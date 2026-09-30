Modular camp kitchen packs down into a metal case

Cooking outdoors requires a lot of planning and a lot of stuff to bring. A stove, gas, cookware, ingredients, utensils ... the list goes on, and it’s pretty easy to forget a few things. A new Kickstarter campaign packs all you need for outdoor cooking (or most of it) into a modular kitchen box called Hecheer.

Hecheer is essentially a large aluminum case with handles on both sides for easy carrying. When folded, it measures 730 x 416 x 385 mm (28.7 x 16.4 x 15.2 in) and weighs 12.5 kg (27.6 lb), so think of it more as a portable kitchen cabinet than a backpacking setup.

The main compartment is secured with a rotating lock handle and provides 50 liters of storage space for cookware and ingredients.

Hecheer features a 50-liter main storage compartment Hecheer

The most interesting part starts when you open it up. Hecheer has a modular design, with several cooking and prep surfaces that unfold from the case and expand. Essentially, you get a three-level setup: the main storage compartment at the bottom, a middle shelf, and the top work surface.

The top can accommodate a dual-zone electric burner, with two cooking zones that let you boil or simmer on one side while grilling or sautéing on the other. Each zone has its own rotary knob. However, there is an important catch: the electric burner is not included with the base configuration. It can be purchased separately as an add-on, or as part of a more expensive pledge. Otherwise, Hecheer essentially functions as a storage box or a prep station.

Integrated hanging rails provide storage for spatulas, cups, knives, towels, and other accessories Hecheer

According to the creators, the induction worktop requires a 220V power source. That means you’ll need to connect it to an RV hookup, generator, compatible portable power station, or household outlet if you’re cooking in your back yard.

Open-flame cooking is also an option. One of the tabletop sections can be removed and replaced with an optional burner module designed for a compatible butane stove. The burner module is also sold separately, and the stove itself is not included with the product either.

The top section also has two extension panels, one at the front and one at the back. They provide additional space for prepping and cutting ingredients, or for keeping seasonings and plates within reach. Each panel can support up to 20 kg (44 lb).

Hecheer incorporates flat working surfaces Hecheer

The top surface sits on a dual hydraulic system, allowing you to choose between two height settings: 36.3 cm (14.3 in) and 49.3 cm (19.4 in). Even the taller setting would still be a bit too low for comfortable standing cooking, but it should match the height of a camping chair.

Two more expansion panels on the lower level can be fixed at different angles, and provide hanging rails for pots, cups, or towels. There is a little bonus feature – a threaded mounting point in the corner. It can be used to attach a light stand, which could come in handy if you’re making a late dinner.

Another interesting feature is automatic altitude adjustment. The campaign states that the system can detect the current altitude above sea level and adjust its heating level accordingly. The idea is that whether you're camping by the sea or high up in the mountains, Hecheer will compensate for changes in air pressure.

An early-bird pledge on Kickstarter will get you the kitchen box for US$329, while the expected retail price is $499. If you’re looking to get a configuration with the electric burner included, it will cost $469 on Kickstarter, or $698 at retail. If the campaign is successful, shipping will begin in November.

HECHEER:FROM ONE BOX TO YOUR COMPLETE CAMP KITCHEN

Sources: Kickstarter, Hecheer

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

