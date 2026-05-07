Morbidelli N125V: Here's what a 125cc Ducati naked moto would look like
In my wildest dreams I couldn't have imagined that I’d ever see a 125cc motorcycle from China dressed in Ducati-like underpinnings. I’m not kidding – a proper liquid-cooled V-twin, a steel trellis frame, an aluminum single-sided swingarm … this might just be the coolest entry-level moto ever!
Now, Morbidelli is no stranger to the motorcycle world. The once-Italian bike brand, now under QJMotor’s Chinese leadership, has been producing motorcycles since the 1970s. But this one’s really special.
For starters, there’s the 124.9cc V-twin engine powering the bike. A single overhead camshaft (SOHC) drives the three valves in each cylinder. The bore and stroke measure 42 by 45 mm, with a compression ratio of 11.3:1. All of that results in precisely 13.8 hp of peak power at 9,500 RPM and 8 lb-ft (10.9 Nm) of peak torque at 6,500 RPM.
Don’t ask me how the twin-cylinder motor feels – I haven’t ridden the bike yet – but that configuration ought to be more refined, with a smoother and more consistent power output compared to other engines of its size. Even bigger names like the KTM 125 Duke, Yamaha MT-125, and Aprilia RS 125 are all single-cylinder options. That makes the N125V an oddball of sorts.
But that twin-cylinder engine does come at a cost. Weight. At 407.9 lb (185 kg), ready to ride, the Morbidelli N125V weighs more than BMW’s latest baby GS. In a market where most 125cc single-cylinder bikes weigh between 286 and 330 lb (130 and 150 kg), that's quite a lot.
Coming to the underpinnings, the bike is built around a steel trellis frame and a single-sided swingarm – something you won’t find in the 125cc class. It sits on an inverted telescopic fork with KYB 41-mm stanchion tubes up front and a single shock at the rear.
You get a 300 mm single disc with a four-piston caliper at the front and a 240 mm disc with a twin-piston caliper to bring the bike to a halt. Dual-channel ABS is standard. Also standard are traction control (TCS), full-LED lighting, and an LCD display to keep things nice and simple.
Now, styling is often a subjective matter. What Morbidelli has done here is hardly subjective. There’s no denying it looks a lot like certain Italian superbikes – perhaps the Ducati Monster most of all. A motorcycle that Ducati itself discontinued in 2021. But is that a bad thing? Not necessarily.
Imitation, after all, is the sincerest form of flattery. At least it gives us a glimpse into what a 125cc Ducati might look like had the Italian brand ever produced one.
The Morbidelli N125V is expected to go on sale in Europe this (Northern Hemisphere] summer, followed by other regions. Stateside availability looks unlikely at the moment, even though Morbidelli does have a fair presence in the USA.
As for pricing, nothing’s official yet. I reckon it may cost under US$3,500. If that indeed turns out to be the case, I could see buyers lining up – but that’s a very big if.
Either way, I’d love to swing my leg over the Ducati Monster-esque machine and put it through its paces.
Source: Morbidelli
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