preload take care of suspension. Stopping power is the job of disc braking at both front and back, with the wheels rolling on 120/70-15 and 140/70-14 tires at the front and back, respectively.

The Downtown GT 350i boasts a wheelbase of 61.2 inches (1,554 mm), a seat height of 31.9 in (810 mm), a fuel capacity of 3.3 gallons (12.5 liters), and a dry weight of 436.5 lb (198 kg). The last bit is my only gripe in here. A dry weight of almost 440 lb is way too much for a scoot.

Good thing it’s not meant to jump any obstacles. Touring, however, shouldn’t be a problem.

Disc brakes at both back and front Kymco

In addition to TCS, Kymco has also fitted the touring scoot with Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), which basically automatically flashes rear lights during sudden, hard braking to alert the traffic behind. You get full-LED lighting, of course, alongside a 7-inch TFT screen. Extras include keyless ignition, a built-in glove box, and a USB port.

In terms of styling, the Downtown GT 350i more or less nails it. Proportions look good, with chunky bodywork and neat lines in there. Definitely on par with most 'GT' scooters. Not bad for a company that began its journey as a parts supplier for Honda until 1970.

You can get it in a choice of three colors: Starry Night Blue, Flat Brown, and Black. Kymco has priced it at US$6,599, which puts it in a sweet spot; far more affordable than the likes of the $8,800 Suzuki Burgman 400 and $8,445 BMW C 400 GT .

Does the Downtown GT 350i stand a chance in the US? Kymco

But the question hanging over it is not whether it’s good, but whether the US market even knows what to do with it. Because in Europe or Taiwan, a GT scooter like this makes perfect sense – comfortable, practical, weather-friendly, easy to ride, and surprisingly capable on long highway stretches.

In the US, though, scooters still have to fight an image problem. For a lot of riders stateside, two-wheelers are either giant cruisers, adventure bikes, or liter-class toys for the weekend. Sitting somewhere in the middle with step-through practicality and touring intentions feels almost culturally out of place.

Which, in my humble opinion, is ironic. Because there are few places better suited for something like than than US roads. A modern GT scooter can commute, tour, filter through traffic, swallow luggage, and return fuel economy most modern motorcycles can only dream of, all without demanding superbike-level commitment from the rider.

The Downtown GT 350i comes with a 7-inch TFT screen Kymco

But then again, practicality has never really been a huge selling point for motorcycles in the US. And that’s the uphill battle Kymco faces. It doesn't need to convince US riders that the scooter works, the company needs to try and convince them that they should actually want it.