Morbidelli N125V: Here's what a 125cc Ducati naked moto would look like

In my wildest dreams I couldn't have imagined that I’d ever see a 125cc motorcycle from China dressed in Ducati-like underpinnings. I’m not kidding – a proper liquid-cooled V-twin, a steel trellis frame, an aluminum single-sided swingarm … this might just be the coolest entry-level moto ever!

Now, Morbidelli is no stranger to the motorcycle world. The once-Italian bike brand, now under QJMotor’s Chinese leadership, has been producing motorcycles since the 1970s. But this one’s really special.

For starters, there’s the 124.9cc V-twin engine powering the bike. A single overhead camshaft (SOHC) drives the three valves in each cylinder. The bore and stroke measure 42 by 45 mm, with a compression ratio of 11.3:1. All of that results in precisely 13.8 hp of peak power at 9,500 RPM and 8 lb-ft (10.9 Nm) of peak torque at 6,500 RPM.

That's a 124.9cc V-twin engine you're looking at Morbidelli

Don’t ask me how the twin-cylinder motor feels – I haven’t ridden the bike yet – but that configuration ought to be more refined, with a smoother and more consistent power output compared to other engines of its size. Even bigger names like the KTM 125 Duke, Yamaha MT-125, and Aprilia RS 125 are all single-cylinder options. That makes the N125V an oddball of sorts.

But that twin-cylinder engine does come at a cost. Weight. At 407.9 lb (185 kg), ready to ride, the Morbidelli N125V weighs more than BMW’s latest baby GS. In a market where most 125cc single-cylinder bikes weigh between 286 and 330 lb (130 and 150 kg), that's quite a lot.

Coming to the underpinnings, the bike is built around a steel trellis frame and a single-sided swingarm – something you won’t find in the 125cc class. It sits on an inverted telescopic fork with KYB 41-mm stanchion tubes up front and a single shock at the rear.

The bike is built around a steel trellis frame and a single-sided swingarm Morbidelli

You get a 300 mm single disc with a four-piston caliper at the front and a 240 mm disc with a twin-piston caliper to bring the bike to a halt. Dual-channel ABS is standard. Also standard are traction control (TCS), full-LED lighting, and an LCD display to keep things nice and simple.

Now, styling is often a subjective matter. What Morbidelli has done here is hardly subjective. There’s no denying it looks a lot like certain Italian superbikes – perhaps the Ducati Monster most of all. A motorcycle that Ducati itself discontinued in 2021. But is that a bad thing? Not necessarily.

Imitation, after all, is the sincerest form of flattery. At least it gives us a glimpse into what a 125cc Ducati might look like had the Italian brand ever produced one.

The Morbidelli N125V produces 13.8 hp of peak power Morbidelli

The Morbidelli N125V is expected to go on sale in Europe this (Northern Hemisphere] summer, followed by other regions. Stateside availability looks unlikely at the moment, even though Morbidelli does have a fair presence in the USA.

As for pricing, nothing’s official yet. I reckon it may cost under US$3,500. If that indeed turns out to be the case, I could see buyers lining up – but that’s a very big if.

Either way, I’d love to swing my leg over the Ducati Monster-esque machine and put it through its paces.

The Morbidelli N125V will likely go on sale in Europe this summer Morbidelli

Source: Morbidelli