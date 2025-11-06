MV Agusta unveils Brutale Serie Oro naked with all-new 950 EVO engine

You don't often see MV Agusta announce back-to-back bikes in a matter of just a few days. Following the reveal of the Brutale 800 this past week, the ex-Pierer Mobility-owned brand has unveiled the latest naked motorcycle in its Brutale lineup.

The special-edition MV Agusta Brutale Serie Oro debuted at this year’s EICMA as MV Agusta’s entirely new middleweight naked sportbike. It’s based on the updated inline-three 950 EVO engine – a platform we’ll be seeing much more of in the time to come.

It’s a 931cc three-cylinder unit with a counter-rotating crankshaft you’ll find on the Enduro Veloce. For the Brutale Serie Oro, the Italian company heavily re-engineered the motor with a new head, new ducts, an optimized cooling circuit, and a swanky new Termignoni exhaust.

You also get larger-diameter steel valves made from "a more wear-resistant material" and redesigned intake and exhaust ports, to complete the list of changes to the motor. MV states that 85% of max torque is readily available at 3,500 rpm.

Speaking of which, the bike produces 148 hp at 11,200 rpm and a maximum torque of 78.9 lb-ft (107 Nm) at 8,400 rpm. For reference, the Brutale 800 maxes out at 113 horsepower and 53 lb.ft (85 Nm) of torque, so there is a considerable power difference between the two siblings.

To lessen lever effort, a new slipper and torque-assisted clutch are on offer. The bike also gets a 50-mm full ride-by-wire throttle body with top-feed injectors.

But it’s not just the engine that sees an overhaul. You also get an updated electronics package, an all-new steel-trellis frame, and a single-sided swingarm, alongside new styling on the naked.

Let’s start with the latter, because that’s what you’ll more likely notice the first time you look at the Brutale Serie Oro – the design. Although updated, the styling remains true to the classic Brutale lineage, recognizable since its debut in 2001.

The new model has been developed as part of MV Agusta’s "Beyond Performance" philosophy. Its front headlight features a cornering function, while the redesigned fuel tank offers more leg support than before. In an effort to increase leverage and control on the bike, the handlebars have also been tinkered with. They’re further forward and higher, while the grips now have a wider and higher angle.

You get way more butt room now, with the seats using a softer foam and premium Alcantara upholstery for additional comfort MV Agusta

You get way more butt room now, with the saddle broader by 0.78 inches (20 mm), and it also uses a softer foam for additional comfort. The pillion seat, too, is longer and wider by 1.5 inches (40 mm). Both seats are covered in premium Alcantara upholstery. The seat height is listed at 33.46 inches (849.8 mm).

A tubular steel trellis frame serves as the skeleton of the bike, and is complemented by an aluminum alloy single-sided swingarm that has been extended by 1.1 inches (30 mm). "The frame has been refined with increased torsional rigidity, reduced weight, and a longer wheelbase, while the rake angle has been opened to further enhance precision and control," per MV Agusta.

One thing that MV could have improved but didn’t is the weight of the motorcycle. With a dry weight of 429 lb (194.5 kg), the Brutale Serie Oro continues to be on the heavier end of the scale. Adjusting for the 4.36-gallon (16.5-liter) fuel capacity brings us to an estimated curb weight of 439 lb (199 kg). Too heavy for my liking.

A fully adjustable Öhlins NIX 30 fork and Öhlins TTX 36 shock take care of suspension duties. As for braking, you get superbike-specific Brembo HyPure calipers with 320-mm floating rotors up, and a dual-piston Brembo caliper on a 220-mm disc in the rear. The bike runs 17-inch wheels back and front.

A 5-inch TFT cluster lets you choose between five ride modes (Rain, Urban, Sport, Race, and Custom), adjust the ABS and traction control parameters, as well as tinker with the throttle response MV Agusta

MV Agusta provides full electronic equipment as standard. A 5-inch TFT cluster lets you choose between five ride modes (Rain, Urban, Sport, Race, and Custom), adjust the ABS and traction control parameters, as well as tinker with the throttle response. The bike also comes with on-board GPS and an anti-theft function.

As of Q2 2026, this special edition bike will be available. But here’s the catch: It will only be offered in 300 units, with pricing not yet announced.

That does dampen the party a little bit, but you will be able to get a standard version if this one is priced out of your reach. Which, knowing MV Agusta, it will likely be.

Source: MV Agusta