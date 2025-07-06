Suzuki is set to place a big bet on its middleweight GSX lineup

Is it just me, or are middleweight motorcycles the most well-balanced, appropriately powered option for most riders? They seem to strike the perfect balance between the agility of lightweight bikes and the power of heavyweights. Suzuki’s continued focus on this category might be the latest evidence of its appeal.

The Japanese manufacturer is reportedly preparing to add two new sport-touring models to its middleweight lineup: the 2026 Suzuki GSX-8T and GSX-8TT. This information comes from updated model certification documents submitted to the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

These models will join Suzuki’s growing middleweight range, which already includes the GSX-8R, the GSX-8S naked sports bike, and the V-Strom 800 and V-Strom 800 adventure touring models.

The new models will feature the same 776cc parallel-twin engine, which Suzuki spent more than a decade developing Suzuki

The news was first confirmed by Motorcycle.com, which said, “The confirmation comes to us via an updated executive order from the California Air Resources Board certifying the two new models along with the GSX-8R sportbike, GSX-8S naked, and V-Strom 800 and 800 Touring adventure-touring models. Suzuki had originally received an executive order for the 2026 edition of its 776cc Parallel-Twin engine in March, but an update dated June 6 added the GSX-8T and GSX-8TT models.”

This confirms that both new bikes will feature Suzuki’s 776cc parallel-twin engine, developed over more than a decade. The engine delivers 80.7 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 57.5 lb-ft (78 Nm) of peak torque at 6,800 rpm, which is a touch more powerful than Yamaha’s CP2-series twins, but less than KTM’s 790-series or Honda’s current 750 twin platform.

The GSX-8T is expected to be a sport touring model, while the GSX-8TT will likely be a premium version equipped with luggage and additional touring comforts. While official details remain scarce, we can anticipate tweaks in ergonomics and styling to suit their touring ambitions.

Expect a full fairing similar to the GSX-8R’s, but likely with a taller and wider stance. Features may include higher, wider handlebars and a larger, possibly adjustable windshield, prioritizing long-distance comfort over aggressive sport geometry.

When they arrive, the GSX-8T and GSX-8TT will face stiff competition in the middleweight sport-touring segment, going up against bikes like the Triumph Tiger Sport 850, BMW F 900 XR, and Yamaha Tracer 7.

We’re expecting more details to emerge later in 2025, possibly at the EICMA 2025 show in Milan, where Suzuki often unveils major updates.

Source: Motorcycle.com