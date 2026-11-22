For 2027, Triumph has seriously upped the ante for middleweight streetfighters with its new Speed Triple 798 RS. With more horses from a new mill, a striking new face, and loads of tech, the British marque is bringing a gun to a knife fight here.

As you'll have noticed, the 798cc inline triple is of a higher capacity than the 765cc one on the outgoing bug-eyed beauty. Triumph makes all the engines for the Moto2 championship, so it's derived lessons from that program to craft this one for its road-going naked, and eke out 133 hp and 63.4 lb.ft (86 Nm) of torque.

The company claims this is the most powerful middleweight on the market at the moment, and it's probably right. Beyond those figures, the 798 also promises greater agility and nimbler handling.

Introducing the NEW Street Triple 798 RS

That's thanks to a lighter build, coming in at just 403 lb (183 kg), down from the 765's 416 lb (189 kg). Weight savings come from the engine block, the new aluminum frame and subframe, and a surprisingly compact exhaust system tucked under the engine.

Triumph says the reduced valvetrain mass and new cam profiles (which keep the valves open longer and deliver provide more power as you rev up) allows for quicker throttle response. The larger valves, as well as redesigned intake and combustion chamber improve airflow for greater performance.

I love this compact twin-exit exhaust system tucked under the engine Triumph Motorcycles

Improvements in handling come from a shorter, stiffer fork design, fully adjustable 41-mm Showa Big Piston suspension up front, and a primo Öhlins STX46 single tube at the rear. The wider Pirelli Supercorsa SP-V3 tires on here are fitted with Brembo Stylema calipers, paired with 310-mm discs in front and a 220-mm disc on the rear. Given the immense power on tap, you'll need 'em.

You'll be sat up pretty high at 32.9 inches (836 mm), but you can drop that down to just 31.1 inches (791 mm) with accessories, which is what I'd prefer on this sort of bike. Either way, you'll grip wider new rubber-mounted handlebars, and find the 798's front end rake to be steeper, and its trail reduced in comparison to its predecessor. That should all make for a more thrilling ride if you know how to gun it.

Ohlins and Showa have supplied premium adjustable suspension equipment for the 798 Triumph Motorcycles

Italian studio Frascoli Design (known for its work on numerous other Triumphs including the recent Trident 800) kept the Speed Triple silhouette, but made some notable changes. The big one, of course, is the central projector headlight with two hollow wing-like daytime running lights that allow air through toward the intakes within the frame.

Beyond that, the frame and bodywork represent a subtle evolution from the last generation – particularly in the muscular new swingarm. The 765's prominent tail lamp has been done away with, and you now have slim taillight-indicator combos instead. It's sleek for sure, but fans of the Triple might miss the design of the previous rear end.

The 798 gets a redesigned face, with a central projector lamp and hollow DRLs Triumph Motorcycles

Remember I said there's load of tech on here? You can access it all via the new seven-inch touchscreen:



Five preset rides modes and two custom modes.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for navigation and music via your phone.

Cruise control, launch control, front wheel lift control, engine braking control, cornering ABS and traction control.

A 7-inch touchscreen that works with gloves provides access to Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, seven riding modes, and a host of riding aids Triumph Motorcycles

The screen can adjust its touch sensitivity for when you're wearing gloves, and it's got an IP6K9K dust and waterproof rating. You can also control it use the backlit switch cubes or your voice using a Bluetooth headset. You'll also find a bidrectional quickshifter at your foot, which Triumph says will offer better gear change feel, and an auto-blipper for matched downshifts.

With that, the 798 is a fully loaded road and track weapon with an unbeatable power-to-weight ratio in this segment. It'll trump Kawasaki's Z900, Yamaha's MT-09 SP, BMW's F 900 R, and KTM's 990 Duke R when it arrives next February.

Thanks to 13 lb of weight savings, the 798 promises nimbler handling than its predecessor Triumph Motorcycles

That does come at a higher price point of US$14,295 (and £12,995 in the UK). I imagine, though, that once you set about leaving the competition in the dust, it won't matter a whole lot.

Take a closer look at the 798 RS on Triumph's site.

Source: Triumph Motorcycles