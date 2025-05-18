Triumph Trident 660 special edition gets more than just a paint refresh

In the world of motorcycles, there are so many "special edition’" trims it's hard to keep track – especially considering most aren't that different from the stock bikes they are based on. But Triumph is bucking the trend with this Triple Tribute Edition Trident 660, which should appeal to those passionate about Triumph Motorcycles and the storied Isle of Man TT.

Triumph has dipped into its racing past with this racing-inspired trim that honors Slippery Sam, the five-time Isle of Man TT winner. Of course, there’s the drool-worthy Sapphire Black frame with a glossy black finish that gives the bike its true character, but there are some notable upgrades that come with this trim as well.

Bold Cobalt Blue and Diablo Red accents on the tank, tail, and front end sharply contrast with its sleek sapphire black bodywork. As a nod to Slippery Sam, there's a distinctive '67' race graphic. Further, a My Triumph Connectivity system, and the welcome installation of a Sapphire Black windscreen with a matching Triple Tribute graphic detail are additional features on the bike.

For those not familiar with Triumph's back-catalog, the first "Slippery Sam", the bike on which this special edition is based, was a production-class, painstakingly developed racing bike with a 750cc three-cylinder heart. It overcame obstacle after obstacle to become a representation of Triumph's racing potential, even though the laws of the time required teams like Slippery Sam's Les Williams Racing team to use only readily available factory parts.

Beyond the physical characteristics, the special edition genuinely excels over the standard 2025 model year trim thanks to multiple improvements, starting with the addition of Triumph Shift Assist, which makes clutchless gear changes effortless. There's also enhanced cornering ABS, traction control, and cruise control (first on the new Trident 660), as well as a new "Sport" riding mode to complement the current Road and Rain modes.

The suspension of the Trident Triple Tribute is comprised of a high-spec Showa 41-mm USD fork and preload-adjustable monoshock, while the frame is tubular steel. Michelin Road 5 tires come along with those Diablo Red rollers, with the twin Nissin two-piston front calipers coupled to 310-mm discs that provide progressive, smooth stopping.

In terms of ergonomics, it’s typical for a street bike – the handlebars are broad, the fuel tank is narrow, and the seat height is fairly approachable at 31.6 inches (805 mm). But then again, I’m a tall-ish guy at 6 feet. Shorter riders might find it difficult to plant both feet down.

The bike tips the scales at 418.8 lb (190 kg), and the riding position is neutral and upright – both suggesting good handling characteristics.

Triumph's renowned 660cc triple engine still powers this Trident, producing a respectable 79.8 horsepower and 47.2 lb-ft (64 Nm) of torque throughout a wide RPM range with plenty of leeway. The gearbox is a six-speed.

Most riders should feel right at home on the 660 thanks to the ride-by-wire throttle and smooth power delivery across the RPM range. Do note that a conversion kit for an A2 driving license, which is available in Europe and comes with a special APS throttle, can limit the power to 47 horsepower and 43.5 lb-ft (59 Nm).

Beginning in June, the Triumph Trident 660 Triple Tribute Edition will be available for sale at a starting price of US$8,745.

Source: Triumph