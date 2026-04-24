QJMotor eyes beginner segment with 125cc enduro and supermoto

The beginner motorcycle segment is a very interesting space – you’ve got new buyers who hardly come with any brand prejudice. They’re open to trying bikes from a number of manufacturers; they’re of course coming with a budget constraint, and most of all, they’re looking at something easy and unassuming to get them started on their motorcycling journey.

QJMotor’s latest beginner bikes tick all of these boxes. The COV 125 S (supermoto) and X (enduro) bikes are based on the same 125cc platform, differing only in their wheel-size configurations.

It's a liquid-cooled four-valve engine which generates around 14.7 hp, and a maximum torque of 9 lb.ft (12.1 Nm) – the maximum power permitted on A1 category motorcycles. That engine is mated to a six-speed transmission and a chain drive that transfers that power to the rear wheels.

A 125cc liquid-cooled four-valve engine powers the bikes QJMotor

Both bikes share the same underpinnings: 43-mm upside-down forks and a rear monoshock for suspension; a 320-mm front disc and a 220-mm rear disc handle braking, supported by dual-channel Bosch ABS; and a 2.1-gallon (8-liter) fuel tank.

One of the first things beginners get intimidated by on a motorcycle is its weight. Thankfully, QJMotor thought it through with both COVs weighing 284 lb (129 kg). Of course, the narrow bench-style seat will also help shorter riders flat-foot the motorcycle perfectly.

As mentioned, the main difference between the supermoto and the enduro is the wheel sizes: 17/17-inch front/rear setup with road-biased tires on the supermoto and 21/18-inch front/rear setup wrapped in CST dual-purpose tires on the enduro. That, plus the ground clearance and seat heights.

On the supermoto, you get a seat height of 33.8 in (860 mm) and a ground clearance of 11 in (280 mm). By contrast, the enduro X trim comes with a 36.2-in (920-mm) seat height and a ground clearance of 12.6 in (320 mm).

All-LED lighting is standard, as are handguards on a Renthal Fat Bar handlebar QJMotor

Built around a steel frame, I like how simple the bikes are. A high-mounted front fender, a single headlight fitted into a compact cowl, handguards, a one-piece dual red seat, and a high-mounted MX-style silencer are all neat touches on a motorcycle that looks like it will age well.

Features-wise, you get most of the basics without any of the fancy electronics you’d typically see on costlier motorcycles. There’s an LCD digital cluster and full LED lighting … and that’s about it. Basic, right? Oh, and you also get a Renthal Fat Bar handlebar, which has integrated handguards with QJMotor branding.

As for the pricing, the S starts at £2,799 in the UK – that’s around US$3,770 as per direct currency conversion, while the X rises to £2,999 (US$4,040). Both models also come with a standard two-year, unlimited mileage warranty, which I’m sure beginner riders will appreciate.

The COV 125 S and X differ in their wheel sizes, primarily QJMotor

As things stand, I highly doubt these motorcycles will make their way to the USA, considering QJMotor’s limited availability and an overall weak demand for low-displacement gas bikes. Although the bikes have all the credentials to be a rage among beginner American riders.

At a time when most new motorcycle launches are bringing bigger engines and more tech than ever before, it’s very easy to forget about those who are just starting out. And importantly for riders in this segment, the COV S and X are cheaper than most bikes on the used market too.

But neither of these motos exist in a vacuum. They’re stepping into one of the most fiercely contested entry-level segments in motorcycling. From Yamaha’s proven WR range to Aprilia’s sharp SX/RX twins and even the likes of KTM’s entry-level Duke, the competition isn’t just established – it’s incredibly fierce.

Both COV 125 S and X look like a lot of fun ... for not very much money QJMotor

What QJMotor brings instead is a more accessible, feature-packed alternative. But whether that’s enough to sway buyers away from legacy brands is where the real battle begins.

Source: QJMotor