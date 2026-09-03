Yamaha sport bike follows up beloved R15 with more power in new frame

Yamaha is adding an exciting little number to its sport bike lineup with the R2, a lightweight follow-up to the R15 that's reigned supreme for nearly two decades.

The all-new model is powered by a 204cc single-cylinder DOHC engine that makes 26 hp and 14 lb ft (19.1 Nm) of torque. That should feel pretty peppy given the motorcycle's low wet weight of just 328 lb (149 kg).

Powerdrift noted that Yamaha's skipped the variable valve actuation that delivered substantial low-end torque like with the smaller R15, in favor of more lively performance in the mid-high rev range.

The R2's all about sporty riding, from its low weight to the engaged rider triangle, to the engine's tuning for increased power delivery higher up in the rev range Yamaha

Unlike the R15's Deltabox frame, Yamaha's gone with a steel tube diamond frame that promises lightness and flexibility. Disappointingly, it's stuck with largely the same design, to the point that the two bikes are hard to tell apart. You'll need to look out for the dual horizontal DRLs and badging on the fairing to correctly identify the R2 between them.

Yamaha says the new tubular steel frame delivers rigidity while keeping things light Yamaha

As with the rest of the R range, this one gets sporty ergonomics with an engaged riding position, clip-on handlebars, and a fairly low 31.9-inch (810-mm) seat height. The fuel tank can hold just over 3 gallons (12 liters) and Yamaha promises about 80 mpg (2.94 L/100km), which works out to a decent range of 254 miles (408 km).

The R2 gets a nice bunch of modern creature comforts: adjustable foot pegs, an assist and slipper clutch for smooth gear shifts, a bidirectional quick shifter on the mid- and high-end variants, traction control, and keyless ignition.

The new 5-inch color TFT dash supports Bluetooth connectivity to pair with your phone, and lets you switch between three ride modes. You can go from Sport with its sharper engine response to regular ol' Street to Rain, which adapts the rider rider aids for greater control on slippery surfaces.

The new 5-inch TFT dash lets you switch between three riding modes and connect wirelessly to your phone Yamaha

Stopping power comes from 282-mm and 220-mm discs at the front and rear respectively, with radially mounted brake calipers and dual channel ABS.

Although Yamaha has been dreadfully slow about bringing its motorcycles to India, the R2 made its global debut there this week. It'll also be manufactured entirely in India, and sold alongside the current-gen R15.

Beyond Yamaha's signature blue, the R2 comes in these other handsome colorways too Yamaha

The base variant starts at INR 230,000, which works out to US$2,407. You'll have four colorways to choose from, with a couple coming in at a higher price and bringing along a quick shifter. The top-end R2M is the only one that can be had in Metallic Gray, along with a silver swing arm, faux suede seat, keyless ignition, preload adjustable front forks, and adjustable levers. That one is priced at INR 253,000 or $2,647.

With that, Yamaha is set to face off against KTM, whose RC 200 makes nearly identical power and torque, and costs roughly the same. However, that one has a slightly larger fuel tank and is a bit heftier at 353 lb (160 kg) wet.

The R2M gets a Metallic Gray finish, along with preload adjustable front forks, adjustable levers, and a special emblem to differentiate it from the R2 Yamaha

Cycle World's Ben Purvis noted in May that the R2 could likely make it to the US, as a 2025 trademark filing suggested.

The R2 could well prove to be a great choice for novices' track days as they get started with small-capacity bikes. Of course, if you're still in the prime of your youth and your back can handle it, this will be plenty fun to hit the twisties on, without breaking the bank.

It would've been nice to see more adjustable suspension and differentiated styling, though. Lord knows Yamaha's had plenty of time to figure that out.

Check out the R2 on Yamaha's India site.