Suzuki’s green revolution hits the track with bio-fueled superbike

Team Suzuki CN Challenge, run by Suzuki employees, will compete in the 46th Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race using 100% sustainable fuel. It follows after the team competed in the 45th Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race last year with a Suzuki GSX-R1000R motorcycle that used 40% bio-sourced fuel.

This year's race will take place at the Suzuka Circuit from August 1–3, 2025, as part of the FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC). Suzuki will continue to compete in the Experimental Class, underscoring the company’s commitment to developing high-performance, low-impact technologies in real-world racing environments.

“In last year’s race, we took on a completely new challenge and achieved an impressive eighth place overall,” said Toshihiro Suzuki, President of Suzuki Motor Corporation. “Our target is to overcome new challenges together and pave the way to a better, more sustainable future.”

The key player here is Excellium Racing 100, a sustainable fuel developed by TotalEnergies. It will power the team's specially tuned GSX-R1000R throughout the grueling endurance event.

What makes this fuel remarkable is its origin – it’s produced from waste products in the food industry, such as used cooking oil and grape pomace. It’s not just cleaner; it’s competitive, too. Excellium Racing 100 delivers high performance while reducing lifecycle CO₂ emissions by up to 65%.

The motorcycle itself is getting an eco-upgrade as well. The GSX-R1000R features bodywork made from recycled carbon fiber and racing tires with a higher proportion of recycled and recyclable materials.

Suzuki’s 2025 rider lineup has been refreshed to bolster their campaign. Spanish rider Albert Arenas, who placed third at last year’s Suzuka 8 Hours, joins forces with Takuya Tsuda, Suzuki’s veteran test and development rider, and Étienne Masson, a member of the championship-winning Yoshimura SERT Motul squad.

Suzuki's goal is to “achieve both environmental load reduction and performance at a higher level to accelerate the development of environmental performance technologies through actual riding under severe conditions in endurance races. By verifying valuable data obtained through race activities, Suzuki will promote technical feedback for future products.”

And in case you didn’t already know, starting in 2027, all MotoGP teams will be required to use 100% sustainable fuel, thanks to new regulations aimed at greening the sport.

Why does this matter beyond the racetrack? Because in a rapidly evolving automotive market, motorcycle manufacturers can’t afford to sit still. While electric vehicles continue to gain ground, sustainable fuel solutions may offer internal combustion engines a counterpunch.

It’s not a battle of electric vs. combustion. It’s a race to be cleaner, smarter, and more future-proof. Today, 100% sustainable fuel might be reserved for endurance racing—but tomorrow? You might find it in your own garage.

Source: Suzuki