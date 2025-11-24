© 2025 New Atlas
Motorcycles

The world's first self-charging solar motorcycle is here – as a concept

By Utkarsh Sood
November 24, 2025
The world's first self-charging solar motorcycle is here – as a concept
Solaris is a two-wheeler that can produce power on its own without the need for fuel, big, heavy batteries, dense charging networks, or electrical grids
Solaris is a proper a two-wheeler that can produce power on its own without the need for fuel or big, heavy batteries, dense charging networks, or electrical grids
View 6 Images
Solaris is a two-wheeler that can produce power on its own without the need for fuel, big, heavy batteries, dense charging networks, or electrical grids
1/6
Solaris is a proper a two-wheeler that can produce power on its own without the need for fuel or big, heavy batteries, dense charging networks, or electrical grids
Solaris gets a set of retractable circular solar wings that deploy like a canopy over the bike when parked to absorb sunlight and juice up the integrated lithium battery on the bike
2/6
Solaris gets a set of retractable circular solar wings that deploy like a canopy over the bike when parked to absorb sunlight and juice up the integrated lithium storage unit on the bike
Solaris is based on an aluminum–carbon structural frame (designed to keep weight low) with a lightweight aluminum swingarm
3/6
Solaris is based on an aluminum–carbon structural frame (designed to keep weight low) with a lightweight aluminum swingarm
Solaris gets an intelligent solar energy management system that tracks energy distribution, storage, and collection in real time
4/6
Solaris gets an intelligent solar energy management system that tracks energy distribution, storage, and collection in real time
Solaris' setup not only increases the solar capture area by up to 150 percent, but also lets the motorcycle serve as its own charging station, of sorts
5/6
Solaris' setup not only increases the solar capture area by up to 150 percent, but also lets the motorcycle serve as its own charging station, of sorts
Per the company, the bike gets a “high-torque electric motor," which is supported by regenerative braking technology
6/6
Per the company, the bike gets a “high-torque electric motor," which is supported by regenerative braking technology
View gallery - 6 images

When I came across this solar-powered bike, I wondered which bikemaker could be behind it. Someone well-established like Honda or Verge? Or perhaps an innovative yet frugal Chinese brand? Well, it turns out, none of them. This ingenious breakthrough comes from an architecture and design firm. No kidding!

Named MASK Architects, the firm specializes in architectural design and consultation, and engineering services. The Solaris, as the motorcycle is called, is a one-off developed as part of the firm’s "Invent and Integrate" design approach initiated by its founders.

The two-wheeler can produce power on its own without the need for fuel or big, heavy batteries, dense charging networks, or electrical grids. And for all that, the company seems to have managed to produce a rather acceptable design for a motorcycle that relies on solar energy.

Solaris gets a set of retractable circular solar wings that deploy like a canopy over the bike when parked to absorb sunlight and juice up the integrated lithium battery on the bike
Solaris gets a set of retractable circular solar wings that deploy like a canopy over the bike when parked to absorb sunlight and juice up the integrated lithium storage unit on the bike

There are no permanently deployed clunky solar panels hooked to the chassis, no weird cage-like roof covering the bike … in fact, the motorcycle itself looks very well styled for a prototype.

So how does it work? A set of retractable circular solar wings deploys like a canopy over the bike when parked to absorb sunlight and juice up the integrated lithium battery on the bike. This setup not only increases the solar capture area by up to 150% as compared to conventional solar panels, but also lets the motorcycle serve as its own charging station.

An intelligent solar energy management system tracks energy distribution, storage, and collection in real time. A digital cockpit provides performance data and solar charging metrics. MASK also offers the option for app connectivity to make everything easier.

Solaris gets an intelligent solar energy management system that tracks energy distribution, storage, and collection in real time
Solaris gets an intelligent solar energy management system that tracks energy distribution, storage, and collection in real time

The bike itself is based on an aluminum–carbon structural frame (designed to keep weight low) with a lightweight aluminum swingarm. It boasts a clear, exposed structure, a beautiful, minimal carbon-fiber tail, and plenty of LED lighting across its body.

There’s a high-torque electric motor that powers the bike, which is supported by regenerative braking technology that helps recover energy during deceleration. There are, of course, no specifics on the motor, performance, or the components used.

The concept makes a lot of sense when you consider just how many areas of the world are isolated, still developing, or are considered sensitive natural habitats, where infrastructure is scarce. In such regions, solar-powered vehicles serve as a better alternative to ICE or even EVs.

Per the company, the bike gets a “high-torque electric motor," which is supported by regenerative braking technology
Per the company, the bike gets a “high-torque electric motor," which is supported by regenerative braking technology

But that’s not to say it’s all perfect. First of all, the umbrella-like solar wings might take up some serious space in a parking lot. Then, the wings themselves might look atrocious to many people, but let’s be real: that’s about some of the best solar concepts we’ve seen in a while.

But until we get more deets about the actual thing and plans for any viable production, it will remain exactly that: a concept.

Source: MARS Architects

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

MotorcyclesRenewable EnergySolar PoweredElectric MotorcyclesElectric VehiclesPrototype
No comments
Utkarsh Sood
Utkarsh Sood
With an MBA, Utkarsh comes from a marketing background, where he honed his skills in social media, web design, advertising and copywriting. He lives and breathes all things automotive and motorcycle, and loves to travel, with over 15 years of documenting his adventures.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!