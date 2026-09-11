Modular folding camp grill is whatever size you need it to be

Septem Studio is a British company known for its compact outdoor gear. We’ve seen its titanium sporks and multitools, and now it's back with a portable grill – the GrilTi Ever, which is currently seeking backing on Kickstarter.

The GrilTi Ever essentially applies the Lego principle to an outdoor grill. It has a modular design, so you can expand the cooking area by adding more sets, depending on how many people you’re feeding.

Each set is a complete, independent grill with its own cooking area and legs for stability. A single set weighs 1.5 kg (3.3 lb) and is designed to cook for two to four people. Folded, it measures 314 x 345 x 8 mm (12.4 x 13.3 x 0.3 in), while the assembled grill is 265 x 314 x 288 mm (10.4 x 12.4 x 11.3 in). Adding another set doubles the cooking area, making it suitable for four to eight people, and you can keep adding as many sets as you need.

An individual GrilTi Ever module Septem Studio

The grill folds flat and, according to the creators, can be set up in about 30 seconds. There are no small, annoying bolts to lose, and no tools are required for assembly – simply use notches to slot the parts together. The same goes for connecting multiple sets: they just snap together.

Another practical benefit of the modular design is that, on a backcountry trip, you can split the parts of GrilTi Ever between a few people instead of loading one backpack with the entire thing. And, knowing how many people you will be cooking for, you can bring only as many sets as you actually need.

The grill itself is made of titanium and built to withstand repeated heating, while the legs are made of lightweight aluminum. Septem Studio says there are no rust-prone parts and no coating that can wear out over time.

The GrilTi Ever folds down flat when not in use Septem Studio

The cooking surface is split into two equally sized zones, which we’ve seen before on other outdoor grills. One half has openings, and functions as a traditional grill for steaks, burgers, and skewers. The other half is a solid titanium plate, suitable for searing and frying with pots and pans. The idea is to let you cook several things at once instead of waiting for space while cooked food or coffee cools down on the side.

There is also an extra panel designed to keep cooked food warm. It attaches to the side of the main structure and sits above the cooking area, where it gets just enough heat to keep food warm without burning it.

Because GrilTi is essentially a set of titanium plates sitting over a fire, there is very limited control over the heat. The creators try to address that with removable side panels. These panels control the airflow, which directly affects the intensity of the fire: two panels are supposed to provide lower heat and a slower burn – one is intended for even grilling and balanced heat, while removing the side panels provides maximum heat for a quick sear.

The grill offers multiple cooking surfaces Septem Studio

According to the manufacturer, GrilTi Ever can use four types of fuel: lump charcoal, charcoal briquettes, wood chunks, and firewood.

Arguably, one of the most annoying things about cooking on an outdoor grill is cleaning it afterward. Septem Studio tried to simplify this part by having the charcoal burn on a removable lower tray. Once cooking is done and the structure has cooled, you just lift the tray and tip out the ashes.

Once dinner is made, you can remove the cooking panel and let the fire keep burning, so the grill doubles as a small campfire for sitting around and warming your hands.

An early-bird price on Kickstarter is listed at £139 (about US$188) for one set, while the retail price is £225 (about $305). If the campaign is successful and everything goes according to plan, shipping is scheduled for mid-December.

GrilTi EVER — The Endlessly Expandable Camp Grill

Source: Kickstarter

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